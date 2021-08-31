logo-MANGAFOREVER
Netflix Italia – le uscite di Settembre 2021

Roberto Addari

Pubblicato il 31 Agosto 2021 alle 10:45

Netflix Italia ha diffuso le uscite di Settembre 2021, tra le quali si segnalano le nuove stagioni di Lucifer, La Casa di Carta e Sex Education e la terza stagione della serie anime Kuroko’s Basketball.

Di seguito le principali novità su Netflix a Settembre.

Le uscite Netflix Italia di Settembre 2021

netflix settembre 2021

DATA

TITOLO

ORIGINAL/LICENSED

TIPO

1/9

Piccole Donne

LICENSED

Film

1/9

Chicago Med

LICENSED

Serie TV

1/9

Turning Point: l’11 settembre e la guerra al terrorismo

ORIGINAL

Docu-serie

1/9

Mangia, prega, ama

LICENSED

Film

1/9

Kuroko’s Basketball S3

LICENSED

Serie TV

1/9

Vita da cowboy

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

2/9

Afterlife of the Party

ORIGINAL

Film

2/9

Q-Force

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

3/9

La casa di carta 5 – Volume 1

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

7/9

On the Verge – Al limite

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

7/9

Untold: Fish vs Federer

ORIGINAL

Documentario

8/9

The Circle: USA S3

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

8/9

Vinterviken

ORIGINAL

Film

9/9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

ORIGINAL

Documentario

10/9

Lucifer S6

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

10/9

Kate

ORIGINAL

Film

10/9

Prey

ORIGINAL

Film

10/9

Metal Shop Masters – Sfide a ferro e fuoco

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

12/9

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

LICENSED

Film

14/9

Scuola di sopravvivenza: Sfida al gelo

ORIGINAL

Interactive

14/9

Le case vacanza più incredibili del mondo

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

15/9

Schumacher

ORIGINAL

Documentario

15/9

Too Hot to Handle: America Latina

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

15/9

Nailed It! S6

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

16/9

Final Space S3

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

17/9

Sex Education 3

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

17/9

Chicago Party Aunt

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

17/9

Ankahi Kahaniya – Storie non dette

ORIGINAL

Film

21/9

L’amore nello spettro S2

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

22/9

Dear White People: Volume 4

ORIGINAL

Serie

22/9

Confessioni di una ragazza invisibile

ORIGINAL

Film

22/9

Intrusion

ORIGINAL

Film

23/9

Pose S3

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

24/9

Vendetta: guerra nell’antimafia

ORIGINAL

Docu-serie

24/9

Midnight Mass

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

24/9

Il nido dello storno

ORIGINAL

Film

24/9

My Little Pony: Una nuova generazione

ORIGINAL

Film

24/9

Rapinatori: La serie

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

26/9

Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon

ORIGINAL

Film

27/9

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

LICENSED

Film

28/9

Zombieland: Double Tap

LICENSED

Film

28/9

Ada la scienziata

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

28/9

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – L’imprevedibile classifica dei momenti più prevedibili del cinema

ORIGINAL

Film

29/9

Eravamo canzoni

ORIGINAL

Film

29/9

L’uomo delle castagne

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

30/9

Luna Park

ORIGINAL

Serie TV

 

