Giunti ormai nel pieno della primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

Ad metà aprile, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come God Calling, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Chinese Zodiac, 3 Idiots, Concrete Cowboy, Blackhat, Irul, Appena un minuto, Krampus, 47 Ronin

e The Life of David Gale; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song.

Tra i documentari spiccano Coded Bias, Glimpses of a Future e Worn Stories; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Bitter Daisies – Season 2, The Serpent, Haunted: Latin America, Prank Encounters – Season 2 e Wayne’s World.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 16 aprile:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Barbie Princess Adventure

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Seraph of the End

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Treasure Island

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration

No Game, No Life the Movie: Zero

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Mighty Express – Season 3

The Way of the Househusband

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Documentari

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Coded Bias

Glimpses of a Future

Worn Stories

Not a Game

Three Identical Strangers

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 4: Mexico

Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today

Why Did You Kill Me?

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Film

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Rambo III

The Fisherman’s Diary

Tag

Madame Claude

God Calling

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Chinese Zodiac

3 Idiots

Concrete Cowboy

Blackhat

Irul

Appena un minuto

Krampus

47 Ronin

The Life of David Gale

The Strangers

Beethoven

Refuse

Brian Banks

The Game

Just Say Yes

Tersanjung the Movie

The Knight and the Princess

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Sky High

The Rooster

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Housesitter

Daylight

Twister

All Is True

Overcomer

The Truth About Charlie

Them That Follow

The American

Rambo: First Blood

They Live

Into the Beat

Rain Follows the Dew

Love and Monsters

The Soul

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Uppena

Night in Paradise

Two Distant Strangers

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Roohi

The Treasure 2

Tutte le mie notti

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio metà 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

The Wedding Coach

The Big Day – Collection 2

Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-16

Family Reunion Part 3

Bitter Daisies – Season 2

The Serpent

Haunted: Latin America

Prank Encounters – Season 2

Wayne’s World

Why Are You Like This

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Love Naggers

Sisyphus

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Hello, Me!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 4

The Circle – Season 2

Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-23

Don’t be the First one

Snabba Cash

The Platform – Season 2

