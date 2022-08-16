One Piece: Red è finalmente arrivato nelle sale nipponiche il 6 agosto, preannunciando da subito un’uscita autunnale che diffonderà la pellicola nel resto del mondo.

Per festeggiare l’uscita nelle sale è stato diffuso un libretto informativo sui pirati di Shanks, discutendo dei loro nomi e dei ruoli che ciascuno di loro svolge nella ciurma. Con il lungometraggio che introduce anche Uta, il mondo di One Piece si sta allargando ancora di più.

Il profilo Twitter New World Artur ha pubblicato alcuni sketch con le descrizioni dei Pirati di Shanks, aggiungendo succosi dettagli sicuramente approvati dai fan.

One Piece: RED – Diffuse delle interessanti informazioni sulla Ciurma di Shanks Il Rosso!

Shanks Il Rosso

According to the Film RED booklet, being a Conqueror's haki user, Shanks is also referred to as an "Observation-killer" (kenbun-goroshi), as through aura control he stops his opponents from peering into the future pic.twitter.com/HWhongW0kw — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Secondo il libretto descrittivo del film RED essendo Shanks un utilizzatore dell’haki del Re Conquistatore, viene definito come “killer dell’osservazione” (kenbun-goroshi), poiché attraverso il controllo dell’aura impedisce ai suoi avversari di guardare “avanti” o “nel futuro”, anche durante lo scontro.

Benn Beckman

Benn Beckman is very strong and agile and combining his rifle with his haki, his bullets swiftly penetrate his opponents. Even a logia like Kizaru couldn't oppose him when held at gunpoint. Though he is always cool-headed, he is also said to be a playboy that loves women pic.twitter.com/3cBPVmtKth — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Benn Beckman viene descritto come un pirata molto agile capace di fondere il suo fucile con il suo stesso haki, trasformando i proiettili in armi letali contro i nemici. Neanche una potenza come Kizaru non può opporsi a lui se tenuto sotto tiro dall’haki in questione. Sebbene sia freddo con le donne è un “Don Giovanni”.

Yasopp

Yasopp's sniping skills are first-class, for which he earned the nickname "Chaser", capable of hitting 100 targets out of 100 shots. He uses observation haki, just like his son pic.twitter.com/k67C18WWIE — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Yasopp è forse il miglior cecchino del mondo di One Piece. Soprannominato “Chaser” è capace di colpire 100 bersagli su 100 colpi. Usa l’haki dell’osservazione proprio come suo figlio Usopp.

Lucky Roux is the cook of the Red-Haired Pirates, who fights by using his big body like a bowling ball and using haki. Despite his chubbiness, he has strong legs that make him very agile. He's always very happy, but he's not particularly good with women pic.twitter.com/mjt3oxrIBA — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Lucky Roux è il “Sanji” del gruppo, ponendosi anch’esso come cuoco della ciurma. Come arma usa il suo corpo trasformandolo in una palla da bowling, utilizzando sempre il suo haki. Nonostante la sua stazza ha delle gambe forti che lo rendono agile. Al contrario del suo compagno è sempre sbadato con le donne.

Monster

Monster is an executive of the Red Hair Pirates and just as strong in battle as the other executives, even if he isn't a human. He is also highly intelligent and able to understand human emotions, ready to put his life on the line for others pic.twitter.com/CdXvOYQEEY — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Monster si pone fin da subito come una figura complessa, capace di entrare nella mente delle persone per carpire le loro emozioni più nascoste. Quest’ultimo non è umano.

Bonk Punch

Bonk Punch is one of the oldest members of the crew, who fights together in combination with Monster in battle. Together with Monster, they form the current musician duo of the Red-Haired Pirates pic.twitter.com/Pa4RCNNCGZ — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Bonk Punch è probabilmente il membro più anziano del gruppo, e affianca Monster in battaglia. Insieme i due formano i musicisti del gruppo.

Limejuice

Limejuice is someone who fights with weapons that give electric discharges, like the electric bat he carries. He can use Geppo akin to Sanji's Sky Walk to attack from the skies pic.twitter.com/GALXP121aH — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Limejuice combatte emettendo scariche elettriche dalle sue armi, come ad esempio accade con la mazza elettrica che porta sempre con sé. Può usare un Geppo simile allo Sky Walk di Sanji per attaccare dal cielo, rendendosi un pericoloso avversario.

Hongo

Hongo is the doctor of the Red-Haired Pirates and an excellent surgeon with great knowledge of medicine and technology. He is really good at disassembling machines pic.twitter.com/4FK5YQYRz9 — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Hongo è il medico “ufficiale di bordo” ed è un eccellente chirurgo con grandi conoscenze di medicina e tecnologia. Una sorta di Franky se vogliamo dirla tutta.

Building Snake

Building Snake is the navigator of the Red Hair Pirates and someone who fights with a "Two Sword Juggling Style", doing tricky moves like an acrobat would. He's been distantly looking over both Luffy and Uta's growth

Image pic.twitter.com/07ntQOYBBQ — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Building Snake è il navigatore della ciurma e il suo “stile di giocoleria a due spade” gli permette di eseguire mosse da acrobata professionista. Quest’ultimo ha osservato a distanza la crescita di Luffy e Uta.

Howling Gab

Howling Gab fights by somehow firing a laser roar out of his mouth that cuts through enemies. Despite his strength, he's actually very kind at heart. He hates bugs and ghosts pic.twitter.com/V1Hi8vVkFj — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 11, 2022

Howling Gab come arma segreta ha la possibilità di lanciare dalla sua bocca un devastante raggio laser, capace di affettare i nemici. Nonostante il suo aspetto il suo cuore è molto gentile. Odia sia gli insetti che i fantasmi.