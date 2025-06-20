Crunchyroll: ecco tutti gli anime dell’estate 2025

Crunchyroll ha annunciato ufficialmente svelato l’attesa lineup del programma estivo di quest’anno e tutti i fan dovranno aspettarsi tantissime nuove uscite da non lasciarsi sfuggire. Oltre ai debutti di nuove serie televisive, ce ne saranno molte di successo che faranno il loro ritorno.

Oltre alle nuove stagioni o nuovi episodi di serie come To Be Hero X, Anne Shirley, Detective Conan, Witch Watch, e One Piece, Crunchyroll ha annunciato alcune grandi novità per la stagione estiva. Tra queste, non si può non menzionare Gachikuta e il ritorno di The Rising of the Shield Hero. Di seguito è possibile dare un’occhiata alla programmazione estiva completa di Crunchyroll.

28 giugno

Takopi’s Original Sin

Lord of Mysteries

1 luglio

Detective These Days Are Crazy!

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show

Rent-a-Girlfriend – Stagione 4

2 luglio

Clevatess

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

New Saga

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon – Stagione 2

3 luglio

Dandadan – Stagione 2

The Water Magician

Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

4 luglio

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER

Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse

Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex

5 luglio

My Dress-Up Darling – Stagione 2

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

With You and the Rain

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princess

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer

Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter

Kaiju n. 8 – “Il giorno libero di Hoshina”

6 luglio

Gachiakuta

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun – Stagione 2

Hotel Inhumans

Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Ruri Rocks

7 luglio

Grand Blue Dreaming – Stagione 2

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

8 luglio

Turkey! Time to Strike

A Couple of Cuckoos Stagione 2

9 luglio

The Rising of the Shield Hero Stagione 4

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability – Stagione 2

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

10 luglio

Dr. Stone Science Future – Court 2

Solo Camping for Two

19 luglio

Kaiju No. 8 Stagione 2

24 luglio

Let’s Go Karaoke!

20 agosto

Captivated By You

Prossimamente

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

Per quanto riguarda le novità del programma anime di Crunchyroll per l’estate 2025, è probabile che saranno annunciate nelle prossime settimane. Tuttavia, ce ne sono già molte che cattureranno l’attenzione degli spettatori, ma la novità più importante dell’estate sembra essere l’adattamento di Gachiakuta.