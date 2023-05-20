logo-MANGAFOREVER
  1. Home
  2. News Fumetti

Eisner Awards 2023: ecco la lista di tutti i fumetti candidati

La lista completa

Nicola Gargiulo

Pubblicato il 20 Maggio 2023 alle 15:00

Così come leggiamo su Comicsbeat, sono stati diffusi di recente i candidati agli “Eisner Awards 2023”, uno dei premi più prestigiosi per quanto riguarda l’arte sequenziale. Instaurati in onore di Will Eisner, ecco la lista completa in calce:

Migliore storia breve

  • “The Beekeeper’s Due”, di Jimmy Stamp e Débora Santos, in Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)
  • “Finding Batman”, di Kevin Conroy e J. Bone, in DC Pride 2022 (DC)
  • “Good Morning”, di Christopher Cantwell e Alex Lins, in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)
  • “Silent All These Years”, di Margaret Atwood e David Mack, in Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)
  • “You Get It”, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto, in Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

  • Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, di Tom King eMitch Gerads (DC)
  • Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, di Jed Mackay e C. F. Villa (Marvel)
  • Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, supervisione di Tom Brevoort (Marvel)
  • Star Trek #400, supervisione di Heather Antos (IDW)
  • A Vicious Circle Book 1, di Mattson Tomlin e Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)

Miglior serie regolare

  • Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto e Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)
  • The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)
  • Killadelphia, di Rodney Barnes e Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
  • The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV e Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)
  • Nightwing, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)
  • She-Hulk, di Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca e Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)

Migliore serie limitata

  • Animal Castle, di Xavier Dorison e Felix Delep (Ablaze)
  • Batman: One Bad Day, supervisione di Dave Wielgosz e Jessica Berbey (DC)
  • The Human Target, di Tom King e Greg Smallwood (DC)
  • Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, di Neil Gaiman e Mark Buckingham (Marvel)
  • Superman: Space Age, di Mark Russell, Michael Allred e Laura Allred (DC)

Migliore nuova serie

  • The Atonement Bell, di Jim Ousley e Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)
  • Love Everlasting, di Tom King ed Elsa Charretier (Image)
  • Public Domain, di Chip Zdarsky (Image)
  • Star Trek, di Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing e Ramon Rosanas (IDW)
  • Traveling to Mars, di Mark Russell e Roberto Meli (Ablaze)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (fino a 8 anni)

  • Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer, di Dav (Magnetic Press)
  • Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories, di Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)
  • Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That?, di Suzanne Lang e Max Lang (Random House Studio)
  • Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, di Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)
  • The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, di Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (da 9 a 12 anni)

  • Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan, di Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)
  • Frizzy, di Claribel A. Ortega e Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Isla To Island, di Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)
  • Little Monarchs, di Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
  • Swim Team, di Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti (da 13 a 17 anni)

  • Chef’s Kiss, di Jarrett Melendez e Danica Brine (Oni)
  • Clementine Book One, di Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)
  • Do A Powerbomb!, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
  • Heartstopper Volume 4, di Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Wash Day Diaries, di Jamila Rowser e Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

  • Cryptid Club, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
  • I Hate This Place, di Kyle Starks e Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)
  • Killer Queens, di David Booher e Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)
  • Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, di J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)
  • Revenge of the Librarians, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore antologia

  • Creepshow, supervisione di Alex Antone e Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)
  • The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, supervisione di Josh Bernstein (Z2)
  • The Nib Magazine, supervisione di Matt Bors (Nib)
  • Sensory: Life on the Spectrum, supervisione di Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

  • Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense, di Noël Simsolo e Dominique Hé, traduzione di Montana Kane (NBM)
  • Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, di José-Louis Bocquet e Catel Muller, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
  • But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust, supervisione di Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)
  • Flung Out of Space, di Grace Ellis e Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism, di Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)
  • Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball, di Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

  • Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, di Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel, di Zoe Thorogood (Image)
  • So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship, di Sophie Lambda, traduzione di Montana Kane (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure, di Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)

Migliore graphic novel (inedito)

  • The Book of Niall, di Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)
  • Crushing, di Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)
  • Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, di Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)
  • The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, di Marjorie Liu e Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Ultrasound, di Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)

Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)

  • Days of Sand, di Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)
  • Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works, di Geneviève Castrée, traduzione di Phil Elverum e Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, di Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)
  • One Beautiful Spring Day, di Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)
  • Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, di Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (IDW)
  • Super Spy Deluxe Edition, di Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)

