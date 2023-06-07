Kelly Thompson sbarca alla DC per scrivere Birds of Prey

Dopo una proficua carriera alla Marvel, firmando serie prestigiose come Black Widow e Captain Marvel, Kelly Thompson ha annunciato il suo esordio per la DC Comics, per cui scriverà la nuova serie Birds of Prey disegnata da Leonardo Romero con i colori di Jordie Bellaire.

È stata la stessa Kelly Thompson a dare la notizia con un tweet in cui ha diffuso anche il primo character design di Romero per una delle protagoniste di Birds of Prey: Dinah Laurel Lance, alias Black Canary.

Black Canary is building the most dangerous #BirdsOfPrey team yet… who do YOU think will make the cut? 💙🖤❤️💙❤️ #BOP pic.twitter.com/uOwGHSk2TD

An all-new era begins! Thompson, @Leo__Romero & #Bellaire … breaking hearts & faces over @DCComics this fall!

Successivamente un secondo membro delle Birds of Prey è stato svelato con le stesse modalità da Kelly Thompson: Cassandra Cain, una delle eroine che condivide il manto di Batgirl insime a Stephanie Brown e Barbara Gordon, personaggio che la Thompson sognava di scrivere da tempo.

I mean, have you even MET me? Of course she’s on the team.

Cassandra Cain.

Three spots left on the most dangerous #BirdsofPrey yet, who will join her?! 🎶🦇❤️💙❤️@DCOfficial @Leo__Romero #JordieBellaire #BreakingHeartsandFaces #BOP pic.twitter.com/LFFzjDy3dp

