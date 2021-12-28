I 100 migliori giochi per console di sempre secondo i Giapponesi

TV Asahi ha condotto un sondaggio che ha chiamato i videogiocatori giapponesi a votare per eleggere i 100 migliori giochi di sempre per console.

Al sondaggio hanno partecipato oltre 50 mila utenti, ecco i risultati che spaziano dalle saghe di The Legend of Zelda a Monster Hunter, passando per Metal Gear e Final Fantasy.

I 100 migliori giochi per console secondo i Giapponesi

100. Persona 3

99. Pokemon Platinum Version

98. Persona 4

97. Super Mario World

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95. MOTHER

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93. Persona 5 Royal

92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

91. Street Fighter II

90. Final Fantasy VIII

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

86. Monster Hunter

85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation

84. Final Fantasy XI

83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

82. Legend of Mana

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

79. Metal Gear Solid

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban

77. Mario Kart Wii

76. Kirby Air Ride

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73. Gran Turismo 4

72. Kirby Super Star

71. Dr. Mario

70. Monster Hunter: World

69. Super Mario RPG

68. Pokemon X / Y

67. Bloodborne

66. Ghost of Tsushima

65. Suikoden

64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver

63. Final Fantasy III

62. Xevious

61. Super Smash Bros.

60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2

59. Dead by Daylight

58. Animal Crossing

57. Super Donkey Kong

56. Super Mario Galaxy

55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters

54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

53. Tales of the Abyss

52. The Legend of Zelda

51. Final Fantasy IV

50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire

49. Kingdom Hearts

48. NieR: Automata

47. Final Fantasy XIV

46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online

43. Xenoblade

42. Persona 5

41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!

40. Xenogears

39. Dark Souls III

38. Puyo Puyo

37. Final Fantasy IX

36. Pokemon Gold / Silver

35. Xenoblade 2

34. Final Fantasy V

33. Final Fantasy VI

32. Biohazard

31. Tactics Ogre

30. Apex Legends

29. Okami

28. MOTHER 2

27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

26. Pokemon Black / White

25. Tetris

24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21. Splatoon

20. Minecraft

19. Suikoden II

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16. Kingdom Hearts II

15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

14. Pokemon Sword / Shield

13. UNDERTALE

12. Super Mario Kart

11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

10. Super Mario Bros. 3

9. Final Fantasy X

8. Chrono Trigger

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

5. Splatoon 2

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Final Fantasy VII

2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild