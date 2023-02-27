Elden Ring a quanto pare vince un altro Game of The Year, successivamente all’incredibile record di premi che lo ha visto come il videogioco con più titoli di sempre nella storia dell’industria. Nonostante questo i DICE Awards 2023 hanno visto un altro protagonista: God of War Ragnarok, che a quanto pare ha dominato in diverse categorie.

I D.I.C.E. Awards sono ospitati dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) e quest’anno sono stati presentati da Stella Chung di IGN e Greg Miller di Kinda Funny. In calce la lista completa dei vincitori e candidati con annesse categorie.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE



Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE



Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos – VINCITORE



Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE



Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE

– Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE



I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring – VINCITORE



God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors – VINCITORE



Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok – VINCITORE



Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – VINCITORE



Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus – VINCITORE



Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7 – VINCITORE



Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring – VINCITORE



Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World – VINCITORE



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress – VINCITORE



IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2 – VINCITORE



Tenatcular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TUNIC – VINCITORE



Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP – VINCITORE



Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – VINCITORE



MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring – VINCITORE



God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring – VINCITORE



God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Biggest Games of 2023

Game of the Year

Elden Ring – VINCITORE



God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Fonte IGN