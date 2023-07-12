Emmy 2023: tutte le nomination, anche l’Italia tra le candidature

C’è anche un po’ d’Italia nelle nomination degli Emmy 2023, annunciate oggi da Yvette Nicole Brown e dal presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. C’era da aspettarselo, visto il trambusto e la campagna promozionale dedicata a The White Lotus 2, girata in Sicilia e a cui hanno partecipato anche alcune attrici italiane come le due nominate, Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco.

La serialità di genere continua ad essere sdoganata negli Oscar della tv con le nomination a The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi e Mercoledì.

Miglior Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC, in Italia su Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)

The Last of Us (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)

Succession (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)

The White Lotus (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)

Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

Miglior Attrice in un Drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Drama

F. Murray Abraham, The White Louts

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in un Drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Miglior Attore Guest Star in un Drama

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Miglior Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, in Italia su Disney+)

Barry (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)

The Bear (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)

Jury Duty (Freeve)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)

Mercoledì (Netflix)

Miglior Attore in una Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Comedy

Antony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss Bacharach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una Comedy

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Miglior Serie Antologica o Miniserie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Miglior Film TV

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Miglior Attore in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yunn, Beef

Kumail Nanjani, Welcome to Chippendales

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Miglior Serie Animata

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, in Italia su Disney+)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox, in Italia su Disney+)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, in Italia su Netflix)

Miglior Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show

Daily Show

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Miglior Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior Varietà

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live