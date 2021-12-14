Sono state annunciate dalla Presidente della Hollywood Foreign Press, l’associazione della stampa estera, insieme a Snoop Dogg le nomination per il cinema e le serie tv dei Golden Globes 2022, dopo la burrasca che li ha travolti a causa della poca inclusività nella giuria, con la cerimonia di premiazione dove saranno annunciati i vincitori che si terrà offline il 9 gennaio 2022 e non più su NBC (non si sa quindi chi sarà presente e come si svolgerà la serata al momento). Un’edizione particolare quindi anche nelle nomination, che denota un ricambio generazionale soprattutto seriale con il fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game nelle principali categorie. Nell’animazione dei film dominano ancora una volta Disney e Pixar. Vedremo chi vincerà.

Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination di cinema

Miglior Film Drammatico

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Miglior Attore in un Film Drammatico

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbathc – Il potere del cane

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior Attrice in un Film Drammatico

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Miglior Film Commedia o Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … BOOM!

West Side Story

Miglior Attore in un Film Commedia o Musical

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrw Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorce Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Miglior Attrice in un Film Commedia o Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Crudelia

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Miglior Film d’Animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya e l'Ultimo Drago

Miglior Film Straniero

Scompartimento 6 – Sony (Finlandia – Russia – Germania)

E’ stata la mano di Dio – Netflix (Italia)

Drive My Car – Janus Film (Giappone)

A Hero – Amazon (Francia – Iran)

Madres Parallelas (Spagna)

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

Caitrona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del Cane

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Miglior Regia

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination di serie tv

Miglior Drama

Lupin – Netflix

The Morning Show – Apple Tv+

Pose – FX/Netflix

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO/Sky

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Miglior Attrice in un Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical

The Great – Hulu/STARZPLAY

Hacks – HBO Max (inedita)

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu/Disney+

Reservation Dogs – FX/Disney+

Ted Lasso – Apple Tv+

Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy o Musical

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy o Musical

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Miniserie o Film Tv

Dopesick – Hulu/Disney+

Impeachment: American Crime Story – FX/Fox

Maid – Netflix

Mare of Easttown – HBO/Sky

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film Tv

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film Tv

Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Golden Globes 2022: tutte le nomination tecniche

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Miglior Canzone Originale

“Be Alive”, King Richard (Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto (Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy”, Belfast (Music By: Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Respect (Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)

“No Time To Die”, No Time To Die (Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)