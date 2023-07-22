logo-MANGAFOREVER
Eisner Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Tutti i vincitori dei più importanti riconoscimenti del fumetto USA

Tobia Brunello

Pubblicato il 22 Luglio 2023 alle 18:00

Gli Eisner Awards 2023 si sono tenuti venerdì sera nella Indigo Ballroom dell’Hilton San Diego Bayfront. La DC Comics è stata la grande vincitrice della serata, con 8 premi per i titoli e i creatori della casa editrice, tra cui Miglior Serie Regolare per Nightwing di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo, Miglior Numero Singolo/One-Shot per Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler di Tom King e Mitch Gerads, e Miglior Storia Breve per “Finding Batman” di Kevin Conroy e J. Bone.

Tra i vincitori di più Eisner Awards 2023 si annoverano Kate Beaton, che si è aggiudicata i premi per il miglior scrittore/artista e il miglior memoir grafico per Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands; Sana Takeda, che si è aggiudicata il premio come Miglior pittore/artista multimediale (interni) e Miglior album grafico – novità per The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night; Greg Smallwood, che si è aggiudicato il premio come Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore e Miglior serie limitata per The Human Target; tra gli altri.

Di seguito è riportato l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2023. Congratulazioni a tutti i vincitori e a tutti i candidati.

Eisner Awards 2023: I vincitori per tutte le categorie

Best Lettering

  • WINNER: Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
  • Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC): Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)
  • Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
  • Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse), I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)
  • Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Best Digital Comic

  • WINNER: Barnstormers, by Scott Snyder and Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals) Behind the Curtain, by Sara del Giudice, translation by M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
  • Ripple Effects, by Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder, and Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)
  • All Princesses Die Before Dawn, by Quentin Zuttion, translation by M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
  • Sixty Years in Winter, by Ingrid Chabbert and Aimée de Jongh, translation by Matt Madden (Europe Comics)

Best Webcomic

Best Writer

  • WINNER: James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)
  • Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Love Everlasting, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC)
  • Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
  • Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)

Best Writer/Artist

  • WINNER: Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)
  • Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)
  • Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)
  • Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

  • WINNER: Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
  • Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)
  • Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then . . . (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)
  • Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
  • Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

  • WINNER: The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! by Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)
  • Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer by Dav (Magnetic Press)
  • Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories, by Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)
  • Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That? by Suzanne Lang and Max Lang (Random House Studio)
  • Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, by Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

  • WINNER: Frizzy, by Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan, by Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)
  • Isla To Island, by Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)
  • Little Monarchs, by Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
  • Swim Team, by Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

  • WINNER: Do A Powerbomb! by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
  • Chef’s Kiss, by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine (Oni)
  • Clementine Book One, by Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)
  • Heartstopper Volume 4, by Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Wash Day Diaries, by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

  • WINNER: Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)
  • Always Never, by Jordi Lafebre, translation by Montana Kane (Dark Horse)
  • Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, by Catherine Pioli, translation by J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • The Pass, by Espé, translation by J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • Tiki: A Very Ruff Year, by David Azencot and Fred Leclerc, translation by Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

  • WINNER: Shuna’s Journey, by Hayao Miyazaki; translation by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Black Paradox, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
  • The Hellbound vols. 1-2, by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, translation by Danny Lim (Dark Horse)
  • Look Back, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
  • PTSD Radio vol. 1, by Masaaki Nakayama, translation by Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)
  • Talk to My Back by Yamada Murasaki, translation by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Humor Publication

  • WINNER: Revenge of the Librarians, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Cryptid Club, by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
  • I Hate This Place, by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)
  • Killer Queens, by David Booher and Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)
  • Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, by J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

  • WINNER: Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adapted by Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
  • Rain by Joe Hill, adapted by David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)
  • Ten Days in a Madhouse by Nellie Bly, adapted by Brad Ricca and Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, edited by Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
  • A Visit to Moscow by Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adapted by Anna Olswanger and Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

  • WINNER: Come Over Come Over. It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, by Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)
  • The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, by George Herriman, edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
  • Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere, by Liniers, edited by Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
  • Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, by Walt Kelly, edited by Mark Evanier and Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

  • WINNER: The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, edited by Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)
  • The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy, by Juan Gimenez, edited by Alex Donoghue and Bruno Lesigne (Humanoids)
  • Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories by Ray Bradbury and various; edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
  • The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection by Carl Barks; edited by David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

  • WINNER: Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, by Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker, and Sean Phillips (IDW)
  • Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)
  • Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works, by Geneviève Castrée, translation by Phil Elverum and Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, by Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)
  • One Beautiful Spring Day, by Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)
  • Super Spy Deluxe Edition, by Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

