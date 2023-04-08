Bleach: il manga arriva in una nuova edizione con “La Gazzetta dello Sport”
Una nuova edizione
Pubblicato il 8 Aprile 2023 alle 13:00
Bleach arriva in una nuova edizione con “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. Per l’occasione, tutti i volumi usciranno in un formato molto più ampio, con una nuova veste grafica e completi di alette di copertina, per tenere il segno della vostra lettura.
Il prezzo fissato al momento è di € 4,99 mentre per gli arretrati parliamo di € 5,49. La prima uscita è prevista per il 19 aprile 2023 in edicola, mentre in calce vi lasciamo il piano completo dell’opera:
- The death and the strawberry – 19/04/2023
- Goodbye parakeet, goodnite my sista – 26/04/2023
- Memories in the rain – 03/05/2023
- Quincy archer hates you – 10/05/2023
- Rightarm of the giant – 17/05/2023
- The death trilogy overture – 24/05/2023
- The broken coda – 31/05/2023
- The blade and me – 07/06/2023
- Fourteen days for conspiracy – 14/06/2023
- Tattoo on the sky – 21/06/2023
- A star and a stray dog – 28/06/2023
- Flower on the precipice – 05/07/2023
- The undead – 12/07/2023
- White tower rocks – 19/07/2023
- Beginning of the death of tomorrow – 26/07/2023
- Night of wijnruit – 02/08/2023
- Rosa rubicundior lilio candidior – 09/08/2023
- The deathberry returns – 16/08/2023
- The black moon rising – 23/08/2023
- End of hypnosis – 30/08/2023
- Be my family or not – 06/09/2023
- Conquistadores – 13/09/2023
- Mala suerte! – 20/09/2023
- Immanent god blues – 27/09/2023
- No shaking throne – 04/10/2023
- The mascaron drive – 11/10/2023
- Goodbye, halcyon days – 18/10/2023
- Baron’s lecture full-course – 25/10/2023
- The slashing opera – 01/11/2023
- There is no heart without you – 08/11/2023
- Don’t kill my volupture – 15/11/2023
- Howling – 22/11/2023
- The bad joke – 29/11/2023
- King of the kill – 06/12/2023
- Higher than the moon – 13/12/2023
- Turn back the pendulum – 20/12/2023
- Beauty is so solitary – 27/12/2023
- Fear for fight – 03/01/2024
- El verdugo – 10/01/2024
- The lust – 17/01/2024
- Heart – 24/01/2024
- Shock of the queen – 31/01/2024
- Kingdom of hollows – 07/02/2024
- Vice it – 14/02/2024
- The burnout inferno – 21/02/2024
- Back from blind – 28/02/2024
- End of the chrysalis age – 06/03/2024
- God is dead – 13/03/2024
- The lost agent – 20/03/2024
- The six fullbringers – 27/03/2024
- Love me bitterly loth me sweetly – 03/04/2024
- End of bond – 10/04/2024
- The deathberry returns 2 – 17/04/2024
- Goodbye to our xcution – 24/04/2024
- The blood warfare – 01/05/2024
- March of the starcross – 08/05/2024
- Out of bloom – 15/05/2024
- The fire – 22/05/2024
- The battle – 29/05/2024
- Everything but the rain – 05/06/2024
- The last 9 days – 12/06/2024
- Heart of wolf – 19/06/2024
- Hear, fear, here – 26/06/2024
- Death in vision – 03/07/2024
- Marching out the zombies – 10/07/2024
- Sorry i am strong – 17/07/2024
- Black – 24/07/2024
- The ordinary peace – 31/07/2024
- Against the judgement – 07/08/2024
- Friend – 14/08/2024
- Baby, hold your hand – 21/08/2024
- My last words – 28/08/2024
- Battle field burning – 04/09/2024
- The death and the strawberry – 11/09/2024
