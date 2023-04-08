Bleach arriva in una nuova edizione con “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. Per l’occasione, tutti i volumi usciranno in un formato molto più ampio, con una nuova veste grafica e completi di alette di copertina, per tenere il segno della vostra lettura.

Il prezzo fissato al momento è di € 4,99 mentre per gli arretrati parliamo di € 5,49. La prima uscita è prevista per il 19 aprile 2023 in edicola, mentre in calce vi lasciamo il piano completo dell’opera:

The death and the strawberry – 19/04/2023

Goodbye parakeet, goodnite my sista – 26/04/2023

Memories in the rain – 03/05/2023

Quincy archer hates you – 10/05/2023

Rightarm of the giant – 17/05/2023

The death trilogy overture – 24/05/2023

The broken coda – 31/05/2023

The blade and me – 07/06/2023

Fourteen days for conspiracy – 14/06/2023

Tattoo on the sky – 21/06/2023

A star and a stray dog – 28/06/2023

Flower on the precipice – 05/07/2023

The undead – 12/07/2023

White tower rocks – 19/07/2023

Beginning of the death of tomorrow – 26/07/2023

Night of wijnruit – 02/08/2023

Rosa rubicundior lilio candidior – 09/08/2023

The deathberry returns – 16/08/2023

The black moon rising – 23/08/2023

End of hypnosis – 30/08/2023

Be my family or not – 06/09/2023

Conquistadores – 13/09/2023

Mala suerte! – 20/09/2023

Immanent god blues – 27/09/2023

No shaking throne – 04/10/2023

The mascaron drive – 11/10/2023

Goodbye, halcyon days – 18/10/2023

Baron’s lecture full-course – 25/10/2023

The slashing opera – 01/11/2023

There is no heart without you – 08/11/2023

Don’t kill my volupture – 15/11/2023

Howling – 22/11/2023

The bad joke – 29/11/2023

King of the kill – 06/12/2023

Higher than the moon – 13/12/2023

Turn back the pendulum – 20/12/2023

Beauty is so solitary – 27/12/2023

Fear for fight – 03/01/2024

El verdugo – 10/01/2024

The lust – 17/01/2024

Heart – 24/01/2024

Shock of the queen – 31/01/2024

Kingdom of hollows – 07/02/2024

Vice it – 14/02/2024

The burnout inferno – 21/02/2024

Back from blind – 28/02/2024

End of the chrysalis age – 06/03/2024

God is dead – 13/03/2024

The lost agent – 20/03/2024

The six fullbringers – 27/03/2024

Love me bitterly loth me sweetly – 03/04/2024

End of bond – 10/04/2024

The deathberry returns 2 – 17/04/2024

Goodbye to our xcution – 24/04/2024

The blood warfare – 01/05/2024

March of the starcross – 08/05/2024

Out of bloom – 15/05/2024

The fire – 22/05/2024

The battle – 29/05/2024

Everything but the rain – 05/06/2024

The last 9 days – 12/06/2024

Heart of wolf – 19/06/2024

Hear, fear, here – 26/06/2024

Death in vision – 03/07/2024

Marching out the zombies – 10/07/2024

Sorry i am strong – 17/07/2024

Black – 24/07/2024

The ordinary peace – 31/07/2024

Against the judgement – 07/08/2024

Friend – 14/08/2024

Baby, hold your hand – 21/08/2024

My last words – 28/08/2024

Battle field burning – 04/09/2024

The death and the strawberry – 11/09/2024

Fonte Primaedicola