I fan di Berserk celebrano l’anniversario della morte di Kentaro Miura

Nicola Giuseppe Gargiulo

Pubblicato il 7 Maggio 2022 alle 11:06

Era un oggetto troppo grande per essere chiamato spada…

È passato un anno da quando uno dei più grandi mangaka del mondo, Kentaro Miura, è passato a miglior vita, lasciando la storia di Berserk incompiuta e lasciando un abisso immenso nel mondo degli anime e dei manga. Un vuoto che non sarà mai più colmato.

Per celebrare la vita del prolifico artista, i fan di Guts e dell’intera storia hanno condiviso sui social media alcune incredibili fan art dedicate, insieme a dei toccanti momenti che ricordano il manga che nel corso dei decenni ha accumulato incredibili stori e indelebili vicende.

Il futuro di Berserk è ancora incerto ed anche se molti teorizzano che il manga potrebbe continuare tramite il lavoro degli assistenti di Miura, nulla è ancora sicuro e molto probabilmente gli editori opterebbero nel lasciare l’opera incompiuta, senza stravolgere il lavoro svolto da Miura precedentemente.

Sul fronte anime non ci sono piani attuali per quanto ne sappiamo. Non sappiamo nulla di un eventuale ritorno della serie anime di Berserk uscita nel 2016 che ha ottenuto due stagioni ma è diventata piuttosto controversa all’interno della comunità dei fan.

Le scarse animazioni, miste al fatto che molti spettatori ritengono che l’intera serie non sia stata in grado di raggiungere gli alti standard fissati da Kentaro Miura, la produzione è sospesa attualmente in un limbo che forse non vedrà mai la luce.

Ecco i tributi dei fan su Twitter:

