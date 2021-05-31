Giunti ormai prossimi all’estate, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.

Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 13 maggio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di finemaggio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Trash Truck Season 2

Human Lost

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

Children of the Sea

Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie

Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood

Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone

Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

Castlevania – Season 4

Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 2

Mirai

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

Love, Death & Robots – Volume 2

Eden

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Beyblade Burst Rise

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 5

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 6

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 7

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 8

Booba: Food Puzzle

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Documentari

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Money, Explained

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Hating Peter Tatchell

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

Creating an Army of the Dead

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

The Last Days

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Film

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Mary Magdalene

Resident Evil: Vendetta

I Am All Girls

Ferry

Assassins

Crazy Rich Asians

The Strange House

Jungle Beat: The Movie

The Dead Pool

Happy Feet 2

Fallen

Generazione mille euro

Grease 2

Happy Feet

Amiche da morire

Totem

And Tomorrow the Entire World

Servants of War

Father

Mister T.

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory

Prosta historia o morderstwie

Żyć nie umierać

Na Układy Nie Ma Rady

The Lure

Dance of the Forty One

The Song Of The Red Flower

The Priest Who Knocked Out

Attenti al gorilla

Black Mercedes

Money

Oxygen

Monster

L’ospite

18 Presents

Sniadanie do lózka

The Top Floor

Autsajder

Joy in the World

Holy Business

Anatomy of Evil

The Legions

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play

Exterminator: Ready to Roll

The Fighter

Clergy

Gemini Man

Viva Belarus!

Mister T.

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory

Black Thursday

Super Me

Damaged

The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom

Milestone

It Is Never Too Late

Illegal Woman

Piąta pora roku

7 Emotions

Smoleńsk

The Messenger

Bad Luck Good Love

The Adventures of Tintin

The Experiment

The Woman in the Window

Table Manners

One Lagos Night

Il peccato

Ghost Lab

Blue Miracle

The Day I lost My Shadow

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

Gatao – The Last Stray

A Place in the Stars

American Psycho

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Strain

The Kid Detective

Army of the Dead

678

Sardar Ka Grandson

Home

Boyhood

Love or Money

Endless Love

The Perfect Man

R.I.P.D.

Rise of the Legend

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Highlander

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine maggio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

Selena: The Series – Part 2

Navillera

The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2

Pet Stars

Señora Acero

Below Deck – Season 3

Haunted – Season 3

Below Deck – Season 4

Men on a Mission 2021 – Episodio 8 a 42

Men on a Mission 2021 2021-02-20

The Upshaws

Use For My Talent

100 días para enamorarnos – Season 1

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 3

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 4

Lava Ka Dhaava

Vincenzo

Jupiter’s Legacy

The Upshaws – The Afterparty

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Halston

Word of Honor

Black Space

Jeopardy! – Season 32

The Kominsky Method – Season 3

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 – Season 2

Lucifer – Season 5 A Chance at a Happy Ending

Lucifer – Season 5 Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!

Lucifer – Season 5 Nothing Lasts Forever

Alma Matters

Lucifer – Season 5 A Little Harmless Stalking

Lucifer – Season 5 Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

Lucifer – Season 5 Resting Devil Face Chance at a Happy Ending

Lucifer – Season 5 Resting Devil Face Chance at a Happy Ending Move to Heaven

Lucifer – Season 5 Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

Lucifer – Season 5 Family Dinner

Master of None – Season 3

El vecino – Season 2

S.W.A.T.

Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )