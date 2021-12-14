Golden Globes 2022: il fenomeno Squid Game tra le nomination di cinema e serie tv
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 9 gennaio 2022.
Sono state annunciate dalla Presidente della Hollywood Foreign Press, l’associazione della stampa estera, insieme a Snoop Dogg le nomination per il cinema e le serie tv dei Golden Globes 2022, dopo la burrasca che li ha travolti a causa della poca inclusività nella giuria, con la cerimonia di premiazione dove saranno annunciati i vincitori che si terrà offline il 9 gennaio 2022 e non più su NBC (non si sa quindi chi sarà presente e come si svolgerà la serata al momento). Un’edizione particolare quindi anche nelle nomination, che denota un ricambio generazionale soprattutto seriale con il fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game nelle principali categorie. Nell’animazione dei film dominano ancora una volta Disney e Pixar. Vedremo chi vincerà.
Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination di cinema
Miglior Film Drammatico
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Miglior Attore in un Film Drammatico
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbathc – Il potere del cane
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Miglior Attrice in un Film Drammatico
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Miglior Film Commedia o Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … BOOM!
West Side Story
Miglior Attore in un Film Commedia o Musical
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrw Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorce Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Miglior Attrice in un Film Commedia o Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Crudelia
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Miglior Film d’Animazione
Encanto (qui la nostra recensione)
Flee
Luca (qui la nostra recensione)
My Sunny Maad
Raya e l’Ultimo Drago (qui la nostra recensione)
Miglior Film Straniero
Scompartimento 6 – Sony (Finlandia – Russia – Germania)
E’ stata la mano di Dio – Netflix (Italia)
Drive My Car – Janus Film (Giappone)
A Hero – Amazon (Francia – Iran)
Madres Parallelas (Spagna)
Miglior Attore non Protagonista
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane
Miglior Attrice non Protagonista
Caitrona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del Cane
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Miglior Regia
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination di serie tv
Miglior Drama
Lupin – Netflix
The Morning Show – Apple Tv+
Pose – FX/Netflix
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO/Sky
Miglior Attore in un Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Miglior Attrice in un Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical
The Great – Hulu/STARZPLAY
Hacks – HBO Max (inedita)
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/Disney+
Reservation Dogs – FX/Disney+
Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+
Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy o Musical
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy o Musical
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Miniserie o Film Tv
Dopesick – Hulu/Disney+
Impeachment: American Crime Story – FX/Fox
Maid – Netflix
Mare of Easttown – HBO/Sky
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film Tv
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film Tv
Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Miglior Attore non Protagonista
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination tecniche
Miglior Sceneggiatura
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Miglior Canzone Originale
“Be Alive”, King Richard (Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)
“Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto (Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda)
“Down To Joy”, Belfast (Music By: Van Morrison)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Respect (Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)
“No Time To Die”, No Time To Die (Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)