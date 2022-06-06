MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Spider-Man, Loki e Black Widow tra i vincitori

Cinque premi per i Marvel Studios, delusione per The Batman

Sono stati assegnati gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, e come era prevedibile molti film e show televisivi tratti dai comics sono stati protagonisti. Successi in particolare per i Marvel Studios, che portano a casa cinque premi grazie a Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Widow e Loki.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, dopo la delusione della fallimentare campagna per gli Oscar, ha conquistato gli MTV Movie & TV Awards come miglior film e come miglior interpretazione per quanto riguarda il protagonista Tom Holland, ma come miglior eroe è stata votata la Black Widow di Scarlet Johansson, protagonista della pellicola omonima ambientata prima del sacrificio del personaggio in Avengers: Endgame.

Per quanto riguarda Loki, ha vinto due MTV Movie & TV Awards, e per entrambi deve ringraziare Sylvia Di Martino, miglior performance inaspettata e membro del miglior team, composto dal suo personaggio Sylvie, dal Loki di Tom Hiddleston e dal Mobius M. Mobius interpretato da Owen Wilson.

Tra gli altri premi, si segnala l’ottima performance del crudissimo teen drama Euphoria, con protagonista Zendaya, che ha conquistato quattro premi, tra cui quello di miglior serie. Un pizzico di delusione per The Batman, candidato in molte categoria ma rimasto a secco di premi. Ecco di seguito tutti i vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

Best Movie

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

Best Show

“Squid Game”

“Euphoria”

“Ted Lasso”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson,”The Batman”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Lily James,”Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Hero

Daniel Craig,”No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Villain

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney, “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti, “You”

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

John Cena, “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki”

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude, “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega, “Scream”

Kyle Richards, “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth, “X”

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink, “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

Best Team

“Loki,” Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building,” Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project,” Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Encanto” cast

Best Docu-Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Best Competition Series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Show

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best New Unscripted Series

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

Best Reality Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello, “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

Best Talk/Topical Show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton — Salad toss fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel, “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love”

Sher, “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman, “The Real World Homecoming”

Best Music Documentary

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel