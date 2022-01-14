Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness – la Marvel ha contattato Ben Affleck per apparire in un Cameo nel Film come Daredevil?

Al San Diego Comic-Con del 2019, i Marvel Studios hanno annunciato il Film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, interpretato nuovamente da Benedict Cumberbatch che sarà strettamente collegato agli eventi di WandaVision e Spider-Man: No Way Home, e che è stato descritto da Kevin Feige come “il primo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe con scene spaventose“. Ricordiamo che Doctor Strange 2 In The Multiverse Of Madness sarà diretto da Sam Raimi e precedentemente fissato per il 25 Marzo 2022 arriverà il 4 Maggio 2022.

Deo nuovi rumor da diverse fonti hanno riportato che i Marvel Studios hanno fatto contattato Ben Affleck per tornare per un breve cameo nei panni di Matt Murdock/Daredevil (ruolo che aveva coperto nel film Daredevil del 2003 prodotto dalla 20th Century Fox) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Big Screen Leaks ha confermato questi rapporti, ammettendo che la Marvel ha inviato contratti preliminari agli agenti di Affleck, ma non è sicura che il cameo sia stato portato a termine:

“Per ovvi motivi, mi avevano chiesto di tenere questa notizia riservata, ma in ogni caso la Marvel ha contattato Ben Affleck per un cameo come Daredevil. Hanno inviato contatti preliminari al suo staff, ma non sono sicuro che si farà qualcosa.”

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i'm not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

“Ho visto la notizia che la Marvel ha contattato Affleck per un cameo come Daredevil. Lo avevo sentito anche io, ma non mi aspetterei un cameo.”

Saw a story that Marvel reached out to Affleck for a Daredevil cameo, this was something I heard as well, but I wouldn’t expect A cameo pic.twitter.com/WrWd5qXQ9N — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2022

Ovviamente questo rumor su Doctor Strange 2 non è assolutamente confermato, però i vari rapporti coerenti provenienti da varie fonti potrebbero indicarne la legittimità.

E voi che ne pensate? Vorreste rivedere Ben Affleck come Daredevil? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti!

Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness – anticipazioni

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness è il secondo film della saga su Doctor Strange, lo stregone interpretato da Benedict Cumberbatch e prodotto dai Marvel Studios. Il film fa parte della cosiddetta Fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe e sarà collegato a Spider-Man: No Way Home con Tom Holland.

Diretto da Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness arriverà al cinema italiani il 4 Maggio 2022.

Nel cast tornano Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong) e Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), insieme alle new entry Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) e Adam Hugill (Rintrah).

