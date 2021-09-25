The Sandman – le prime sequenze della serie Netflix

La serie Netflix che adatta The Sandman di Neil Gaiman ha visto pubblicato un video con le prime sequenze del primo episodio durante l’evento Tudum.

Possiamo guardarlo di seguito:

Il Signore dei sogni è stato invocato e catturato da comuni mortali. Una volta libero, l’eterno dominatore del mondo onirico si accorgerà che i suoi problemi sono appena cominciati. The Sandman è una produzione Netflix tratta dalla serie di fumetti di successo creata da Neil Gaiman per DC Comics. La produzione esecutiva della serie è affidata a Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg e David S. Goyer.

Uno sguardo al personaggio di Sogno:

I am the Lord of Dream and Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/8t8NI9PZZd — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) September 25, 2021

a Morte:

I'm not blessed or merciful. I'm just me. I've got a job to do and I do it. pic.twitter.com/8ChSWT9Mxh — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) September 25, 2021

a Desiderio:

Human beings are the creatures of desire. They twist and bend as I require it. pic.twitter.com/kOSb6WvGFf — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) September 25, 2021

e ad alcuni iconici oggetti — l’elmo, il rubino e il sacchetto di sabbia di Sogno:

The Sandman is about an immortal being looking for his stuff. The stuff in question: The Helmet of Dreams, his helm; Dream's Ruby, the most powerful of the twelve dreamstones; and Dream's Sand Pouch, full of the titular sand. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/fgLU8Fmzb7 — Netflix Geeked at #Tudum (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Il nutrito cast di The Sandman include Tom Sturridge (Sogno), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Asim Chaudhry (Abele), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Caino), Boyd Holbrook (il Corinzio), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifero), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Morte), Mason Alexander Park (Desiderio), Donna Preston (Disperazione), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Niamh Walsh (Young Ethel Cripps), Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Kyo Ra (Rose Walker), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Razane Jammal (Lyta Hall), Sandra James Young (Unity Kincaid) e Patton Oswalt (Matthew il corvo).

La serie originale a fumetti è stata pubblicata da DC Comics – Vertigo tra il 1989 e il 1996; nel 2013 è uscita la miniserie Sandman Overture, prequel della serie, mentre nel 2018 per celebrare i 30 anni dell’originale è stato lanciato l’universo narrativo Sandman Universe.

In Italia esce per Panini Comics.

