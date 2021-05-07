Giunti ormai nel pieno della primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.

Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese.

Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 maggio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Trash Truck Season 2

Human Lost

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

Children of the Sea

Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie

Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood

Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone

Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Documentari

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Film

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Mary Magdalene

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Assassins

The Dead Pool

Happy Feet 2

Fallen

Generazione mille euro

Grease 2

Happy Feet

Amiche da morire

Totem

And Tomorrow the Entire World

Servants of War

Father

Mister T.

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory

Prosta historia o morderstwie

Żyć nie umierać

Na Układy Nie Ma Rady

The Lure

Piąta pora roku

7 Emotions

Smoleńsk

The Messenger

Bad Luck Good Love

The Adventures of Tintin

The Experiment

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

Selena: The Series – Part 2

Navillera

The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2

Pet Stars

Señora Acero

Below Deck – Season 3

Below Deck – Season 4

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )