Giunti ormai nel pieno della primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
Ad metà aprile, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come God Calling, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Chinese Zodiac, 3 Idiots, Concrete Cowboy, Blackhat, Irul, Appena un minuto, Krampus, 47 Ronin
e The Life of David Gale; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song.
Tra i documentari spiccano Coded Bias, Glimpses of a Future e Worn Stories; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Bitter Daisies – Season 2, The Serpent, Haunted: Latin America, Prank Encounters – Season 2 e Wayne’s World.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 16 aprile:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Seraph of the End
- Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Treasure Island
- Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration
- No Game, No Life the Movie: Zero
- Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- Mighty Express – Season 3
- The Way of the Househusband
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Documentari
- This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
- Coded Bias
- Glimpses of a Future
- Worn Stories
- Not a Game
- Three Identical Strangers
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 4: Mexico
- Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today
- Why Did You Kill Me?
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà aprile 2021 – Film
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
- Rambo III
- The Fisherman’s Diary
- Tag
- Madame Claude
- God Calling
- Ferrari Ki Sawaari
- Chinese Zodiac
- 3 Idiots
- Concrete Cowboy
- Blackhat
- Irul
- Appena un minuto
- Krampus
- 47 Ronin
- The Life of David Gale
- The Strangers
- Beethoven
- Refuse
- Brian Banks
- The Game
- Just Say Yes
- Tersanjung the Movie
- The Knight and the Princess
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
- Sky High
- The Rooster
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
- Housesitter
- Daylight
- Twister
- All Is True
- Overcomer
- The Truth About Charlie
- Them That Follow
- The American
- Rambo: First Blood
- They Live
- Into the Beat
- Rain Follows the Dew
- Love and Monsters
- The Soul
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Uppena
- Night in Paradise
- Two Distant Strangers
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Roohi
- The Treasure 2
- Tutte le mie notti
- Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio metà 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- The Wedding Coach
- The Big Day – Collection 2
- Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-16
- Family Reunion Part 3
- Bitter Daisies – Season 2
- The Serpent
- Haunted: Latin America
- Prank Encounters – Season 2
- Wayne’s World
- Why Are You Like This
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
- Love Naggers
- Sisyphus
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- Hello, Me!
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 3
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 4
- The Circle – Season 2
- Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-23
- Don’t be the First one
- Snabba Cash
- The Platform – Season 2
