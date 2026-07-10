Emmy Nomination 2026: Yahya Abdul-Mateen fa la storia con Wonder Man

Sono state annunciate le nomination della 78° edizione degli Emmy Awards, gli Oscar della tv. La cerimonia si terrà negli USA su NBC e Peacock il 14 settembre 2026 (in Italia su Sky Atlantic e NOW nella notte tra 14 e 15 settembre) presentata da Mariska Hargitay di Law & Order.

La nomination a A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms tra le migliori serie è la riprova che il mondo di George R.R. Martin ha sdoganato il fantasy non solo in tv ma anche tra i premi; già con l’altro spin-off prequel House of the Dragon era successo. Nemmeno le nomination tecniche a Peacemaker (miglior stunt) sorprendono davvero.

Ma il protagonista della serie Marvel Wonder Man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ha preso il posto finora occupato da Jeremy Allen White per The Bear (sempre su Disney+) e questa sì che è una notizia. La sua performance è piaciuta molto all’Academy e alla critica in questa comedy meta-televisiva che avrà anche una seconda stagione, nonostante sia partita in sordina con una lunga gestazione produttiva.

Di seguito tutte le nomination.

Emmy Nomination 2026: i Drama

Miglior Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV)

Miglior Attore

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Miglior Attrice

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO)

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Patrick Ball, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Gerran Howell, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise (Hulu)

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Guest Star Maschile

Colman Domingo, Euphoria (HBO)

Ernest Harden, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Jeff Kober, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Guest Star Femminile

Brittany Allen, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Tal Anderson, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Miriam Shor, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Paradise (Hulu)

Emmy Nomination 2026: le Comedy

Miglior Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Disney+)

The Bear (FX/Disney+)

Hacks (HBO Max – da noi in parte inedita)

Margo ha problemi di soldi (Apple TV)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Disney+)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Miglior Attore

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man (Disney+)

Steve Carell, Rooster (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Miglior Attrice

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Elle Fanning, Margo ha problemi di soldi (Apple TV)

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, Margo ha problemi di soldi (Apple TV)

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)

Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo ha problemi di soldi (Apple TV)

Megan Stalter, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Guest Star Maschile

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Christopher McDonald, Hacks (HBO Max)

Rob Reiner, The Bear (FX)

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest Star Femminile

Leslie Bibb, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear (FX)

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Cherry Jones, Hacks (HBO Max)

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks (HBO Max)

Lauren Weedman, Hacks (HBO Max)

Limited Series/TV Movie

Miglior Serie Limitata/Film TV

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Beef” (Netflix)

DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX)

Miglior Attore

Riz Ahmed, Bait (Prime Video)

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, Beef (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Miglior Attore

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Sally Field, Creature luminos (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Beef (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX)

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis (HBO)

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Richard Gadd, Half Man (HBO)

Charles Melton, Beef (Netflix)

Richard Jenkins, DTF. St. Louis (HBO)

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef (Netflix)

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX)