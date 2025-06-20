News Anime

Crunchyroll: ecco tutti gli anime dell’estate 2025

Marco Strignano 20/06/2025

article-post

Crunchyroll ha annunciato ufficialmente svelato l’attesa lineup del programma estivo di quest’anno e tutti i fan dovranno aspettarsi tantissime nuove uscite da non lasciarsi sfuggire. Oltre ai debutti di nuove serie televisive, ce ne saranno molte di successo che faranno il loro ritorno.

Oltre alle nuove stagioni o nuovi episodi di serie come To Be Hero X, Anne Shirley, Detective Conan, Witch Watch, e One Piece, Crunchyroll ha annunciato alcune grandi novità per la stagione estiva. Tra queste, non si può non menzionare Gachikuta e il ritorno di The Rising of the Shield Hero. Di seguito è possibile dare un’occhiata alla programmazione estiva completa di Crunchyroll.

28 giugno

  • Takopi’s Original Sin
  • Lord of Mysteries

1 luglio

  • Detective These Days Are Crazy!
  • Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show
  • Rent-a-Girlfriend – Stagione 4

2 luglio

  • Clevatess
  • Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse
  • New Saga
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon – Stagione 2

3 luglio

  • Dandadan – Stagione 2
  • The Water Magician
  • Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!
  • KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

4 luglio

  • Secrets of the Silent Witch
  • Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER
  • Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse
  • Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex

5 luglio

  • My Dress-Up Darling – Stagione 2
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
  • With You and the Rain
  • The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princess
  • Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer
  • Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter
  • Kaiju n. 8 – “Il giorno libero di Hoshina”

6 luglio

  • Gachiakuta
  • Nyaight of the Living Cat
  • Toilet-bound Hanako-kun – Stagione 2
  • Hotel Inhumans
  • Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
  • Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
  • Ruri Rocks

7 luglio

  • Grand Blue Dreaming – Stagione 2
  • Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

8 luglio

  • Turkey! Time to Strike
  • A Couple of Cuckoos Stagione 2

9 luglio

  • The Rising of the Shield Hero Stagione 4
  • I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability – Stagione 2
  • Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

10 luglio

  • Dr. Stone Science Future – Court 2
  • Solo Camping for Two

19 luglio

  • Kaiju No. 8 Stagione 2

24 luglio

  • Let’s Go Karaoke!

20 agosto

  • Captivated By You

Prossimamente

  • See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

Per quanto riguarda le novità del programma anime di Crunchyroll per l’estate 2025, è probabile che saranno annunciate nelle prossime settimane. Tuttavia, ce ne sono già molte che cattureranno l’attenzione degli spettatori, ma la novità più importante dell’estate sembra essere l’adattamento di Gachiakuta.

Potrebbe interessarti anche

  • preview

    Wind Breaker: il manga di Satoru Nii diventa un film live-action

    Dopo aver conquistato lettori e spettatori con il suo stile energico e le sue lotte adrenaliniche, Wind Breaker si prepara a un nuovo grande salto: l’adattamento cinematografico live-action. L’annuncio ufficiale è arrivato durante la messa in onda dell’episodio finale della seconda stagione dell’anime, scatenando l’entusiasmo dei fan. Il film approderà nei cinema giapponesi a dicembre […]

    Eleonora Masala-News Anime

  • preview

    Lord of the Mysteries: l’anime debutta a giugno su Crunchyroll

    Una delle opere fantasy più acclamate della narrativa cinese sta per fare il suo ingresso nel mondo dell’animazione. Lord of the Mysteries, adattamento dell’omonimo web novel di Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, debutterà il 28 giugno 2025 su Crunchyroll, con doppiaggio in varie lingue e una produzione tecnica che promette grande spettacolo. Dalla Cina al pubblico […]

    Eleonora Masala-News Anime

  • preview

    One Piece: l’anime è pronto a svelare il ruolo di Saturn nel passato di Kuma

    L’arco sul passato di Kuma nell’anime di One Piece è quasi giunto al termine dopo aver mostrato l’incontro tra lui e Vegapunk. Kuma ha debuttato nell’arco di Thriller Bark senza però avere un ruolo molto importante. Inizialmente era considerato un nemico di Rufy, ma l’arco di Egghead sta dimostrando l’esatto opposto. Kuma è sempre stato […]

    Marco Strignano-News Anime