Giunti ormai in vicini alla primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Unsaved, So Different, Guest House Paradise, Martin Eden, Only a Mother e The Health Journey; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Pacific Rim: The Black e TIGER & BUNNY.
Tra i documentari spiccano Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, The Great Communist Bank Robbery e Gyllene Tider; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Alice, Murder Among the Mormons, A Perfect Day For Arsenide e The Empress Ki.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 marzo:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Pacific Rim: The Black
- TIGER & BUNNY
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Documentari
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- The Great Communist Bank Robbery
- Gyllene Tider
- Aliyah Dada
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- Connected
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Film
- Blue, Painful, Fragile
- Dogwashers
- Heads and Tails
- Final Destination 5
- Blow
- The Unsaved
- So Different
- Guest House Paradise
- Martin Eden
- Only a Mother
- The Health Journey
- Happy We
- Moon Hotel Kabul
- Love 1. Dog
- Package Tour
- Ursul
- Joker
- I
- Moromete Family 2
- A Zero Too Much
- 1939
- Crawl
- Dumb and Dumber
- False As Water
- To Go Ashore
- Fianceé For Hire
- Best Before
- The Stig-Helmer Story
- To Kill a Child
- A Decent Man
- The Wreck
- Moxie
- Beside me
- Snowroller
- The Very Last Morning
- Caps
- Domestic
- Beware of the Jönsson Gang
- Summer’s Over
- The Simple Minded Murderer
- Bang!
- Harry’s Daughters
- The World Is Mine
- The Invisible
- Sune’s Summer
- Rallybrudar
- The Legacy
- Zavera
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide
- Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things
- Bitchkram
- Cateva conversatii despre o fata foarte inalta
- The Pram
- America, venim!
- Kalde Føtter
- How to Be Really Bad
- The Jönsson Gang & Dynamite Harry
- Final Destination
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle 2011
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- 5 è il numero perfetto
- Crossing Dates
- Breaking News
- Legaturi bolnavicioase
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesWe are ARASHI
- The Challenge
- Alice
- Murder Among the Mormons
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide
- The Empress Ki
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 48
- Word Party – Season 5
- The Bold Type
- Chappelle’s Show
- Do You Like Brahms?
- Modern Family – Season 9
- Riverdale – Season 4
- Modern Family – Season 10
- Modern Family – Season 11
