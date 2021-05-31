Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio aprile 2021

Giunti ormai prossimi all’estate, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.

Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 13 maggio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di finemaggio 2021

uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

  • Trash Truck Season 2
  • Human Lost
  • Children Who Chase Lost Voices
  • Children of the Sea
  • Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie
  • Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood
  • Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone
  • Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
  • Castlevania – Season 4
  • Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 2
  • Mirai
  • The Heroic Legend of Arslan
  • Love, Death & Robots – Volume 2
  • Eden
  • Dragon Ball Super: Broly
  • Beyblade Burst Rise
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 5
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 6
  • Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 7
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 8
  • Booba: Food Puzzle

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Documentari

  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
  • Money, Explained
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
  • Hating Peter Tatchell
  • Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
  • Creating an Army of the Dead
  • Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
  • The Last Days

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Film

  • Pacific Rim: Uprising
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Resident Evil: Vendetta
  • I Am All Girls
  • Ferry
  • Assassins
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Strange House
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie
  • The Dead Pool
  • Happy Feet 2
  • Fallen
  • Generazione mille euro
  • Grease 2
  • Happy Feet
  • Amiche da morire
  • Totem
  • And Tomorrow the Entire World
  • Servants of War
  • Father
  • Mister T.
  • August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
  • Prosta historia o morderstwie
  • Żyć nie umierać
  • Na Układy Nie Ma Rady
  • The Lure
  • Dance of the Forty One
  • The Song Of The Red Flower
  • The Priest Who Knocked Out
  • Attenti al gorilla
  • Black Mercedes
  • Money
  • Oxygen
  • Monster
  • L’ospite
  • 18 Presents
  • Sniadanie do lózka
  • The Top Floor
  • Autsajder
  • Joy in the World
  • Holy Business
  • Anatomy of Evil
  • The Legions
  • Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play
  • Exterminator: Ready to Roll
  • The Fighter
  • Clergy
  • Gemini Man
  • Viva Belarus!
  • Mister T.
  • August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
  • Black Thursday
  • Super Me
  • Damaged
  • The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom
  • Milestone
  • It Is Never Too Late
  • Illegal Woman
  • Piąta pora roku
  • 7 Emotions
  • Smoleńsk
  • The Messenger
  • Bad Luck Good Love
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Experiment
  • The Woman in the Window
  • Table Manners
  • One Lagos Night
  • Il peccato
  • Ghost Lab
  • Blue Miracle
  • The Day I lost My Shadow
  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
  • Gatao – The Last Stray
  • A Place in the Stars
  • American Psycho
  • Spider-Man: Far from Home
  • Strain
  • The Kid Detective
  • Army of the Dead
  • 678
  • Sardar Ka Grandson
  • Home
  • Boyhood
  • Love or Money
  • Endless Love
  • The Perfect Man
  • R.I.P.D.
  • Rise of the Legend
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
  • The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  • Highlander
  • Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021  – Serie Tv & Show

  • Selena: The Series – Part 2
  • Navillera
  • The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2
  • Pet Stars
  • Señora Acero
  • Below Deck – Season 3
  • Haunted – Season 3
  • Below Deck – Season 4
  • Men on a Mission 2021 – Episodio 8 a 42
  • Men on a Mission 2021 2021-02-20
  • The Upshaws
  • Use For My Talent
  • 100 días para enamorarnos – Season 1
  • The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 3
  • The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 4
  • Lava Ka Dhaava
  • Vincenzo
  • Jupiter’s Legacy
  • The Upshaws – The Afterparty
  • Soy Rada: Serendipity
  • Halston
  • Word of Honor
  • Black Space
  • Jeopardy! – Season 32
  • The Kominsky Method – Season 3
  • The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 – Season 2
  • Lucifer – Season 5 A Chance at a Happy Ending
  • Lucifer – Season 5 Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!
  • Lucifer – Season 5 Nothing Lasts Forever
  • Alma Matters
  • Lucifer – Season 5 A Little Harmless Stalking
  • Lucifer – Season 5 Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid
    Lucifer – Season 5 Resting Devil Face Chance at a Happy Ending
  • Move to Heaven
  • Lucifer – Season 5 Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam
  • Lucifer – Season 5 Family Dinner
  • Master of None – Season 3
  • El vecino – Season 2
  • S.W.A.T.

Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

uscite netflix fine marzo

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )

telegra_promo_mangaforever_2

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui