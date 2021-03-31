Giunti ormai in primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A marzo, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Unsaved, So Different, Guest House Paradise, Martin Eden, Only a Mother e The Health Journey; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Pacific Rim: The Black e TIGER & BUNNY.
Tra i documentari spiccano Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, The Great Communist Bank Robbery e Gyllene Tider; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Alice, Murder Among the Mormons, A Perfect Day For Arsenide e The Empress Ki.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 29 marzo:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Pacific Rim: The Black
- TIGER & BUNNY
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
- Paradise PD – Part 3
- StarBeam – Season 3
- City of Ghosts
- Alien TV – Season 2
- Pui Pui Molcar
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
- Nailed It! – Double Trouble
- One Small Problem
- Waffles + Mochi
- B: The Beginning – Season 2 Succession
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Documentari
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- The Great Communist Bank Robbery
- Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you
- Gyllene Tider
- Aliyah Dada
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- Connected
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- The Houseboat
- Seaspiracy
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- Marked
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Film
- Blue, Painful, Fragile
- Seeking Temporary Wife
- The Present
- Live
- Simply Black
- Misa Mi
- The Serpent’s Way
- House of Angels 3: Third Time Around
- Get the Goat
- Here Is Your Life
- Dogwashers
- The Word
- Secret Magic Control Agency
- Karin Månsdotter
- Jim And The Pirates Blom
- Who Pulled The Plug?
- The Jazz Fella
- Hugo & Josefin
- Servant’s Entrance
- The Ninth Company
- The Jönsson Gang Turns Up Again
- Young Jönsson Gang Showing Off
- Son Of The Midnight Sun
- The Medicine
- Young Jönsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery
- Sara Learns Manners
- Ni de coña
- Julie
- Swedes at Sea
- Young Jönsson Gang at Summer Camp
- The Chef
- Sebbe
- Caught by a Wave
- Sean Banan
- La prima pietra
- Let The Prisoners Go For It’S Spring
- House Of Angels – The Second Summer
- The Accidental Golfer
- The Apple War
- Heads and Tails
- Strange Harbor
- Keeping the Bees
- Mannequin In Red
- Blackjackets
- Under the Sun
- Black Is Beltza
- The Right To Love
- Final Destination 5
- Blow
- The Unsaved
- So Different
- In the Arms of Roslagen
- Rose On Tour
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
- Pagglait
- Suddenly
- Änglar, finns dom?
- Guest House Paradise
- When Darkness Falls
- Martin Eden
- Only a Mother
- The Health Journey
- Happy We
- Moon Hotel Kabul
- Love 1. Dog
- Package Tour
- Ursul
- Joker
- I
- Moromete Family 2
- A Zero Too Much
- 1939
- Crawl
- Dumb and Dumber
- False As Water
- To Go Ashore
- Fianceé For Hire
- Best Before
- The Stig-Helmer Story
- To Kill a Child
- A Decent Man
- The Wreck
- Moxie
- Beside me
- Snowroller
- The Very Last Morning
- Caps
- Domestic
- Beware of the Jönsson Gang
- Summer’s Over
- The Simple Minded Murderer
- Bang!
- Harry’s Daughters
- The World Is Mine
- The Invisible
- Sune’s Summer
- Rallybrudar
- The Legacy
- Zavera
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide
- Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things
- Bitchkram
- Cateva conversatii despre o fata foarte inalta
- The Pram
- America, venim!
- Kalde Føtter
- How to Be Really Bad
- The Jönsson Gang & Dynamite Harry
- Final Destination
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle 2011
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- 5 è il numero perfetto
- Crossing Dates
- Breaking News
- Legaturi bolnavicioase
- Perfect sãnãtos
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Blood Brother
- Addicted
- Marița
- A Month in Thailand
- The Sentries
- The White Cat
- Miracolul din Tekir
- Dear John
- Banyuki
- Coven of Sisters
- YES DAY
- Just In Time
- Dear Relatives
- Silent Wedding
- Sweet Little Lies in Downtown
- Quiet
- Vivere
- Scenes From A Celebrity Life
- The Man From Majorca
- From Mr. Gunnar Papphammar
- Well, We Were Lucky With The Weather – Again
- Miffo
- Woman Without A Face
- Duet For Cannibals
- While The Door Was Closed
- To Help the Lady of the House
- Young Jönsson Gang Reach For The Stars
- Jack
- For Her Sake
- Peas And Whiskers
- A Guy and a Gal
- The People Of Värmland
- Office Hours
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Hospital
- Who’s the Boss
- Love 65
- P & B
- Who Pulled The Plug? 3
- Who Saw Him Die
- The Green Moon
- Puzzle
- Alt Love Building
- Framed
- The Block Island Sound
- The Children
- Povestea unui pierde vara
- Wildlife
- Kira Kiralina
- Shanty Town
- Mind the Gap
- The Job
- Fate of Alakada
- 10000 Hours
- The Call-Up
- Departe de tine
- The Flute And The Arrow
- Gossip
- Mariposa
- Love Building
- It’s All About Friends
- Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream
- Darkest Hour
- Bombay Rose
- The Secret of Happiness
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- The Yin Yang Master
- Deadly Illusions
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine marzo 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesWe are ARASHI
- The Challenge
- Alice
- Murder Among the Mormons
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide
- The Empress Ki
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 48
- Word Party – Season 5
- The Bold Type
- Chappelle’s Show
- Do You Like Brahms?
- Modern Family – Season 9
- Riverdale – Season 4
- Modern Family – Season 10
- Modern Family – Season 11
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
- Black Ink Crew New York
- Dealer
- The One
- Magic for Humans Spain
- The Irregulars
- Love Alarm – Season 2
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Bombay Begums
- Men on a Mission 2020 – Episode 49
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
- Who Killed Sara?
- Shtisel – Season 3
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 1
- Men on a Mission 2021
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 2
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
- Sky Rojo
- Country Comfort
- Formula 1: Drive to SurviveSeason 3
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 3
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Men on a Mission 2020 Episode 50
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso
- Teen Mom 2
- 100 días para enamorarnos
- Men on a Mission 2021 2021-01-09
- Vikings – Season 6 The Last Act
- Vikings Season 6 The Lord Giveth…
