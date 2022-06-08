La checklist completa di Dark Crisis

La DC ha rivelato l’intera checklist del suo prossimo evento Dark Crisis, l’evento crossover estivo (ma anche invernale!) che sarà la trama principale del DC Universe, in particolare riguardo Justice League, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Young Justice , Lanterna Verde, Freccia Verde, Swamp Thing, John Constantine, Damian Wayne e persino l’ALTRO Batman (Jace Fox) e l’ALTRO Superman (Jon Kent).

L’inclusione di Swamp Thing e John Constantine è inaspettata, ma si ricollega al grande cattivo di Dark Crisis, ovvero la Grande Oscurità (Great Darkness), già al centro della classica trama di Swamp Thing, American Gothic, di Alan Moore.

Swamp Thing, John Constantine e Jon Kent (ovvero il figlio del primo Superman) esploreranno l’impatto della Grande Oscurità sul Multiverso nel nuovo one-shot Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green, in programma per ottobre.

Nel frattempo, il supergruppo malvagio della Grande Oscurità verrà abbattuto dall’interno (o quantomeno ci proveranno) dall’insolita squadra di Damian Wayne e dal dottor Light (insieme ad alcuni eroi solitari ancora sconosciuti). Il loro obiettivo è usurpare il controllo dell’Armata Oscura dal suo leader nominato, Pariah. Questa storia spin-off sarà in Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 di novembre.

La DC, curiosamente, non ha rivelato i dettagli su chi sta scrivendo e disegnando questi due one-shot.

La DC ha anche rivelato quanto in profondità si estenderà la linea di fumetti DC Dark Crisis, con i tie-in pianificati per le serie in corso I Am Batman e The Flash (quattro di quest’ultima, in effetti). Inoltre, la DC ha in programma molti one-shot per altri personaggi importanti come Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Lanterna Verde e Freccia Verde.

Dark Crisis: la checklist

Ecco l’elenco completo dei titoli, con le date di uscita annunciate (o almeno i mesi di uscita) per ciascuno: