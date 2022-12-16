Crunchyroll annuncia il palinsesto invernale 2023: c’è anche Trigun Stampede
Ecco il palinsesto invernale 2023
Crunchyroll ha annunciato il palinsesto invernale 2023, e nella lista troviamo anche Trigun Stampede, insieme a tanti altri anime ovviamente. La lista comprende moltissime serie e il tutto si divide tra la fine di dicembre e quasi tutto il mese di gennaio.
La lista è abbastanza lunga e in calce potete leggere il tutto comprese le varie date di uscita:
Dicembre 23:
- Lee’s Detective Agency
Gennaio 4:
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Bungo Stray Dogs Stagione 4
- The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague
Gennaio 5:
- Revenger
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World
- ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister
Gennaio 6:
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War
- Buddy Daddies
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
Gennaio 7:
- Trigun Stampede
- Nier: Automata Ver1.1a
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School With His Descendants
- Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement
- The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World
- Chillin’ in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King’s Army
Gennaio 8:
- By the Grace of the Gods 2
- In/Spectre 2
- The tale of outcasts
- Handyman Saitou in Another World
Gennaio 9:
- Vinland Saga Stagione 2
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
- Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari
- The Vampire Dies in No Time Stagione 2
- Ayakashi Triangle
Gennaio 10:
- Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill
- Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World
Gennaio 11:
- Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Gennaio 13:
- The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made
Gennaio 14:
- The Fire Hunter
Gennaio 18:
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama
Data ancora da definire:
- BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Stagione 2
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Stagione 3
Tra i più interessanti troviamo assolutamente Trigun Stampede e Vinland Saga, due dei titoli più attesi di questo 2023, insieme alla terza stagione in CGI dei Saint Seiya. Gli occhi sono puntati sulla nuova versione di Vash The Stampede, che nel corso del tempo abbiamo già avuto modo di spulciare tramite immagini e vari trailer.