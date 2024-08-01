logo-MANGAFOREVER
  1. Home
  2. News Comics

DC Horror: David Dastmalchian scrive Creature Commandos

I protagonisti della prossima serie animata aprono le celebrazioni di Halloween per la DC

Tobia Brunello

Pubblicato il 1 Agosto 2024 alle 17:30

Oltre che per la diffusione del trailer della serie animata, alla San Diego Comic-Con i Creature Commandos sono stati al centro dell’attenzione per l’annuncio dello miniserie DC Horror in uscita ad Halloween scritta da David Dastmalchian.

La miniserie in sei numeri DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS sarà infati scritta da David Dastmalchian, attore che tra le altre cose ha interpretato Polka_Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, e disegnata da Jesus Hervas.

LEGGI ANCHE:

Bruce Campbell scriverà il Sergente Rock contro gli zombie nazisti

Questa è l’Unità Creature, una squadra di disadattati assemblati da uno scienziato dal talento folle per una pericolosa missione militare. In questa nuova era dei Creature Commandos, scritta dal creatore di Count Crowley, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad e Late Night with the Devil), si tirano fuori gli artigli, si sfoderano le zanne e si versa sangue, tanto sangue!

Ma l’esperienza di David Dastmalchian come sceneggiatore DC non si limiterà ai Creature Commandos: il suo nome infatti compare tra quello degli autori che contribuiranno allo speciale antologico DC HORROR PRESENTS…, insieme ai fratelli Boulet e Leah Kilpatrick e a tanti altri che saranno annunciati successivamente.

Ossa che scricchiolano, vermi che sgranocchiano, sangue che schizza… queste sono alcune delle nostre cose preferite! Da alcune delle menti più oscure e astute dell’horror arriva DC Horror Presents… una nuova raccolta di racconti raccapriccianti ambientati nel DCU. Con storie scritte da alcuni dei nostri nomi preferiti dell’horror, questa antologia farà tremare di paura i fan sfegatati dell’horror!

Cover di Dc Horror Presents: Creature Commandos 1 di Tirso, esordio della mini scritta da David Dastmalchian
Cover di Dc Horror Presents: Creature Commandos 1 di Tirso

Acquista ora Creature commandos! Mostri o eroi?

TAGS

Lascia un commento

Articoli Correlati

News Comics

News Comics

JSA: dopo l’addio di Geoff Johns è la volta di Jeff Lemire

Nell’ambito di DC All In ci sarà spazio per una nuova serie della JSA firmata da Jeff Lemire e disegnata dall’artista di Jay...

31/07/2024 •

16:00

News Comics

News Comics

New Gods: la serie di Ram V e Evan Cagle sarà un cardine di DC All In

Se dal punto di vista editoriale abbiamo avuto molti dettagli su DC All In, dal punto di vista narrativo sappiamo ancora molto...

29/07/2024 •

18:30

News Comics

News Comics

Mark Waid e Chris Samnee firmano Batman and Robin: Year One

La DC Comics ha annunciato una nuova serie di 12 numeri, Batman and Robin: Year One, realizzata dagli autori Mark Waid (autore...

27/07/2024 •

16:00