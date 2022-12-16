logo-MANGAFOREVER
  1. Home
  2. News Anime

Crunchyroll annuncia il palinsesto invernale 2023: c’è anche Trigun Stampede

Ecco il palinsesto invernale 2023

Nicola Giuseppe Gargiulo

Pubblicato il 16 Dicembre 2022 alle 14:00

Crunchyroll ha annunciato il palinsesto invernale 2023, e nella lista troviamo anche Trigun Stampede, insieme a tanti altri anime ovviamente. La lista comprende moltissime serie e il tutto si divide tra la fine di dicembre e quasi tutto il mese di gennaio.

Crunchyroll annuncia il palinsesto invernale 2023: c’è anche Trigun Stampede

La lista è abbastanza lunga e in calce potete leggere il tutto comprese le varie date di uscita:

Dicembre 23: 

  • Lee’s Detective Agency

Gennaio 4: 

  • Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
  • Bungo Stray Dogs Stagione 4
  • The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Gennaio 5:

  • Revenger
  • The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World
  • ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister

Gennaio 6: 

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War
  • Buddy Daddies
  • Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Gennaio 7: 

  • Trigun Stampede
  • Nier: Automata Ver1.1a
  • The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School With His Descendants
  • Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack
  • Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement
  • The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World
  • Chillin’ in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King’s Army

Gennaio 8:

  • By the Grace of the Gods 2
  • In/Spectre 2
  • The tale of outcasts
  • Handyman Saitou in Another World

Gennaio 9:

  • Vinland Saga Stagione 2
  • Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
  • Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari
  • The Vampire Dies in No Time Stagione 2
  • Ayakashi Triangle

Gennaio 10: 

  • Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill
  • Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World

Gennaio 11:

  • Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

Gennaio 13:

  • The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made

Gennaio 14:

  • The Fire Hunter

Gennaio 18:

  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama

Data ancora da definire:

  • BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Stagione 2
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Stagione 3

Tra i più interessanti troviamo assolutamente Trigun Stampede e Vinland Saga, due dei titoli più attesi di questo 2023, insieme alla terza stagione in CGI dei Saint Seiya. Gli occhi sono puntati sulla nuova versione di Vash The Stampede, che nel corso del tempo abbiamo già avuto modo di spulciare tramite immagini e vari trailer.

Fonte Comic Book

TAGS

Lascia un commento

Articoli Correlati

News Manga

News Manga

JOJOLands: svelata la data di uscita della parte 9 di Jojo

JOJOLands è la nona parte della serie manga creata da Hirohiko Araki, al momento uno degli autori più apprezzati di sempre...

16/12/2022 •

13:00

News Film

News Film

City Hunter: è in produzione un film live action Netflix

City Hunter si aggiunge al palinsesto dei live action, successivamente alla conferma d’ieri riguardo My Hero Academia. Al...

16/12/2022 •

12:00

News Anime

News Anime

Kaiju No.8: il primo trailer rivela il periodo di uscita dell’anime!

Oggi abbiamo il piacere di riportare alcune importanti novità legate a Kaiju No.8 e al suo adattamento animato! Attualmente si...

16/12/2022 •

11:00