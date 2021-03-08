novità netflix fine febbraio

Giunti ormai in vicini alla primavera, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Unsaved, So Different, Guest House Paradise, Martin Eden, Only a Mother e The Health Journey; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Pacific Rim: The Black e TIGER & BUNNY.

Tra i documentari spiccano Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, The Great Communist Bank Robbery e Gyllene Tider; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Alice, Murder Among the Mormons, A Perfect Day For Arsenide e The Empress Ki.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 marzo:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

  • Pacific Rim: The Black
  • TIGER & BUNNY
  • Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Documentari

  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
  • The Great Communist Bank Robbery
  • Gyllene Tider
  • Aliyah Dada
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
  • Connected

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021 – Film

  • Blue, Painful, Fragile
  • Dogwashers
  • Heads and Tails
  • Final Destination 5
  • Blow
  • The Unsaved
  • So Different
  • Guest House Paradise
  • Martin Eden
  • Only a Mother
  • The Health Journey
  • Happy We
  • Moon Hotel Kabul
  • Love 1. Dog
  • Package Tour
  • Ursul
  • Joker
  • I
  • Moromete Family 2
  • A Zero Too Much
  • 1939
  • Crawl
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • False As Water
  • To Go Ashore
  • Fianceé For Hire
  • Best Before
  • The Stig-Helmer Story
  • To Kill a Child
  • A Decent Man
  • The Wreck
  • Moxie
  • Beside me
  • Snowroller
  • The Very Last Morning
  • Caps
  • Domestic
  • Beware of the Jönsson Gang
  • Summer’s Over
  • The Simple Minded Murderer
  • Bang!
  • Harry’s Daughters
  • The World Is Mine
  • The Invisible
  • Sune’s Summer
  • Rallybrudar
  • The Legacy
  • Zavera
  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide
  • Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things
  • Bitchkram
  • Cateva conversatii despre o fata foarte inalta
  • The Pram
  • America, venim!
  • Kalde Føtter
  • How to Be Really Bad
  • The Jönsson Gang & Dynamite Harry
  • Final Destination
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle 2011
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • 5 è il numero perfetto
  • Crossing Dates
  • Breaking News
  • Legaturi bolnavicioase

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio marzo 2021  – Serie Tv & Show

  • ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesWe are ARASHI
  • The Challenge
  • Alice
  • Murder Among the Mormons
  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide
  • The Empress Ki
  • Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 48
  • Word Party – Season 5
  • The Bold Type
  • Chappelle’s Show
  • Do You Like Brahms?
  • Modern Family – Season 9
  • Riverdale – Season 4
  • Modern Family – Season 10
  • Modern Family – Season 11

