Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Yes Man, The Brig Three Lilies, As Seen On Tv
Mister Felicità, RocknRolla, The Ring Two e Corpse Bride; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Mighty Express – Season 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3.
Tra i documentari spiccano Pelé, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan Strip Dow e Rise Up; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles, The Good Place – Season 4 The Big Bang Theory e diversi episodi di Snowpierce.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 15 febbraio:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express – Season 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
- Booba – Season 3
- Xico’s Journey
- High-Rise Invasion
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine metà febbraio 2021 – Documentari
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- Ghosts of Cité Soleil
- Pelé
- Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan
- Overcoming
- Five Came Back: The Reference Films
- Biking Borders
- MeatEater Season 9 Part 2
- Amend: The Fight for America
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Film
- Space Sweepers
- United
- Andreaskorset
- Babylonsjukan
- Ulvenatten
- En folkefiende
- Olsenbanden Jr. – Sølvgruvens hemmelighet
- Parterapi
- Kærestesorger
- Aftermath
- The Big Day
- Rosa Morena
- All That Matters Is Past
- To Love Someone
- Olsenbanden jr. Det sorte gullet
- SOS Svartskjær
- Key House Mirror
- Namaste Wahala
- Miracle
- Mini and the Mozzies
- People in the Sun
- Little Big Women
- Who Am I
- Ingrid Goes West
- Så vit som en snö
- Monster Run
- The Great Adventure
- Starring Maja
- Pitta Kathalu
- Svein og rotta
- Sorrow and Joy
- The Girl on the Train
- Olsenbanden jr. På Cirkus
- Svein og rotta og UFO-mysteriet
- Crazy About Her
- Irl (In Real Life)
- Marias menn
- Geez & Ann
- Annabell’s Spectacularities
- Malcolm & Marie
- High Rise Life – The Movie
- Miss Chic
- Next Door
- With Your Permission
- The Norrtull Gang
- Bad Faith
- Mälar Pirates
- Hanna in Society
- Karl Fredrik Reigns
- Career
- Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
- Sir Arne’s Treasure
- Ingeborg Holm
- The Dream House
- The Last Paradiso
- The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar
- Angel
- Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story
- A Dog’s Way Home
- Artificial Svensson
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
- Erotikon
- Black Beach
- Inspector Späck
- Bit By Bit
- A Man There Was
- Yes Man
- The Brig Three Lilies
- As Seen On Tv
- Mister Felicità
- RocknRolla
- The Ring Two
- Corpse Bride
- A Day Will Dawn
- Strong As A Lion
- Four More Years
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Layla Majnun
- A Star Is Born
- Den sorte Madonna
- Kenny Begins
- Trust Me
- Squared Love
- Cockpit
- Red Dot
- Labrador
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Radiopiratene
- Uno di famiglia
- Cold Lunch
- Att göra en pudel”
- Ambulancen
- Karla and Jonas
- Mørke
- Barbara
- Superbror
- Staying Alive
- Stockholm East
- Lost and Found
- The Strongest
- Sprængfarlig bombe
- Bombay Dreams
- Triple Dare
- Kurt Blir Grusom
- Apan
- Asfaltenglene
- Anklaget
- Headhunter
- Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday
- Father of Four: The return of uncle Sofus
- Room 205
- Oh Happy Day
- A Serious Game
- The Crown Jewels
- Behind Blue Skies
- Someone Like Hodder
- Oldboys
- Easy Skanking
- Grev Axel
- Livet är en schlager
- Lykkevej
- The Shooter
- The Art of Negative Thinking
- Anja & Viktor
- Temporary Release
- Rene hjerter
- Her i nærheden
- Elsk meg i morgen
- Reprise
- M8 – When Death Rescues Life
- Lotto
- Den store badedag
- Det største i verden
- Classmates Minus
- Det store flip
- Fluerne på væggen
- Baba’s Cars
- Karla og Katrine
- Skyskraber
- Blodsbånd
- The Last Sentence
- Homesick
- Olsenbanden Jr. På Rocker’n
- Excuse Me
- Eeb Allay Ooo!
- Olsenbanden Jr. Går under vann
- Sommaren med Göran
- Titanics ti liv
- Rosita
- Detective Downs
- Se min kjole
- Unge andersen
- Masterminds
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- As Above, So Below
- Blackjack
- Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art
- Il signor Diavolo
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- Invisible City
- Brian Regan: On the Rocks
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 47
- Ginny & Georgia – The Afterparty
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Smolder to Life
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 3
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 4
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 5
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 6
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 8
- Hache – Season 2
- Lovestruck in the City
- Ginny & Georgia
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 9
- Still Game – Season 6
- Behind Her Eyes
- The House Arrest of Us
- Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 10
- My Way
- Canine Intervention
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Season 2
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 44
- Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles
- The Good Place – Season 4
- The Jackal
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 46
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Uncanny Counter
