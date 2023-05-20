Eisner Awards 2023: ecco la lista di tutti i fumetti candidati

Così come leggiamo su Comicsbeat, sono stati diffusi di recente i candidati agli “Eisner Awards 2023”, uno dei premi più prestigiosi per quanto riguarda l’arte sequenziale. Instaurati in onore di Will Eisner, ecco la lista completa in calce:

Migliore storia breve

“The Beekeeper’s Due”, di Jimmy Stamp e Débora Santos, in Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)

“Finding Batman”, di Kevin Conroy e J. Bone, in DC Pride 2022 (DC)

“Good Morning”, di Christopher Cantwell e Alex Lins, in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)

“Silent All These Years”, di Margaret Atwood e David Mack, in Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)

“You Get It”, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto, in Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, di Tom King eMitch Gerads (DC)

Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, di Jed Mackay e C. F. Villa (Marvel)

Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, supervisione di Tom Brevoort (Marvel)

Star Trek #400, supervisione di Heather Antos (IDW)

A Vicious Circle Book 1, di Mattson Tomlin e Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)

Miglior serie regolare

Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto e Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)

Killadelphia, di Rodney Barnes e Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV e Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)

Nightwing, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)

She-Hulk, di Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca e Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)

Migliore serie limitata

Animal Castle, di Xavier Dorison e Felix Delep (Ablaze)

Batman: One Bad Day, supervisione di Dave Wielgosz e Jessica Berbey (DC)

The Human Target, di Tom King e Greg Smallwood (DC)

Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, di Neil Gaiman e Mark Buckingham (Marvel)

Superman: Space Age, di Mark Russell, Michael Allred e Laura Allred (DC)

Migliore nuova serie

The Atonement Bell, di Jim Ousley e Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)

Love Everlasting, di Tom King ed Elsa Charretier (Image)

Public Domain, di Chip Zdarsky (Image)

Star Trek, di Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing e Ramon Rosanas (IDW)

Traveling to Mars, di Mark Russell e Roberto Meli (Ablaze)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (fino a 8 anni)

Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer, di Dav (Magnetic Press)

Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories, di Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)

Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That?, di Suzanne Lang e Max Lang (Random House Studio)

Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, di Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)

The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, di Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (da 9 a 12 anni)

Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan, di Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)

Frizzy, di Claribel A. Ortega e Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)

Isla To Island, di Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)

Little Monarchs, di Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Swim Team, di Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti (da 13 a 17 anni)

Chef’s Kiss, di Jarrett Melendez e Danica Brine (Oni)

Clementine Book One, di Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)

Do A Powerbomb!, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)

Heartstopper Volume 4, di Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)

Wash Day Diaries, di Jamila Rowser e Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

Cryptid Club, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

I Hate This Place, di Kyle Starks e Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)

Killer Queens, di David Booher e Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)

Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, di J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)

Revenge of the Librarians, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore antologia

Creepshow, supervisione di Alex Antone e Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, supervisione di Josh Bernstein (Z2)

The Nib Magazine, supervisione di Matt Bors (Nib)

Sensory: Life on the Spectrum, supervisione di Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense, di Noël Simsolo e Dominique Hé, traduzione di Montana Kane (NBM)

Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, di José-Louis Bocquet e Catel Muller, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust, supervisione di Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)

Flung Out of Space, di Grace Ellis e Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)

Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism, di Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)

Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball, di Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, di Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel, di Zoe Thorogood (Image)

So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship, di Sophie Lambda, traduzione di Montana Kane (First Second/Macmillan)

Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure, di Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)

Migliore graphic novel (inedito)

The Book of Niall, di Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)

Crushing, di Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)

Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, di Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)

The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, di Marjorie Liu e Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)

Ultrasound, di Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)

Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)

Days of Sand, di Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)

Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works, di Geneviève Castrée, traduzione di Phil Elverum e Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, di Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)

One Beautiful Spring Day, di Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)

Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, di Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (IDW)

Super Spy Deluxe Edition, di Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)

Migliore adattamento da un altro medium

Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adattamento di Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)

Rain by Joe Hill, adattamento di David M. Booher e Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)

Ten Days in a Madhouse, di Nellie Bly, adattamento di Brad Ricca e Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

A Visit to Moscow by Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adattamento di Anna Olswanger e Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

Always Never, di Jordi Lafebre, traduzione di Montana Kane (Dark Horse)

Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, di Juan Díaz Canales e Juanjo Guarnido, traduzione di Diana Schutz e Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)

Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

The Pass, di Espé, traduzione di J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Tiki: A Very Ruff Year, di David Azencot e Fred Leclerc, traduzione di Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

Black Paradox, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

The Hellbound vols. 1-2, di Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, traduzione di Danny Lim (Dark Horse)

Look Back, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduzione di Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

PTSD Radio vol. 1, di Masaaki Nakayama, traduzione di Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)

Shuna’s Journey, di Hayao Miyazaki, traduzione di Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)

Talk to My Back, di Yamada Murasaki, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)

Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, di Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)

Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, di Lynda Barry, supervisione di Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, di George Herriman, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere, di Liniers, supervisione di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, di Walt Kelly, supervisione di Mark Evanier ed Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)

The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy, di Juan Gimenez, supervisione di Alex Donoghue e Bruno Lecigne (Humanoids)

The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, supervisione di Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)

Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories, di Ray Bradbury e altri, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)

Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection, di Carl Barks, supervisione di David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)

Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)

Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze); One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC); The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)

Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)

Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)

Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)

Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)

Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)

Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)

Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)

Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)

Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Migliore copertinista

Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then… (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Migliore colorista

Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Ant-Man, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)

Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)

Alex Ross e Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)

Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin, The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone, The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)

Migliore letterista

Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC); Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)

Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)

Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

Alter Ego, supervisione di Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

Comic Book Creator, supervisione di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

The Comics Journal #308, supervisione di Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti e Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)

PanelXPanel magazine, supervisione di Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou e Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)

Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly

Migliore libro sul fumetto

The Art of the News: Comics Journalism, supervisione di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins e Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)

Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, di Benjamin L. Clark e Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)

The Charlton Companion, di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion, di Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)

Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia, di José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels, di Josef Benson e Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)

Graphic Medicine, supervisione di Erin La Cour e Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)

How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies, di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)

The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, supervisione di Alison Halsall e Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)

Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels, di Tim Smyth (Routledge)

Migliore design

Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, design di Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey e Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)

A Frog in the Fall (and later on), design di Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf e Patrick Crotty (PEOW)

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll, design di Josh Bernstein e Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)

Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, design di Tom Muller (Dark Horse)

Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, design di Sean Phillips (IDW)

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, design di Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)

Migliore webcomic

Deeply Dave, by Grover

Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff

Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

The Mannamong, di Michael Adam Lengyel

Spores, di Joshua Barkman

Migliore fumetto digitale

All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Barnstormers, di Scott Snyder e Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)

Behind the Curtain, di Sara del Giudice, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Ripple Effects, di Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder e Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)

Sixty Years in Winter, di Ingrid Chabbert e Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Matt Madden (Europe Comics)

Fonte Comicsbeat