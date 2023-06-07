Kelly Thompson sbarca alla DC per scrivere Birds of Prey
L'autrice che ha conquistato un Eisner Award con Black Widow scriverà il gruppo di eroine guidato da Black Canary
Pubblicato il 7 Giugno 2023 alle 19:30
Dopo una proficua carriera alla Marvel, firmando serie prestigiose come Black Widow e Captain Marvel, Kelly Thompson ha annunciato il suo esordio per la DC Comics, per cui scriverà la nuova serie Birds of Prey disegnata da Leonardo Romero con i colori di Jordie Bellaire.
È stata la stessa Kelly Thompson a dare la notizia con un tweet in cui ha diffuso anche il primo character design di Romero per una delle protagoniste di Birds of Prey: Dinah Laurel Lance, alias Black Canary.
An all-new era begins! Thompson, @Leo__Romero & #Bellaire… breaking hearts & faces over @DCComics this fall!
Black Canary is building the most dangerous #BirdsOfPrey team yet… who do YOU think will make the cut? 💙🖤❤️💙❤️ #BOP pic.twitter.com/uOwGHSk2TD
— KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) June 5, 2023
Successivamente un secondo membro delle Birds of Prey è stato svelato con le stesse modalità da Kelly Thompson: Cassandra Cain, una delle eroine che condivide il manto di Batgirl insime a Stephanie Brown e Barbara Gordon, personaggio che la Thompson sognava di scrivere da tempo.
I mean, have you even MET me? Of course she’s on the team.
Cassandra Cain.
Three spots left on the most dangerous #BirdsofPrey yet, who will join her?! 🎶🦇❤️💙❤️@DCOfficial @Leo__Romero #JordieBellaire #BreakingHeartsandFaces #BOP pic.twitter.com/LFFzjDy3dp
— KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) June 6, 2023
Ulteriori dettagli sulla nuova serie sono al momento scarsi, anche se il tweet della Thompson ha rivelato che “Black Canary sta costruendo la squadra #BirdsOfPrey più pericolosa di sempre”.
Forse la cosa più allettante è che la Thompson ha suggerito che vedremo una formazione nuova di zecca per il superteam, scrivendo sul suo Substack: “Sapete che non riporterò in vita una squadra che è già esistita, vero?”.
Altre tre eroine completeranno la line-up di Birds of Prey, mentre Kelly Thompson continuerà a firmare alcune storie in uscita per la Marvel (la versione simbionte di Jeff the Landshark che apparirà su Extreme Venomverse, ad esempio) anche se con la conclusione della sua serie di Captain Marvel non sono stati annunciati altri suoi impegni regolari per la Casa delle Idee.
Some of you saw my boy #JeffTheLandshark gettin’ all Venom-y this week, but @Marvel‘s letting me show you this awesome @Gurihiru design variant cover of Jeff for DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 😍🦈😍 Tell your shops you want this extreme cuteness!https://t.co/M56kgjvN2S pic.twitter.com/eh9RSan36x
— KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) April 7, 2023