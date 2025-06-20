News Anime
Crunchyroll: ecco tutti gli anime dell’estate 2025
Marco Strignano 20/06/2025
Crunchyroll ha annunciato ufficialmente svelato l’attesa lineup del programma estivo di quest’anno e tutti i fan dovranno aspettarsi tantissime nuove uscite da non lasciarsi sfuggire. Oltre ai debutti di nuove serie televisive, ce ne saranno molte di successo che faranno il loro ritorno.
Oltre alle nuove stagioni o nuovi episodi di serie come To Be Hero X, Anne Shirley, Detective Conan, Witch Watch, e One Piece, Crunchyroll ha annunciato alcune grandi novità per la stagione estiva. Tra queste, non si può non menzionare Gachikuta e il ritorno di The Rising of the Shield Hero. Di seguito è possibile dare un’occhiata alla programmazione estiva completa di Crunchyroll.
28 giugno
- Takopi’s Original Sin
- Lord of Mysteries
1 luglio
- Detective These Days Are Crazy!
- Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show
- Rent-a-Girlfriend – Stagione 4
2 luglio
- Clevatess
- Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse
- New Saga
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon – Stagione 2
3 luglio
- Dandadan – Stagione 2
- The Water Magician
- Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION
4 luglio
- Secrets of the Silent Witch
- Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER
- Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse
- Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex
5 luglio
- My Dress-Up Darling – Stagione 2
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
- With You and the Rain
- The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princess
- Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer
- Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter
- Kaiju n. 8 – “Il giorno libero di Hoshina”
6 luglio
- Gachiakuta
- Nyaight of the Living Cat
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun – Stagione 2
- Hotel Inhumans
- Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
- Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
- Ruri Rocks
7 luglio
- Grand Blue Dreaming – Stagione 2
- Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
8 luglio
- Turkey! Time to Strike
- A Couple of Cuckoos Stagione 2
9 luglio
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Stagione 4
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability – Stagione 2
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze
10 luglio
- Dr. Stone Science Future – Court 2
- Solo Camping for Two
19 luglio
- Kaiju No. 8 Stagione 2
24 luglio
- Let’s Go Karaoke!
20 agosto
- Captivated By You
Prossimamente
- See You Tomorrow at the Food Court
Per quanto riguarda le novità del programma anime di Crunchyroll per l’estate 2025, è probabile che saranno annunciate nelle prossime settimane. Tuttavia, ce ne sono già molte che cattureranno l’attenzione degli spettatori, ma la novità più importante dell’estate sembra essere l’adattamento di Gachiakuta.