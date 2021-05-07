uscite netflix fine marzo

Giunti ormai nel pieno della primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A maggio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Pacific Rim: Uprising, Mary Magdalene, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Assassins, The Dead Pool, Happy Feet 2, Fallen, Generazione mille euro, Grease 2, Happy Feet e Amiche da morire; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Children of the Sea e Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie.

Tra i documentari spiccano Elvis Presley: The Searcher e The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Selena: The Series – Part 2, Navillera, The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2 e Pet Stars.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese.

Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 maggio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021

uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

  • Trash Truck Season 2
  • Human Lost
  • Children Who Chase Lost Voices
  • Children of the Sea
  • Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine’s Lie
  • Lupin the IIIrd Goemon: The Splash of Blood
  • Lupin III: Jigen’s Gravestone
  • Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Documentari

  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021 – Film

  • Pacific Rim: Uprising
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Resident Evil: Vendetta
  • Assassins
  • The Dead Pool
  • Happy Feet 2
  • Fallen
  • Generazione mille euro
  • Grease 2
  • Happy Feet
  • Amiche da morire
  • Totem
  • And Tomorrow the Entire World
  • Servants of War
  • Father
  • Mister T.
  • August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
  • Prosta historia o morderstwie
  • Żyć nie umierać
  • Na Układy Nie Ma Rady
  • The Lure
  • Piąta pora roku
  • 7 Emotions
  • Smoleńsk
  • The Messenger
  • Bad Luck Good Love
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Experiment

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio maggio 2021  – Serie Tv & Show

  • Selena: The Series – Part 2
  • Navillera
  • The Unremarkable Juanquini – Season 2
  • Pet Stars
  • Señora Acero
  • Below Deck – Season 3
  • Below Deck – Season 4

