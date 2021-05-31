Giunti ormai prossimi all’estate, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.
Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 13 maggio:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di finemaggio 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Trash Truck Season 2
- Human Lost
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices
- Children of the Sea
- Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie
- Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood
- Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone
- Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
- Castlevania – Season 4
- Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 2
- Mirai
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan
- Love, Death & Robots – Volume 2
- Eden
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- Beyblade Burst Rise
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 5
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 6
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 7
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 8
- Booba: Food Puzzle
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Documentari
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
- Money, Explained
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
- Creating an Army of the Dead
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
- The Last Days
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Film
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Mary Magdalene
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- I Am All Girls
- Ferry
- Assassins
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Strange House
- Jungle Beat: The Movie
- The Dead Pool
- Happy Feet 2
- Fallen
- Generazione mille euro
- Grease 2
- Happy Feet
- Amiche da morire
- Totem
- And Tomorrow the Entire World
- Servants of War
- Father
- Mister T.
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
- Prosta historia o morderstwie
- Żyć nie umierać
- Na Układy Nie Ma Rady
- The Lure
- Dance of the Forty One
- The Song Of The Red Flower
- The Priest Who Knocked Out
- Attenti al gorilla
- Black Mercedes
- Money
- Oxygen
- Monster
- L’ospite
- 18 Presents
- Sniadanie do lózka
- The Top Floor
- Autsajder
- Joy in the World
- Holy Business
- Anatomy of Evil
- The Legions
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play
- Exterminator: Ready to Roll
- The Fighter
- Clergy
- Gemini Man
- Viva Belarus!
- Mister T.
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
- Black Thursday
- Super Me
- Damaged
- The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom
- Milestone
- It Is Never Too Late
- Illegal Woman
- Piąta pora roku
- 7 Emotions
- Smoleńsk
- The Messenger
- Bad Luck Good Love
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Experiment
- The Woman in the Window
- Table Manners
- One Lagos Night
- Il peccato
- Ghost Lab
- Blue Miracle
- The Day I lost My Shadow
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
- Gatao – The Last Stray
- A Place in the Stars
- American Psycho
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
- Strain
- The Kid Detective
- Army of the Dead
- 678
- Sardar Ka Grandson
- Home
- Boyhood
- Love or Money
- Endless Love
- The Perfect Man
- R.I.P.D.
- Rise of the Legend
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Highlander
- Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- Selena: The Series – Part 2
- Navillera
- The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2
- Pet Stars
- Señora Acero
- Below Deck – Season 3
- Haunted – Season 3
- Below Deck – Season 4
- Men on a Mission 2021 – Episodio 8 a 42
- Men on a Mission 2021 2021-02-20
- The Upshaws
- Use For My Talent
- 100 días para enamorarnos – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 3
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 4
- Lava Ka Dhaava
- Vincenzo
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- The Upshaws – The Afterparty
- Soy Rada: Serendipity
- Halston
- Word of Honor
- Black Space
- Jeopardy! – Season 32
- The Kominsky Method – Season 3
- The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 – Season 2
- Lucifer – Season 5 A Chance at a Happy Ending
- Lucifer – Season 5 Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!
- Lucifer – Season 5 Nothing Lasts Forever
- Alma Matters
- Lucifer – Season 5 A Little Harmless Stalking
- Lucifer – Season 5 Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid
Lucifer – Season 5 Resting Devil Face Chance at a Happy Ending
- Move to Heaven
- Lucifer – Season 5 Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam
- Lucifer – Season 5 Family Dinner
- Master of None – Season 3
- El vecino – Season 2
- S.W.A.T.
Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )