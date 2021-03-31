Giunti ormai in primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A marzo, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Unsaved, So Different, Guest House Paradise, Martin Eden, Only a Mother e The Health Journey; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Pacific Rim: The Black e TIGER & BUNNY.

Tra i documentari spiccano Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, The Great Communist Bank Robbery e Gyllene Tider; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Alice, Murder Among the Mormons, A Perfect Day For Arsenide e The Empress Ki.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 29 marzo:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Pacific Rim: The Black

TIGER & BUNNY

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Paradise PD – Part 3

StarBeam – Season 3

City of Ghosts

Alien TV – Season 2

Pui Pui Molcar

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Nailed It! – Double Trouble

One Small Problem

Waffles + Mochi

B: The Beginning – Season 2 Succession

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Documentari

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

The Great Communist Bank Robbery

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you

Gyllene Tider

Aliyah Dada

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Connected

Last Chance U: Basketball

The Houseboat

Seaspiracy

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Marked

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Film

Blue, Painful, Fragile

Seeking Temporary Wife

The Present

Live

Simply Black

Misa Mi

The Serpent’s Way

House of Angels 3: Third Time Around

Get the Goat

Here Is Your Life

Dogwashers

The Word

Secret Magic Control Agency

Karin Månsdotter

Jim And The Pirates Blom

Who Pulled The Plug?

The Jazz Fella

Hugo & Josefin

Servant’s Entrance

The Ninth Company

The Jönsson Gang Turns Up Again

Young Jönsson Gang Showing Off

Son Of The Midnight Sun

The Medicine

Young Jönsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery

Sara Learns Manners

Ni de coña

Julie

Swedes at Sea

Young Jönsson Gang at Summer Camp

The Chef

Sebbe

Caught by a Wave

Sean Banan

La prima pietra

Let The Prisoners Go For It’S Spring

House Of Angels – The Second Summer

The Accidental Golfer

The Apple War

Heads and Tails

Strange Harbor

Keeping the Bees

Mannequin In Red

Blackjackets

Under the Sun

Black Is Beltza

The Right To Love

Final Destination 5

Blow

The Unsaved

So Different

In the Arms of Roslagen

Rose On Tour

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Pagglait

Suddenly

Änglar, finns dom?

Guest House Paradise

When Darkness Falls

Martin Eden

Only a Mother

The Health Journey

Happy We

Moon Hotel Kabul

Love 1. Dog

Package Tour

Ursul

Joker

I

Moromete Family 2

A Zero Too Much

1939

Crawl

Dumb and Dumber

False As Water

To Go Ashore

Fianceé For Hire

Best Before

The Stig-Helmer Story

To Kill a Child

A Decent Man

The Wreck

Moxie

Beside me

Snowroller

The Very Last Morning

Caps

Domestic

Beware of the Jönsson Gang

Summer’s Over

The Simple Minded Murderer

Bang!

Harry’s Daughters

The World Is Mine

The Invisible

Sune’s Summer

Rallybrudar

The Legacy

Zavera

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things

Bitchkram

Cateva conversatii despre o fata foarte inalta

The Pram

America, venim!

Kalde Føtter

How to Be Really Bad

The Jönsson Gang & Dynamite Harry

Final Destination

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle 2011

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

5 è il numero perfetto

Crossing Dates

Breaking News

Legaturi bolnavicioase

Perfect sãnãtos

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Blood Brother

Addicted

Marița

A Month in Thailand

The Sentries

The White Cat

Miracolul din Tekir

Dear John

Banyuki

Coven of Sisters

YES DAY

Just In Time

Dear Relatives

Silent Wedding

Sweet Little Lies in Downtown

Quiet

Vivere

Scenes From A Celebrity Life

The Man From Majorca

From Mr. Gunnar Papphammar

Well, We Were Lucky With The Weather – Again

Miffo

Woman Without A Face

Duet For Cannibals

While The Door Was Closed

To Help the Lady of the House

Young Jönsson Gang Reach For The Stars

Jack

For Her Sake

Peas And Whiskers

A Guy and a Gal

The People Of Värmland

Office Hours

Fifty Shades Freed

Hospital

Who’s the Boss

Love 65

P & B

Who Pulled The Plug? 3

Who Saw Him Die

The Green Moon

Puzzle

Alt Love Building

Framed

The Block Island Sound

The Children

Povestea unui pierde vara

Wildlife

Kira Kiralina

Shanty Town

Mind the Gap

The Job

Fate of Alakada

10000 Hours

The Call-Up

Departe de tine

The Flute And The Arrow

Gossip

Mariposa

Love Building

It’s All About Friends

Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream

Darkest Hour

Bombay Rose

The Secret of Happiness

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

The Yin Yang Master

Deadly Illusions

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesWe are ARASHI

The Challenge

Alice

Murder Among the Mormons

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

The Empress Ki

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 48

Word Party – Season 5

The Bold Type

Chappelle’s Show

Do You Like Brahms?

Modern Family – Season 9

Riverdale – Season 4

Modern Family – Season 10

Modern Family – Season 11

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Black Ink Crew New York

Dealer

The One

Magic for Humans Spain

The Irregulars

Love Alarm – Season 2

Marriage or Mortgage

Bombay Begums

Men on a Mission 2020 – Episode 49

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Who Killed Sara?

Shtisel – Season 3

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 1

Men on a Mission 2021

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 2

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Sky Rojo

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 3

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Men on a Mission 2020 Episode 50

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Teen Mom 2

100 días para enamorarnos

Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-09

Vikings – Season 6 The Last Act

Vikings Season 6 The Lord Giveth…

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )