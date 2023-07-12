Emmy 2023: tutte le nomination, anche l’Italia tra le candidature
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 18 settembre.
Pubblicato il 12 Luglio 2023 alle 21:15
C’è anche un po’ d’Italia nelle nomination degli Emmy 2023, annunciate oggi da Yvette Nicole Brown e dal presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. C’era da aspettarselo, visto il trambusto e la campagna promozionale dedicata a The White Lotus 2, girata in Sicilia e a cui hanno partecipato anche alcune attrici italiane come le due nominate, Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco.
La serialità di genere continua ad essere sdoganata negli Oscar della tv con le nomination a The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi e Mercoledì.
Miglior Drama
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC, in Italia su Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)
The Last of Us (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)
Succession (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)
The White Lotus (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)
Yellowjackets (Paramount+)
Miglior Attrice in un Drama
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Miglior Attore in un Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Drama
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Drama
F. Murray Abraham, The White Louts
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Miglior Attrice Guest Star in un Drama
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Miglior Attore Guest Star in un Drama
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Miglior Comedy
Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC, in Italia su Disney+)
Barry (HBO, in Italia su Sky/NOW)
The Bear (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)
Jury Duty (Freeve)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)
Mercoledì (Netflix)
Miglior Attore in una Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior Attrice in una comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Comedy
Antony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss Bacharach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una Comedy
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Miglior Serie Antologica o Miniserie
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman is in Trouble (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Miglior Film TV
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
Prey (HULU, in Italia su Disney+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Miglior Attore in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yunn, Beef
Kumail Nanjani, Welcome to Chippendales
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Antologica, Miniserie o Film TV
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Miglior Serie Animata
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, in Italia su Disney+)
Entergalactic (Netflix)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox, in Italia su Disney+)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, in Italia su Netflix)
Miglior Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show
Daily Show
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Miglior Reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior Varietà
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live