Eisner Awards 2023: ecco la lista di tutti i fumetti candidati
La lista completa
Pubblicato il 20 Maggio 2023 alle 15:00
Così come leggiamo su Comicsbeat, sono stati diffusi di recente i candidati agli “Eisner Awards 2023”, uno dei premi più prestigiosi per quanto riguarda l’arte sequenziale. Instaurati in onore di Will Eisner, ecco la lista completa in calce:
Migliore storia breve
- “The Beekeeper’s Due”, di Jimmy Stamp e Débora Santos, in Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)
- “Finding Batman”, di Kevin Conroy e J. Bone, in DC Pride 2022 (DC)
- “Good Morning”, di Christopher Cantwell e Alex Lins, in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)
- “Silent All These Years”, di Margaret Atwood e David Mack, in Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)
- “You Get It”, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto, in Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)
Migliore numero unico / One Shot
- Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, di Tom King eMitch Gerads (DC)
- Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, di Jed Mackay e C. F. Villa (Marvel)
- Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, supervisione di Tom Brevoort (Marvel)
- Star Trek #400, supervisione di Heather Antos (IDW)
- A Vicious Circle Book 1, di Mattson Tomlin e Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)
Miglior serie regolare
- Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto e Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)
- The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Killadelphia, di Rodney Barnes e Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
- The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV e Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)
- Nightwing, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)
- She-Hulk, di Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca e Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)
Migliore serie limitata
- Animal Castle, di Xavier Dorison e Felix Delep (Ablaze)
- Batman: One Bad Day, supervisione di Dave Wielgosz e Jessica Berbey (DC)
- The Human Target, di Tom King e Greg Smallwood (DC)
- Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, di Neil Gaiman e Mark Buckingham (Marvel)
- Superman: Space Age, di Mark Russell, Michael Allred e Laura Allred (DC)
Migliore nuova serie
- The Atonement Bell, di Jim Ousley e Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)
- Love Everlasting, di Tom King ed Elsa Charretier (Image)
- Public Domain, di Chip Zdarsky (Image)
- Star Trek, di Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing e Ramon Rosanas (IDW)
- Traveling to Mars, di Mark Russell e Roberto Meli (Ablaze)
Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (fino a 8 anni)
- Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer, di Dav (Magnetic Press)
- Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories, di Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)
- Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That?, di Suzanne Lang e Max Lang (Random House Studio)
- Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, di Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)
- The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, di Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)
Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (da 9 a 12 anni)
- Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan, di Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)
- Frizzy, di Claribel A. Ortega e Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
- Isla To Island, di Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)
- Little Monarchs, di Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
- Swim Team, di Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)
Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti (da 13 a 17 anni)
- Chef’s Kiss, di Jarrett Melendez e Danica Brine (Oni)
- Clementine Book One, di Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)
- Do A Powerbomb!, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
- Heartstopper Volume 4, di Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)
- Wash Day Diaries, di Jamila Rowser e Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)
Migliore pubblicazione umoristica
- Cryptid Club, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- I Hate This Place, di Kyle Starks e Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)
- Killer Queens, di David Booher e Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)
- Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, di J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)
- Revenge of the Librarians, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
Migliore antologia
- Creepshow, supervisione di Alex Antone e Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)
- The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, supervisione di Josh Bernstein (Z2)
- The Nib Magazine, supervisione di Matt Bors (Nib)
- Sensory: Life on the Spectrum, supervisione di Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
Migliore opera di non-fiction
- Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense, di Noël Simsolo e Dominique Hé, traduzione di Montana Kane (NBM)
- Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, di José-Louis Bocquet e Catel Muller, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust, supervisione di Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)
- Flung Out of Space, di Grace Ellis e Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
- Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism, di Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)
- Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball, di Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)
Migliore biografia a fumetti
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, di Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
- It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel, di Zoe Thorogood (Image)
- So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship, di Sophie Lambda, traduzione di Montana Kane (First Second/Macmillan)
- Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure, di Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)
Migliore graphic novel (inedito)
- The Book of Niall, di Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)
- Crushing, di Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, di Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)
- The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, di Marjorie Liu e Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
- Ultrasound, di Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)
Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)
- Days of Sand, di Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)
- Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works, di Geneviève Castrée, traduzione di Phil Elverum e Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, di Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)
- One Beautiful Spring Day, di Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, di Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Super Spy Deluxe Edition, di Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)
Migliore adattamento da un altro medium
- Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adattamento di Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
- Rain by Joe Hill, adattamento di David M. Booher e Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)