Migliore adattamento da un altro medium

  • Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adattamento di Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
  • Rain by Joe Hill, adattamento di David M. Booher e Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)
  • Ten Days in a Madhouse, di Nellie Bly, adattamento di Brad Ricca e Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, supervisione di Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
  • A Visit to Moscow by Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adattamento di Anna Olswanger e Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

  • Always Never, di Jordi Lafebre, traduzione di Montana Kane (Dark Horse)
  • Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, di Juan Díaz Canales e Juanjo Guarnido, traduzione di Diana Schutz e Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)
  • Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, di Catherine Pioli, traduzione di J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • The Pass, di Espé, traduzione di J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • Tiki: A Very Ruff Year, di David Azencot e Fred Leclerc, traduzione di Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

  • Black Paradox, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
  • The Hellbound vols. 1-2, di Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, traduzione di Danny Lim (Dark Horse)
  • Look Back, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduzione di Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
  • PTSD Radio vol. 1, di Masaaki Nakayama, traduzione di Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)
  • Shuna’s Journey, di Hayao Miyazaki, traduzione di Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Talk to My Back, di Yamada Murasaki, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)

  • Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, di Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)
  • Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, di Lynda Barry, supervisione di Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, di George Herriman, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
  • Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere, di Liniers, supervisione di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
  • Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, di Walt Kelly, supervisione di Mark Evanier ed Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)

  • The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy, di Juan Gimenez, supervisione di Alex Donoghue e Bruno Lecigne (Humanoids)
  • The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, supervisione di Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)
  • Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories, di Ray Bradbury e altri, supervisione di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
  • The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection, di Carl Barks, supervisione di David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

  • Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)
  • Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze); One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
  • James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC); The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)
  • Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

  • Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)
  • Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)
  • Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)
  • Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

  • Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)
  • Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)
  • Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)
  • Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
  • Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

  • Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)
  • Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)
  • Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)
  • Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
  • Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)
  • Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Migliore copertinista

  • Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)
  • Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
  • Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then… (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)
  • Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
  • Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Migliore colorista

  • Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Ant-Man, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022Twig (Image)
  • Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
  • Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)
  • Alex Ross e Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin, The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone, The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)

Migliore letterista

  • Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC); Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)
  • Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
  • Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)
  • Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
  • Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

  • Alter Ego, supervisione di Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
  • Comic Book Creator, supervisione di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
  • The Comics Journal #308, supervisione di Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti e Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)
  • PanelXPanel magazine, supervisione di Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou e Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)
  • Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly

Migliore libro sul fumetto

  • The Art of the News: Comics Journalism, supervisione di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins e Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)
  • Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, di Benjamin L. Clark e Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)
  • The Charlton Companion, di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
  • Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion, di Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)
  • Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia, di José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

  • Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels, di Josef Benson e Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Graphic Medicine, supervisione di Erin La Cour e Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)
  • How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies, di Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)
  • The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, supervisione di Alison Halsall e Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels, di Tim Smyth (Routledge)

Migliore design

  • Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, design di Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey e Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)
  • A Frog in the Fall (and later on), design di Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf e Patrick Crotty (PEOW)
  • Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll, design di Josh Bernstein e Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)
  • Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, design di Tom Muller (Dark Horse)
  • Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, design di Sean Phillips (IDW)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, design di Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)

Migliore webcomic

  • Deeply Dave, by Grover
  • Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff
  • Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
  • The Mannamong, di Michael Adam Lengyel
  • Spores, di Joshua Barkman

Migliore fumetto digitale

  • All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
  • Barnstormers, di Scott Snyder e Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)
  • Behind the Curtain, di Sara del Giudice, traduzione di M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
  • Ripple Effects, di Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder e Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)
  • Sixty Years in Winter, di Ingrid Chabbert e Aimée de Jongh, traduzione di Matt Madden (Europe Comics)

Fonte Comicsbeat

TAGS

Lascia un commento

Articoli Correlati

News Manga

News Manga

One Punch Man va in pausa: quando torna?

One Punch Man conferma una nuova pausa molto inaspettata, annunciata dallo stesso disegnatore Yusuke Murata sul suo Twitter. Il...

20/05/2023 •

14:00

News Manga

News Manga

Star Comics celebra i 30 anni dalla pubblicazione de Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo

La casa editrice italiana Star Comics ha riportato sulla sua pagina facebook ufficiale una novità per celebrare i 30 anni dalla...

20/05/2023 •

13:00

News Manga

News Manga

Dragon Ball Super: i fan vogliono Cooler canonico

Dragon Ball ha presentato tantissimi villain nel corso degli anni sia nel manga che nei film del franchise. Dall’Esercito...

20/05/2023 •

12:00