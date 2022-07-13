Emmy 2022: le nomination degli Oscar della tv, c’è anche Stranger Things

Sono state annunciate martedì 12 luglio le nomination per gli Emmy 2022, ovvero gli Oscar della tv. Le candidature sono state presentate da Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) e J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà lunedì 12 settembre in diretta su NBC (per ora non si sa chi ci sarà alla conduzione in un’edizione probabilmente al ritorno dal vivo dopo due anni di pandemia). Il 10 settembre si terranno invece i Creative Arts Emmys, i premi per le categorie tecniche.

Westworld, The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown non sono potuti rientrare in gara perché fuori tempo per il concorso – il periodo di messa in onda per le nomination andava dal 1° giugno 2021 al 31 maggio 2022. A sorpresa altre serie di genere invece rientrano in gara, come Stranger Things (per il primo volume della quarta stagione) che ottiene ben 13 candidature tra cui Miglior Drama. Tra le più nominate Succession con 25 candidature, Ted Lasso e The White Lotus a pari merito con 20, Only Murders in the Building (rientrata in gara per la prima stagione) con 17 ed Euphoria con 16. Tra le scelte più gravi la quasi totale assenza di This Is Us e della sua interprete Mandy Moore (nominata per la miglior canzone).

Soddisfazioni come network/piattaforme per HULU con 58 nomination e Apple Tv+ ben 52, a confermare l’ottimo lavoro fatto con le sue serie originali (vedi Scissione). 19 nomination tecniche per i Marvel Studios, di cui 8 per Moon Knight e una postuma (come fu agli Oscar) per Chadwick Boseman per il doppiaggio di Black Panther in What If…?

Emmy 2022: tutte le nomination degli Oscar della tv

Miglior Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC/Netflix

Euphoria – HBO

Ozark – Netflix

Scissione – Apple Tv+

Squid Game – Netflix

Stranger Things – Netflix

Succession – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

Miglior Attrice in un Drama

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Linskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Reese Whiterspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Juang-Je, Squid Games

Adam Scott, Scissione

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un Drama

Patricia Arquette, Scissione

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in un Drama

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Miglior Attore Guest Star in un Drama

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Miglior Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Barry – HBO

Hacks – HBO Max

Abbott Elementary – ABC

La fantastica sig.ra Maisel – Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/Disney+

Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+

What We Do in the Shadows – Hulu/Disney+

Miglior Attrice in una Comedy

Rachel Broshnahan, La fantastica sig.ra Maisel

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attore in una Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murder in The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una Comedy

Alex Borstein, La fantistica sig.ra Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica sig.ra Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Miglior Serie limitata/Serie antologica

Dopesick – HULU

The Dropout – HULU

Inventing Anna – Netflix

Pam & Tommy – HULU

The White Lotus – HBO

Miglior Film tv

Cip e Ciop: Agenti Speciali – Disney+

Ray Donovan: The Movie – Showtime

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon – Comedy Central

The Survivor – HBO

Lo straordinario Natale di Zoey – Roku

Miglior Attore in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under The Bannet of Heaven (In Nome del cielo)

Oscar Isaac – Scene da un Matrimonio

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Miglior Attrice in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qually – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Le nomination complete qui.