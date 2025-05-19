Le prossime uscite

Tra le uscite J-POP Manga del 21 maggio 2025 Proseguono le avventure di Momo e Okarun con il 18° volume di DanDaDan, l’acclamato shonen di Weekly Shonen Jump che sta riscuotendo successo in tutto il mondo! Anche voi, come noi, siete in hype per la seconda stagione dell’anime a luglio?

 

Arriva il 2° volume di Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian: pronti a farvi sussurrare nuovamente dolci parole in russo dalla nostra amatissima Alya?

 

Presto disponibili anche Astro Boy 5, Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6, Radiant 19, Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6 e molto altro.

Per Edizioni BD, invece, continuano l’urban fantasy Nights 2 e House of Slaughter 4, lo spin-off della serie pluripremiata ai Premi Eisner Something is Killing the Children.

Nights 2, tra le uscite Edizioni BD e J-Pop Manga del 21 maggio 2025

Ecco direttamente dal sito della casa editrice le uscite J-POP Manga del 14 maggio 2025.

Le uscite J-POP Manga del 14 maggio 2025

 

  • Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2
  • Astro Boy 5
  • DanDaDan 18
  • Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 27
  • Don’t call it mystery 10
  • La luna e l’acciaio 9
  • Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6
  • My charms are wasted 13
  • Pokemon – La Grande Avventura 25
  • Radiant 19
  • Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6

USCITE DIGITALI

  • Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2
  • DanDaDan 18
  • Kowloon Generic Romance 8
  • La strana casa 2
  • Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 6
  • Lei e il suo cane da guardia 8
  • My charms are wasted 13
  • Radiant 19

RISTAMPE

  • Death Stranding Box vol. 1-2
  • Frieren 5, 6
  • I diari della Speziale 1
  • Kowloon Generic Romance 2, 9
  • La strana casa 1
  • Made in Abyss 6
  • Non tormentarmi, Nagatoro! 1, 2
  • Overlord 1, 8, 9, 11, 16
  • Persona 5 1

