Giunti ormai nel pieno della primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.
Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese.
Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 maggio:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Trash Truck Season 2
- Human Lost
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices
- Children of the Sea
- Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie
- Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood
- Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone
- Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Documentari
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Film
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Mary Magdalene
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Assassins
- The Dead Pool
- Happy Feet 2
- Fallen
- Generazione mille euro
- Grease 2
- Happy Feet
- Amiche da morire
- Totem
- And Tomorrow the Entire World
- Servants of War
- Father
- Mister T.
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
- Prosta historia o morderstwie
- Żyć nie umierać
- Na Układy Nie Ma Rady
- The Lure
- Piąta pora roku
- 7 Emotions
- Smoleńsk
- The Messenger
- Bad Luck Good Love
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Experiment
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- Selena: The Series – Part 2
- Navillera
- The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2
- Pet Stars
- Señora Acero
- Below Deck – Season 3
- Below Deck – Season 4
