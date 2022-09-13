logo-MANGAFOREVER
Emmy 2022: i vincitori degli Oscar della tv, Succession e Ted Lasso

La cerimonia di premiazione è andata in onda in Italia su Sky e NOW.

Federico Vascotto

Pubblicato il 13 Settembre 2022 alle 09:44

Sono stati annunciati lunedì 12 settembre i vincitori degli Emmy 2022, ovvero gli Oscar della tv. La cerimonia di premiazione si è svolta in diretta su NBC e in contemporanea con gli Usa su Sky Atlantic, Sky Uno e NOW.

Un’edizione molto “equilibrata”: a trionfare Succession tra i drama anche nelle categorie dedicate agli interpreti, così come Ted Lasso fra le comedy e White Lotus tra le serie antologiche. Sorprende nessuna vittoria per l’ultima stagione di Better Call Saul lo spin-off di Breaking Bad ma ci dovrebbe essere possibilità per la seconda parte il prossimo anno. Da segnalare la vittoria di Cip & Ciop: Agenti Speciali il film di Disney Plus.

Emmy 2022: tutti i vincitori degli Oscar della tv

Miglior Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC/Netflix
Euphoria – HBO
Ozark – Netflix
Scissione – Apple Tv+
Squid Game – Netflix
Stranger Things – Netflix
Succession – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime

Miglior Attrice in un Drama

Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Linskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Reese Whiterspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Juang-Je, Squid Games
Adam Scott, Scissione
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un Drama

Patricia Arquette, Scissione
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in un Drama

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Miglior Attore Guest Star in un Drama

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colton Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Miglior Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Barry – HBO
Hacks – HBO Max
Abbott Elementary – ABC
La fantastica sig.ra Maisel – Prime Video
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/Disney+
Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+
What We Do in the Shadows – Hulu/Disney+

Miglior Attrice in una Comedy

Rachel Broshnahan, La fantastica sig.ra Maisel
Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary
Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attore in una Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murder in The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una Comedy

Alex Borstein, La fantistica sig.ra Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica sig.ra Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Miglior Serie limitata/Serie antologica

Dopesick – HULU
The Dropout – HULU
Inventing Anna – Netflix
Pam & Tommy – HULU
The White Lotus – HBO

Miglior Film tv

Cip e Ciop: Agenti Speciali – Disney+
Ray Donovan: The Movie – Showtime
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon – Comedy Central
The Survivor – HBO
Lo straordinario Natale di Zoey – Roku

Miglior Attore in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under The Bannet of Heaven (In Nome del cielo)
Oscar Isaac – Scene da un Matrimonio
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Miglior Attrice in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qually – Maid
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Serie limitata/Film tv/Serie antologica

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Tutti i vincitori anche tecnici qui.

Acquistate il Funko-Pop di Stranger Things stagione 4!!

