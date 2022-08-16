logo-MANGAFOREVER
One Piece: RED – Diffuse delle interessanti informazioni sulla Ciurma di Shanks Il Rosso

Nicola Giuseppe Gargiulo

16 Agosto 2022

One Piece: Red è finalmente arrivato nelle sale nipponiche il 6 agosto, preannunciando da subito un’uscita autunnale che diffonderà la pellicola nel resto del mondo.

Per festeggiare l’uscita nelle sale è stato diffuso un libretto informativo sui pirati di Shanks, discutendo dei loro nomi e dei ruoli che ciascuno di loro svolge nella ciurma. Con il lungometraggio che introduce anche Uta, il mondo di One Piece si sta allargando ancora di più.

Il profilo Twitter New World Artur ha pubblicato alcuni sketch con le descrizioni dei Pirati di Shanks, aggiungendo succosi dettagli sicuramente approvati dai fan.

Shanks Il Rosso

Secondo il libretto descrittivo del film RED essendo Shanks un utilizzatore dell’haki del Re Conquistatore, viene definito come “killer dell’osservazione” (kenbun-goroshi), poiché attraverso il controllo dell’aura impedisce ai suoi avversari di guardare “avanti” o “nel futuro”, anche durante lo scontro.

Benn Beckman

Benn Beckman viene descritto come un pirata molto agile capace di fondere il suo fucile con il suo stesso haki, trasformando i proiettili in armi letali contro i nemici. Neanche una potenza come Kizaru non può opporsi a lui se tenuto sotto tiro dall’haki in questione. Sebbene sia freddo con le donne è un “Don Giovanni”.

Yasopp

Yasopp è forse il miglior cecchino del mondo di One Piece. Soprannominato “Chaser” è capace di colpire 100 bersagli su 100 colpi. Usa l’haki dell’osservazione proprio come suo figlio Usopp.

Lucky Roux è il “Sanji” del gruppo, ponendosi anch’esso come cuoco della ciurma. Come arma usa il suo corpo trasformandolo in una palla da bowling, utilizzando sempre il suo haki. Nonostante la sua stazza ha delle gambe forti che lo rendono agile. Al contrario del suo compagno è sempre sbadato con le donne.

Monster

Monster si pone fin da subito come una figura complessa, capace di entrare nella mente delle persone per carpire le loro emozioni più nascoste. Quest’ultimo non è umano.

Bonk Punch

Bonk Punch è probabilmente il membro più anziano del gruppo, e affianca Monster in battaglia. Insieme i due formano i musicisti del gruppo.

Limejuice

Limejuice combatte emettendo scariche elettriche dalle sue armi, come ad esempio accade con la mazza elettrica che porta sempre con sé. Può usare un Geppo simile allo Sky Walk di Sanji per attaccare dal cielo, rendendosi un pericoloso avversario.

Hongo

Hongo è il medico “ufficiale di bordo” ed è un eccellente chirurgo con grandi conoscenze di medicina e tecnologia. Una sorta di Franky se vogliamo dirla tutta.

Building Snake

Building Snake è il navigatore della ciurma e il suo “stile di giocoleria a due spade” gli permette di eseguire mosse da acrobata professionista. Quest’ultimo ha osservato a distanza la crescita di Luffy e Uta.

Howling Gab

Howling Gab come arma segreta ha la possibilità di lanciare dalla sua bocca un devastante raggio laser, capace di affettare i nemici. Nonostante il suo aspetto il suo cuore è molto gentile. Odia sia gli insetti che i fantasmi.

 

