Le prossime uscite
Le uscite J-POP Manga del 21 maggio 2025
Tobia Brunello 19/05/2025
Tra le uscite J-POP Manga del 21 maggio 2025 Proseguono le avventure di Momo e Okarun con il 18° volume di DanDaDan, l’acclamato shonen di Weekly Shonen Jump che sta riscuotendo successo in tutto il mondo! Anche voi, come noi, siete in hype per la seconda stagione dell’anime a luglio?
Arriva il 2° volume di Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian: pronti a farvi sussurrare nuovamente dolci parole in russo dalla nostra amatissima Alya?
Presto disponibili anche Astro Boy 5, Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6, Radiant 19, Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6 e molto altro.
Per Edizioni BD, invece, continuano l’urban fantasy Nights 2 e House of Slaughter 4, lo spin-off della serie pluripremiata ai Premi Eisner Something is Killing the Children.
Ecco direttamente dal sito della casa editrice le uscite J-POP Manga del 14 maggio 2025.
Le uscite J-POP Manga del 14 maggio 2025
- Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2
- Astro Boy 5
- DanDaDan 18
- Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 27
- Don’t call it mystery 10
- La luna e l’acciaio 9
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off 6
- My charms are wasted 13
- Pokemon – La Grande Avventura 25
- Radiant 19
- Smoking behind the supermarket with you 6
USCITE DIGITALI
- Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian 2
- DanDaDan 18
- Kowloon Generic Romance 8
- La strana casa 2
- Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 6
- Lei e il suo cane da guardia 8
- My charms are wasted 13
- Radiant 19
RISTAMPE
- Death Stranding Box vol. 1-2
- Frieren 5, 6
- I diari della Speziale 1
- Kowloon Generic Romance 2, 9
- La strana casa 1
- Made in Abyss 6
- Non tormentarmi, Nagatoro! 1, 2
- Overlord 1, 8, 9, 11, 16
- Persona 5 1