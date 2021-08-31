Netflix Italia – le uscite di Settembre 2021
Pubblicato il 31 Agosto 2021 alle 10:45
Netflix Italia ha diffuso le uscite di Settembre 2021, tra le quali si segnalano le nuove stagioni di Lucifer, La Casa di Carta e Sex Education e la terza stagione della serie anime Kuroko’s Basketball.
Di seguito le principali novità su Netflix a Settembre.
Le uscite Netflix Italia di Settembre 2021
|
DATA
|
TITOLO
|
ORIGINAL/LICENSED
|
TIPO
|
1/9
|
Piccole Donne
|
LICENSED
|
Film
|
1/9
|
Chicago Med
|
LICENSED
|
Serie TV
|
1/9
|
Turning Point: l’11 settembre e la guerra al terrorismo
|
ORIGINAL
|
Docu-serie
|
1/9
|
Mangia, prega, ama
|
LICENSED
|
Film
|
1/9
|
Kuroko’s Basketball S3
|
LICENSED
|
Serie TV
|
1/9
|
Vita da cowboy
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
2/9
|
Afterlife of the Party
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
2/9
|
Q-Force
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
3/9
|
La casa di carta 5 – Volume 1
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
7/9
|
On the Verge – Al limite
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
7/9
|
Untold: Fish vs Federer
|
ORIGINAL
|
Documentario
|
8/9
|
The Circle: USA S3
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
8/9
|
Vinterviken
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
9/9
|
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
|
ORIGINAL
|
Documentario
|
10/9
|
Lucifer S6
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
10/9
|
Kate
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
10/9
|
Prey
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
10/9
|
Metal Shop Masters – Sfide a ferro e fuoco
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
12/9
|
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
|
LICENSED
|
Film
|
14/9
|
Scuola di sopravvivenza: Sfida al gelo
|
ORIGINAL
|
Interactive
|
14/9
|
Le case vacanza più incredibili del mondo
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
15/9
|
Schumacher
|
ORIGINAL
|
Documentario
|
15/9
|
Too Hot to Handle: America Latina
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
15/9
|
Nailed It! S6
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
16/9
|
Final Space S3
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
17/9
|
Sex Education 3
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
17/9
|
Chicago Party Aunt
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
17/9
|
Ankahi Kahaniya – Storie non dette
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
21/9
|
L’amore nello spettro S2
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
22/9
|
Dear White People: Volume 4
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie
|
22/9
|
Confessioni di una ragazza invisibile
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
22/9
|
Intrusion
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
23/9
|
Pose S3
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
24/9
|
Vendetta: guerra nell’antimafia
|
ORIGINAL
|
Docu-serie
|
24/9
|
Midnight Mass
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
24/9
|
Il nido dello storno
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
24/9
|
My Little Pony: Una nuova generazione
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
24/9
|
Rapinatori: La serie
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
26/9
|
Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
27/9
|
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|
LICENSED
|
Film
|
28/9
|
Zombieland: Double Tap
|
LICENSED
|
Film
|
28/9
|
Ada la scienziata
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
28/9
|
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – L’imprevedibile classifica dei momenti più prevedibili del cinema
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
29/9
|
Eravamo canzoni
|
ORIGINAL
|
Film
|
29/9
|
L’uomo delle castagne
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV
|
30/9
|
Luna Park
|
ORIGINAL
|
Serie TV