DC Horror: David Dastmalchian scrive Creature Commandos

Oltre che per la diffusione del trailer della serie animata, alla San Diego Comic-Con i Creature Commandos sono stati al centro dell’attenzione per l’annuncio dello miniserie DC Horror in uscita ad Halloween scritta da David Dastmalchian.

La miniserie in sei numeri DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS sarà infati scritta da David Dastmalchian, attore che tra le altre cose ha interpretato Polka_Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, e disegnata da Jesus Hervas.

Questa è l’Unità Creature, una squadra di disadattati assemblati da uno scienziato dal talento folle per una pericolosa missione militare. In questa nuova era dei Creature Commandos, scritta dal creatore di Count Crowley, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad e Late Night with the Devil), si tirano fuori gli artigli, si sfoderano le zanne e si versa sangue, tanto sangue!

David Dastamalchian will be writing a Halloween Special for DC releasing this October “Dc Horror Presents:

Creature Commandos #1” It releases on 2nd October with Jesús Herváson drawing the special! pic.twitter.com/T4klA3UEbQ — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) July 19, 2024

Ma l’esperienza di David Dastmalchian come sceneggiatore DC non si limiterà ai Creature Commandos: il suo nome infatti compare tra quello degli autori che contribuiranno allo speciale antologico DC HORROR PRESENTS…, insieme ai fratelli Boulet e Leah Kilpatrick e a tanti altri che saranno annunciati successivamente.

Ossa che scricchiolano, vermi che sgranocchiano, sangue che schizza… queste sono alcune delle nostre cose preferite! Da alcune delle menti più oscure e astute dell’horror arriva DC Horror Presents… una nuova raccolta di racconti raccapriccianti ambientati nel DCU. Con storie scritte da alcuni dei nostri nomi preferiti dell’horror, questa antologia farà tremare di paura i fan sfegatati dell’horror!

“David Dastmalchian, The Boulet Brothers and Leah Kilpatrick Confirmed for DC HORROR PRESENTS #1”. Writing for @DCOfficial is a dream come true. We can’t wait for you to see our wonderfully wicked tale starring the world’s most famous super heroine. ➡️ https://t.co/QZVzuPMWTO pic.twitter.com/FwQ0QCRSMK — Boulet Brothers (@bouletbrothers) July 19, 2024