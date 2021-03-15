Giunti ormai vicinissimi alla primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà marzo 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A marzo, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Unsaved, So Different, Guest House Paradise, Martin Eden, Only a Mother e The Health Journey; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Pacific Rim: The Black e TIGER & BUNNY.

Tra i documentari spiccano Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, The Great Communist Bank Robbery e Gyllene Tider; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Alice, Murder Among the Mormons, A Perfect Day For Arsenide e The Empress Ki.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 marzo:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà marzo 2021

Anime e Cartoon

Pacific Rim: The Black

TIGER & BUNNY

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Paradise PD – Part 3

StarBeam – Season 3

City of Ghosts

Documentari

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

The Great Communist Bank Robbery

Gyllene Tider

Aliyah Dada

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Connected

Last Chance U: Basketball

The Houseboat

Film

Blue, Painful, Fragile

Dogwashers

Heads and Tails

Final Destination 5

Blow

The Unsaved

So Different

Guest House Paradise

Martin Eden

Only a Mother

The Health Journey

Happy We

Moon Hotel Kabul

Love 1. Dog

Package Tour

Ursul

Joker

I

Moromete Family 2

A Zero Too Much

1939

Crawl

Dumb and Dumber

False As Water

To Go Ashore

Fianceé For Hire

Best Before

The Stig-Helmer Story

To Kill a Child

A Decent Man

The Wreck

Moxie

Beside me

Snowroller

The Very Last Morning

Caps

Domestic

Beware of the Jönsson Gang

Summer’s Over

The Simple Minded Murderer

Bang!

Harry’s Daughters

The World Is Mine

The Invisible

Sune’s Summer

Rallybrudar

The Legacy

Zavera

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things

Bitchkram

Cateva conversatii despre o fata foarte inalta

The Pram

America, venim!

Kalde Føtter

How to Be Really Bad

The Jönsson Gang & Dynamite Harry

Final Destination

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle 2011

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

5 è il numero perfetto

Crossing Dates

Breaking News

Legaturi bolnavicioase

Perfect sãnãtos

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Blood Brother

Addicted

Marița

A Month in Thailand

The Sentries

The White Cat

Miracolul din Tekir

Dear John

Banyuki

Coven of Sisters

YES DAY

Just In Time

Dear Relatives

Silent Wedding

Sweet Little Lies in Downtown

Quiet

Miffo

The Green Moon

Puzzle

Alt Love Building

Framed

The Block Island Sound

The Children

Povestea unui pierde vara

Kira Kiralina

Shanty Town

Mind the Gap

The Job

Fate of Alakada

10000 Hours

The Call-Up

Departe de tine

The Flute And The Arrow

Gossip

Mariposa

Love Building

It’s All About Friends

Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream

Darkest Hour

Bombay Rose

The Secret of Happiness

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Serie Tv & Show

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesWe are ARASHI

The Challenge

Alice

Murder Among the Mormons

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

The Empress Ki

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 48

Word Party – Season 5

The Bold Type

Chappelle’s Show

Do You Like Brahms?

Modern Family – Season 9

Riverdale – Season 4

Modern Family – Season 10

Modern Family – Season 11

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Black Ink Crew New York

Dealer

The One

Love Alarm – Season 2

Marriage or Mortgage

Bombay Begums

Men on a Mission 2020 – Episode 49

