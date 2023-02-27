Elden Ring è di nuovo gioco dell’anno ai DICE Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori
Elden Ring è imbattibile
Pubblicato il 27 Febbraio 2023 alle 10:00
Elden Ring a quanto pare vince un altro Game of The Year, successivamente all’incredibile record di premi che lo ha visto come il videogioco con più titoli di sempre nella storia dell’industria. Nonostante questo i DICE Awards 2023 hanno visto un altro protagonista: God of War Ragnarok, che a quanto pare ha dominato in diverse categorie.
I D.I.C.E. Awards sono ospitati dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) e quest’anno sono stati presentati da Stella Chung di IGN e Greg Miller di Kinda Funny. In calce la lista completa dei vincitori e candidati con annesse categorie.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos – VINCITORE
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outsanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- IMMORTALITY
- NORCO
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors – VINCITORE
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – VINCITORE
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus – VINCITORE
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7 – VINCITORE
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World – VINCITORE
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress – VINCITORE
- IXION
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate – Demonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2 – VINCITORE
- Tenatcular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- IMMORTALITY
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- TUNIC – VINCITORE
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- IMMORTALITY
- MARVEL SNAP – VINCITORE
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – VINCITORE
- MARVEL SNAP
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- God of War Ragnarok
- MARVEL SNAP
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- TUNIC
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors