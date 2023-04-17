logo-MANGAFOREVER
Knight Terrors: tutti le miniserie da incubo dell’estate DC

Svelati tutti i titoli e i team creativi dell'evento estivo DC Comics

Tobia Brunello

Pubblicato il 17 Aprile 2023 alle 19:30

La DC ha diffuso i dettagli dell’evento estivo Knight Terrors e di tutte le miniserie collegate, dopo le anticipazioni diffuse durante il ComicsPro un paio di mesi fa. Il prossimo evento all’interno di Dawn of DC si svolgerà nei mesi di luglio e agosto e sarà caratterizzato da una serie di miniserie di due numeri, ognuna delle quali metterà in luce un supereroe o un supercriminale DC alle prese con i loro peggiori incubi in un “Regno dell’Incubo”.

Ecco di seguito i dettagli della miniserie principale Knight Terrors e dei vari titoli dedicati a eroi e criminali.

  • La vicenda inizierà nello speciale Knight Terrors: First Blood di Joshua Williamson e Howard Porter. Quando Batman, Superman e Wonder Woman trovano il corpo di uno dei loro primi nemici all’interno della Sala della Giustizia, le loro indagini li portano oltre la terra dei vivi, oltre la terra dei morti e direttamente a un nuovo cattivo chiamato Insomnia, che usa i suoi poteri per inghiottire ogni singolo eroe e criminale nei propri incubi oscuri e contorti. L’unico modo per salvare il mondo è chiedere l’aiuto di un improbabile eroe: Deadman!

  • La storia principale di Knight Terrors si svolgerà in una miniserie di quattro numeri scritti da Williamson e disegnati da Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi e Caspar Wijngaard, nei quali seguiremo le indagini di Batman e Deadman, a cui si unirà nel secondo numero anche Wesley Dodds, il vigilante noto come Sandman.

  • Tra le miniserie tie-in dedicate ai criminali troviamo Knight Terrors: The Joker, dove Matthew Rosenberg e Stefano Raffaele mettono il Principe Clown del Crimine di fronte al suo peggior incubo: un lavoro d’ufficio!

  • In  Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy G. Willow Wilson e Atagun Ilhan proietteranno Ivy e Harley Quinn in quello che sembrerebbe un perfetto idillio familiare… o forse no?

  • Nel frattempo, Harley avrà problemi di tipo cosmico a cui pensare in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn, tra la storia portante di Tini Howard e Hayden Sherman e quella d’appendice di Leah Williams e Ben Templesmith.

  • In Knight Terrors: Catwoman Selina Kyle deve fare i conti con l’aver perso la fiducia di Batman, infrangendo la regola più importante del Cavaliere Oscuro: non uccidere. Testi di Tini Howard, disegni di Leila Leiz.

    Cover di Knight Terrors: Catwoman 1 di Leila Leiz
    Cover del primo numero della miniserie Knight Terrors: Catwoman di Leila Leiz
  • Knight Terrors: Black Adam, scritta e disegnata da Jeremy Haun, vedrà Black Adam difendere i confini di Khandaq da vari incubi, in grado di risvegliare la paura anche nel suo cuore.

  • Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker, di Tim Seeley e Acky Bright il personaggio recentemente introdotto durante Shadow War cercherà di appropriarsi del potere sui sogni di John Dee, Doctor Destiny, con l’aiuto del suo nemico Raptor. 

  • Infine l’ultima miniserie dedicata ad un criminale è Knight Terrors: Punchline di Danny Lore e Lucas Meyer, dove vedremo Alexis Kaye in uno scenario da horror movie, nonostante affermi di non aver paura di niente.

  • Per quanto riguarda i supereroi invece il primo tie-in è Knight Terrors: Batman, di Joshua Williamson e Guillem March, con una storia d’appendice di David Lafuente, dove seguiremo Bruce Wayne nel Regno dell’Incubo, perseguitato dagli orrori che lui stesso ha creato.

  • Nella miniserie Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman Diana avrà un alleato insolito, Detective Chip, per indagare su un’intrusione nella Sala della Giustizia che vedrà il riformarsi della Justice League Dark! Il tutto per i testi di Josie Campbell e Stephanie William e i disegni di Juan Ferreyra e Meghan Hetrick.

  • Knight Terrors: Superman vedrà invece Clark Kent andare in cerca della sua famiglia e dei suoi amici nel Regno dell’Incubo, una ricerca che lo porterà nell’infestato Nightly Planet… Ma nel mondo della veglia, nel frattempo, l’Uomo d’Acciaio si è schiantato in un posto sorprendente… Di Joshua Williamson e Tom Reilly.

  • Seguiremo invece Power Girl contro sé stessa e i Super-Gemelli contro il Superman Cyborg, mentre Superboy, Kong Keenan e la famiglia Steel cercheranno di aiutarli nella miniserie Knight Terrors: Action Comics. Testi di Leah Williams e Phillip Kennedy Johnson, disegni di Vasco Georgiev e Mico Suayan.

  • Dan Watters e Riccardo Federici racconteranno dello scontro da incubo tra Jim Gordon e un nemico che sembra indossare la Bat-armatura robotica che indossava lo stesso Gordon qualche anno fa, ma fusa alla carne del pilota, in Knight Terrors: Detective Comics.

  • Knight Terrors: Nightwing vedrà Dick Grayson svegliarsi in prigione per aver commesso la cosa che lo spaventa di più: l’omicidio di qualcuno a lui caro! Con l’aiuto delle Batgirls e di alcuni improbabili compagni di cella dovrà cercare di capire cosa è successo, in una vicenda raccontata da Becky Cloonan e Michael W. Conrad per i disegni di Daniele Di Nicuolo.

  • Tim Drake e Jason Todd invece saranno protagonisti di Knight Terrors: Robin, scritta da Kenny Porter e disegnata da Miguel Mendonça.

  • In Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 faremo la conoscenza dei Terror Titans, la versione distorta dei Titans proposta da Andrew Constant e Scott Godlewski.

  • Dopo Infinite Frontier e Dark Crisis, Barry Allen è nuovamente intrappolato in una realtà modellata sui suoi sogni, ma questa volta su quelli più spaventosi. Li scopriremo in Knight Terrors: The Flash di Alex Paknadel e Daniel Bayliss.

  • L’intera Shazamiglia sarà messa alla prova quando Mary Marvel dovrà affrontare la versione distorta di suo fratello, Teth-Shazam, in Knight Terrors: Shazam di Mark Waid e Roger Cruz.

  • Knight Terrors: Green Lantern vedrà Hal Jordan, Kilowog e altre Lanterne Verdi indagare su un misterioso disturbo nel Settore 2814, mentre Sinestro dovrà viaggiare in una nuova realtà oscura nella storia di appendice. Storia principale di Jeremy Adams, appendice di Alex Segura, per i disegni di Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira e Mario Foccillo.

  • Uno dei pochi eroi ancora svegli nel mondo reale è Zatanna, che dovrà difendere dai pericoli gli inconsi compagni Wonder Woman e Detective Chimp con l’aiuto del membro della Doom Patrol Robotman! Knight Terrors: Zatanna è firmato da Dennis Culver e David Baldeon.

  • Ed Brisson e Dexter Soy sono gli autori dietro Knight Terrors: Ravager in cui Ravager viene separata da Stormwatch e intrappolata in un mondo da incubo dove deve proteggere la sua giovane sé stesse dall’essere consumata e corrotta da Murder Man o e dal suo Slaughter Squadron.