  • WINNER: Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)
  • Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)
  • Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)
  • Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)
  • Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Best Coloring

  • WINNER: Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)
  • Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
  • Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)
  • Alex Ross and Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins; The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin; The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone; The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

  • WINNER: Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
  • Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)
  • Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)
  • Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)
  • Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)
  • Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Best Publication Design

  • WINNER: Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, designed by Sean Phillips (IDW)
  • Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, designed by Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey, and Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)
  • A Frog in the Fall (and later on), designed by Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf, and Patrick Crotty (PEOW)
  • Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll, designed by Josh Bernstein and Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)
  • Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, designed by Tom Muller (Dark Horse)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, designed by Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

  • WINNER: PanelXPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)
  • Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
  • Comic Book Creator, edited by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
  • The Comics Journal #308, edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)
  • Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly

Best Comics-Related Book

  • WINNER: Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, by Benjamin L. Clark and Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)
  • The Art of the News: Comics Journalism, edited by Katherine Kelp-Stebbins and Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)
  • The Charlton Companion, by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
  • Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion, by Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)
  • Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia, by José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

  • WINNER: The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, edited by Alison Halsall and Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels, by Josef Benson and Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Graphic Medicine, edited by Erin La Cour and Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)
  • How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies, by Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)
  • Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels. By Tim Smyth (Routledge)

Best Short Story

  • WINNER: “Finding Batman” by Kevin Conroy and J. Bone in DC Pride 2022 (DC)
  • “The Beekeeper’s Due,” by Jimmy Stamp and Débora Santos, in Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)
  • “Good Morning,” by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins, in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)
  • “Silent All These Years,” by Margaret Atwood and David Mack, in Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)
  • “You Get It,” by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, in Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

  • WINNER: Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)
  • Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, by Jed Mackay and C. F. Villa (Marvel)
  • Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, edited by Tom Brevoort (Marvel)
  • Star Trek #400, edited by Heather Antos (IDW)
  • A Vicious Circle Book 1, by Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)

Best Anthology

  • WINNER: The Nib Magazine, edited by Matt Bors (Nib)
  • Creepshow, edited by Alex Antone and Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)
  • The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, edited by Josh Bernstein (Z2)
  • Sensory: Life on the Spectrum, edited by Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)
  • Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, edited by Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

Best New Series

  • PREVIEW: Public Domain, by Chip Zdarsky (Image)
  • The Atonement Bell, by Jim Ousley and Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)
  • Love Everlasting, by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image)
  • Star Trek, by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Ramon Rosanas (IDW)
  • Traveling to Mars, by Mark Russell and Roberto Meli (Ablaze)

Best Limited Series

  • WINNER: The Human Target, by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC)
  • Animal Castle, by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep (Ablaze)
  • Batman: One Bad Day, edited by Dave Wielgosz and Jessica Berbey (DC)
  • Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham (Marvel)
  • Superman: Space Age, by Mark Russell, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred (DC)

Best Continuing Series

  • WINNER: Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)
  • Daredevil, by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)
  • The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)
  • Killadelphia, by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
  • The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)
  • She-Hulk, by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)

Best Reality-Based Work

  • WINNER: Flung Out of Space, by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense, by Noël Simsolo and Dominique Hé, translation by Montana Kane (NBM)
  • Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, by José-Louis Bocquet and Catel Muller, translation by Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
  • But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust, edited by Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)
  • Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism, by Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)
  • Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball, by Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Graphic Memoir

  • WINNER: Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, by Catherine Pioli, translated by J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
  • It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel, by Zoe Thorogood (Image)
  • So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship, by Sophie Lambda (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure, by Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Graphic Album—New

  • WINNER: The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
  • The Book of Niall, by Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)
  • Crushing, by Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)
  • Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, by Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)
  • Ultrasound, by Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)

Eisner Awards 2023: I riconoscimenti individuali

Bill Finger Award

  • Sam Glanzman
  • Barbara Friedlander

Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award

  • Beth Accomando
  • Scott Dunbier

Will Eisner Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Brian Bolland (by vote)
  • Ann Nocenti (by vote)
  • Tim Sale (by vote)
  • Diana Schutz (by vote)
  • Jay Johnson
  • Gaspar Saladino
  • Win Mortimer
  • Jack Katz
  • Tatjana Wood
  • Tony DeZuniga
  • Mort Walker
  • Garry Trudeau
  • Justin Green
  • Aline Kominsky-Crumb
  • Diane Noomin
  • Bill Griffith
  • Jerry Bails
  • Jeffrey Catherine Jones
  • Kim Thompson

Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Award

Russ Manning Best Newcomer Award

  • Zoe Thorogood

