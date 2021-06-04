Shazam! Fury of the Gods è il sequel del fortunato cinecomics DC uscito nel 2019.

Attraverso Twitter il regista David F. Sandberg ha pubblicato un teaser video che ci offre un primo assaggio del nuovo costume del supereroe protagonista interpretato da Zachary Levi:

A proposito di Shazam! Fury of the Gods

David F. Sandberg, già regista del primo film, dirige Shazam! Fury of the Gods su sceneggiatura di Henry Gayden.

Peter Safran produce il film attraverso The Safran Company.

Il è composto da Zachary Levi (Shazam), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Marta Milans (Mama Rosa), Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso) e Rachel Zegler in un ruolo non ancora rivelato.

Le riprese sono partite a Maggio; il film, inizialmente previsto per il 1 Aprile 2022, dovrebbe uscire il 2 Giugno 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods e i prossimi film DC

Shazam! Fury of the Gods è uno dei prossimi film ispirati agli iconici personaggio dei fumetti che Warner Bros. e DC hanno in cantiere: ricordiamo The Batman, The Suicide Squad, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, Batgirl, Static Shock e Wonder Woman 3.

Non mancano le novità sul fronte seriale: HBO Max trasmetterà Gotham PD, spin-off di The Batman, e Peacemaker, spin-off di The Suicide Squad.

HBO Max e Cartoon Network trasmetteranno le serie animate Batman: Caped Crusader e My Adventures With Superman.

Ricordiamo che è stato recentemente annunciata l’edizione 2021 dell’evento globale digitale DC FanDome, dove verranno svelate le ultime novità sui progetti DC in cantiere.

