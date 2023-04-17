Knight Terrors: tutti le miniserie da incubo dell’estate DC

La DC ha diffuso i dettagli dell’evento estivo Knight Terrors e di tutte le miniserie collegate, dopo le anticipazioni diffuse durante il ComicsPro un paio di mesi fa. Il prossimo evento all’interno di Dawn of DC si svolgerà nei mesi di luglio e agosto e sarà caratterizzato da una serie di miniserie di due numeri, ognuna delle quali metterà in luce un supereroe o un supercriminale DC alle prese con i loro peggiori incubi in un “Regno dell’Incubo”.

Ecco di seguito i dettagli della miniserie principale Knight Terrors e dei vari titoli dedicati a eroi e criminali.

Horror invades the DC Universe this summer in KNIGHT TERRORS. Today we’re revealing all of the details on our Super Hero books. Find out what scares a man who can fly! Learn more here: https://t.co/mvCaVunF1t pic.twitter.com/2SIJcOUwUF — DC (@DCOfficial) April 14, 2023

La vicenda inizierà nello speciale Knight Terrors: First Blood di Joshua Williamson e Howard Porter. Quando Batman, Superman e Wonder Woman trovano il corpo di uno dei loro primi nemici all’interno della Sala della Giustizia, le loro indagini li portano oltre la terra dei vivi, oltre la terra dei morti e direttamente a un nuovo cattivo chiamato Insomnia, che usa i suoi poteri per inghiottire ogni singolo eroe e criminale nei propri incubi oscuri e contorti. L’unico modo per salvare il mondo è chiedere l’aiuto di un improbabile eroe: Deadman!

This summer… horror invades the DC Universe. Beware of KNIGHT TERRORS. Look for details and superstar creative team announcements tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/unM7QeX6UM — DC (@DCOfficial) April 13, 2023

La storia principale di Knight Terrors si svolgerà in una miniserie di quattro numeri scritti da Williamson e disegnati da Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi e Caspar Wijngaard, nei quali seguiremo le indagini di Batman e Deadman, a cui si unirà nel secondo numero anche Wesley Dodds, il vigilante noto come Sandman.

KNIGHT TERRORS #2 cover by Ivan Reis, @DannyMiki_ & @bdanderson13! This is just the beginning of the amazing KNIGHT TERRORS art being revealed today! Check out the first wave of KNIGHT TERROR books here: https://t.co/LH1yambHnz More mini-series coming tomorrow! Get scared! pic.twitter.com/coUbZ8rKSA — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 13, 2023

Tra le miniserie tie-in dedicate ai criminali troviamo Knight Terrors: The Joker, dove Matthew Rosenberg e Stefano Raffaele mettono il Principe Clown del Crimine di fronte al suo peggior incubo: un lavoro d’ufficio!

Q: What scares The Joker? A: Being boring. THE JOKER: KNIGHT TERRORS #1 by Stefano Raffaele and myself is on sale July 4th.(🇺🇸!) pic.twitter.com/nBMahuqs0P — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 14, 2023

In Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy G. Willow Wilson e Atagun Ilhan proietteranno Ivy e Harley Quinn in quello che sembrerebbe un perfetto idillio familiare… o forse no?

🍄Cover for Poison Ivy’s KNIGHT TERRORS issue 1!🍄 A two issue tie-in coming in July! I LOVED working on this piece, the style and little moments were so much fun to paint! “Welcome to the party~🍷” pic.twitter.com/CYJfP2dzdr — ☕Jessica the Bestica 🌈 Patreon (@anireal) April 13, 2023

Nel frattempo, Harley avrà problemi di tipo cosmico a cui pensare in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn, tra la storia portante di Tini Howard e Hayden Sherman e quella d’appendice di Leah Williams e Ben Templesmith.

So happy to announce KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN!! A two issue tale of oddball terror from myself and @TiniHoward that’s part of @DCOfficial’s KNIGHT TERRORS summer event! Catch issue 1 on July 25th! *Cannot wait* to share more, but for now here’s my cover for #1 :D pic.twitter.com/nTJO0K86Nn — Hayden Sherman (@Cleanlined) April 13, 2023

In Knight Terrors: Catwoman Selina Kyle deve fare i conti con l’aver perso la fiducia di Batman, infrangendo la regola più importante del Cavaliere Oscuro: non uccidere. Testi di Tini Howard , disegni di Leila Leiz .

Knight Terrors: Black Adam, scritta e disegnata da Jeremy Haun, vedrà Black Adam difendere i confini di Khandaq da vari incubi, in grado di risvegliare la paura anche nel suo cuore.

Here’s a timelapse of me inking the cover to KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #1! This book is going to be so much weird fun. I’m having a blast on it. Hope you enjoy this little look at some of the making of goodness! pic.twitter.com/8NjiRqYcwM — jeremy haun (@jerhaun) April 14, 2023

Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker, di Tim Seeley e Acky Bright il personaggio recentemente introdotto durante Shadow War cercherà di appropriarsi del potere sui sogni di John Dee, Doctor Destiny, con l’aiuto del suo nemico Raptor.

Infine l’ultima miniserie dedicata ad un criminale è Knight Terrors: Punchline di Danny Lore e Lucas Meyer, dove vedremo Alexis Kaye in uno scenario da horror movie, nonostante affermi di non aver paura di niente.

Per quanto riguarda i supereroi invece il primo tie-in è Knight Terrors: Batman, di Joshua Williamson e Guillem March, con una storia d’appendice di David Lafuente, dove seguiremo Bruce Wayne nel Regno dell’Incubo, perseguitato dagli orrori che lui stesso ha creato.

Knight Terror: Batman #1 variant cover by @Danmora_c! Dan Mora is a mad genius. Horror over takes the DC Universe this summer! https://t.co/UmsSifxXeC pic.twitter.com/wavc67ZOdR — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 14, 2023

Nella miniserie Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman Diana avrà un alleato insolito, Detective Chip, per indagare su un’intrusione nella Sala della Giustizia che vedrà il riformarsi della Justice League Dark! Il tutto per i testi di Josie Campbell e Stephanie William e i disegni di Juan Ferreyra e Meghan Hetrick.

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #1 will arrive July 18th! Diana will reunite with her old team, the Justice League Dark to fight against nightmares coming into reality. Nubia will also be trapped in the Well of Souls! Written by Josie Campbell and Stephanie Williams! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BJMWLcJ49B — lore💫 (@THEMYSCIRALORE) April 14, 2023

Knight Terrors: Superman vedrà invece Clark Kent andare in cerca della sua famiglia e dei suoi amici nel Regno dell’Incubo, una ricerca che lo porterà nell’infestato Nightly Planet… Ma nel mondo della veglia, nel frattempo, l’Uomo d’Acciaio si è schiantato in un posto sorprendente… Di Joshua Williamson e Tom Reilly.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #1 variant cover by the always great @Danmora_c! Introducing SUPER-REAPER! He stalks the dreams of the Superman family as they are lost in the Nightmare Realm! More info and new mini-series revealed here: https://t.co/UmsSifyv4a pic.twitter.com/Wiv507g0Bo — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 14, 2023

Seguiremo invece Power Girl contro sé stessa e i Super-Gemelli contro il Superman Cyborg, mentre Superboy, Kong Keenan e la famiglia Steel cercheranno di aiutarli nella miniserie Knight Terrors: Action Comics. Testi di Leah Williams e Phillip Kennedy Johnson, disegni di Vasco Georgiev e Mico Suayan.

“Power Girl faces off against herself and the Super-Twins are being hunted by Cyborg Superman in Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1.” 👀 https://t.co/UyJS3fuSoP pic.twitter.com/JAcerpB7fC — Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer🦌 | Pearl Clan (@jeyshan26) April 14, 2023

Dan Watters e Riccardo Federici racconteranno dello scontro da incubo tra Jim Gordon e un nemico che sembra indossare la Bat-armatura robotica che indossava lo stesso Gordon qualche anno fa, ma fusa alla carne del pilota, in Knight Terrors: Detective Comics.

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS. By me and @RicFederici, coming July 25th from @DCOfficial. Welcome to Jim Gordon’s nightmare… pic.twitter.com/mBDOl3o7zd — Dan Watters (@DanPGWatters) April 14, 2023

Knight Terrors: Nightwing vedrà Dick Grayson svegliarsi in prigione per aver commesso la cosa che lo spaventa di più: l’omicidio di qualcuno a lui caro! Con l’aiuto delle Batgirls e di alcuni improbabili compagni di cella dovrà cercare di capire cosa è successo, in una vicenda raccontata da Becky Cloonan e Michael W. Conrad per i disegni di Daniele Di Nicuolo.

Tim Drake e Jason Todd invece saranno protagonisti di Knight Terrors: Robin, scritta da Kenny Porter e disegnata da Miguel Mendonça.

In Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 faremo la conoscenza dei Terror Titans, la versione distorta dei Titans proposta da Andrew Constant e Scott Godlewski.

Dopo Infinite Frontier e Dark Crisis, Barry Allen è nuovamente intrappolato in una realtà modellata sui suoi sogni, ma questa volta su quelli più spaventosi. Li scopriremo in Knight Terrors: The Flash di Alex Paknadel e Daniel Bayliss.

Thrilled to announce I’ve been so lucky to work alongside @AlexPaknadel on KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH! Coming to book stands this summer! https://t.co/Jwnrarsjyu pic.twitter.com/4lv66Xw4fA — Daniel Bayliss (@danielbaylissb) April 14, 2023

L’intera Shazamiglia sarà messa alla prova quando Mary Marvel dovrà affrontare la versione distorta di suo fratello, Teth-Shazam, in Knight Terrors: Shazam di Mark Waid e Roger Cruz.

Knight Terrors: Shazam #1 다른 배리언트 커버들 pic.twitter.com/POqxD67Xtk — 깜 (@camembert0_0) April 15, 2023

Knight Terrors: Green Lantern vedrà Hal Jordan, Kilowog e altre Lanterne Verdi indagare su un misterioso disturbo nel Settore 2814, mentre Sinestro dovrà viaggiare in una nuova realtà oscura nella storia di appendice. Storia principale di Jeremy Adams, appendice di Alex Segura, per i disegni di Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira e Mario Foccillo.

Uno dei pochi eroi ancora svegli nel mondo reale è Zatanna, che dovrà difendere dai pericoli gli inconsi compagni Wonder Woman e Detective Chimp con l’aiuto del membro della Doom Patrol Robotman! Knight Terrors: Zatanna è firmato da Dennis Culver e David Baldeon.

This summer! I’m writing KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA and she’s teaming up with ROBOTMAN?! The last time she was around anyone from the Doom Patrol her dad died so don’t expect her to be happy about this! Art by @david_baldeon! Find out more at this link: https://t.co/tVTOs6Kmgy pic.twitter.com/O1lCJtl0VQ — Dennis Culver (@dennisculver) April 14, 2023