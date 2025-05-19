Le uscite J-POP Manga del 21 maggio 2025

Tra le uscite J-POP Manga del 21 maggio 2025 Proseguono le avventure di Momo e Okarun con il 18° volume di DanDaDan, l’acclamato shonen di Weekly Shonen Jump che sta riscuotendo successo in tutto il mondo! Anche voi, come noi, siete in hype per la seconda stagione dell’anime a luglio?

Arriva il 2° volume di Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian: pronti a farvi sussurrare nuovamente dolci parole in russo dalla nostra amatissima Alya?

Presto disponibili anche Astro Boy 5, Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6, Radiant 19, Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6 e molto altro.

Per Edizioni BD, invece, continuano l’urban fantasy Nights 2 e House of Slaughter 4, lo spin-off della serie pluripremiata ai Premi Eisner Something is Killing the Children.

Le uscite J-POP Manga del 14 maggio 2025

Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2

Astro Boy 5

DanDaDan 18

Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 27

Don’t call it mystery 10

La luna e l’acciaio 9

Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6

My charms are wasted 13

Pokemon – La Grande Avventura 25

Radiant 19

Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6

USCITE DIGITALI

Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2

DanDaDan 18

Kowloon Generic Romance 8

La strana casa 2

Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 6

Lei e il suo cane da guardia 8

My charms are wasted 13

Radiant 19

RISTAMPE