- Ten Days in a Madhouse, di Nellie Bly, adattamento di Brad Ricca e Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
- A Visit to Moscow by Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adattamento di Anna Olswanger e Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali
- Always Never, di Jordi Lafebre, traduzione di Montana Kane (Dark Horse)
- Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, di Juan Díaz Canales e Juanjo Guarnido, traduzione di Diana Schutz e Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- The Pass, di Espé, traduzione di J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Tiki: A Very Ruff Year, di David Azencot e Fred Leclerc, traduzione di Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)
- Black Paradox, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- The Hellbound vols. 1-2, di Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, traduzione di Danny Lim (Dark Horse)
- Look Back, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduzione di Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
- PTSD Radio vol. 1, di Masaaki Nakayama, traduzione di Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)
- Shuna’s Journey, di Hayao Miyazaki, traduzione di Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)
- Talk to My Back, di Yamada Murasaki, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)
Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)
- Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, di Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)
- Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, di Lynda Barry, supervisione di Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, di George Herriman, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere, di Liniers, supervisione di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, di Walt Kelly, supervisione di Mark Evanier ed Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)
- The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy, di Juan Gimenez, supervisione di Alex Donoghue e Bruno Lecigne (Humanoids)
- The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, supervisione di Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)
- Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories, di Ray Bradbury e altri, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)
- Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection, di Carl Barks, supervisione di David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)
Migliore scrittore/scrittrice
- Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)
- Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)
- Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze); One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC); The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)
- Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)
Migliore autore unico/autrice unica
- Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)
- Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)
- Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)
- Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)
Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice
- Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)
- Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)
- Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)
Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale
- Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)
- Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)
- Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)
- Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
- Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Migliore copertinista
- Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then… (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)
Migliore colorista
- Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Ant-Man, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)
- Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)
- Alex Ross e Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)
- Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin, The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone, The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)
Migliore letterista
- Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC); Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)
- Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)
- Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto
- Alter Ego, supervisione di Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- Comic Book Creator, supervisione di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- The Comics Journal #308, supervisione di Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti e Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)
- PanelXPanel magazine, supervisione di Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou e Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)
- Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly
Migliore libro sul fumetto
- The Art of the News: Comics Journalism, supervisione di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins e Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)
- Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, di Benjamin L. Clark e Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)
- The Charlton Companion, di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion, di Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)
- Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia, di José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)
Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto
- Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels, di Josef Benson e Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)
- Graphic Medicine, supervisione di Erin La Cour e Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)
- How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies, di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)
- The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, supervisione di Alison Halsall e Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)
- Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels, di Tim Smyth (Routledge)
Migliore design
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, design di Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey e Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)
- A Frog in the Fall (and later on), design di Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf e Patrick Crotty (PEOW)
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll, design di Josh Bernstein e Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, design di Tom Muller (Dark Horse)
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, design di Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, design di Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)
Migliore webcomic
- Deeply Dave, by Grover
- Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff
- Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
- The Mannamong, di Michael Adam Lengyel
- Spores, di Joshua Barkman
Migliore fumetto digitale
- All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Barnstormers, di Scott Snyder e Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)
- Behind the Curtain, di Sara del Giudice, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Ripple Effects, di Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder e Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)
- Sixty Years in Winter, di Ingrid Chabbert e Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Matt Madden (Europe Comics)