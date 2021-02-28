Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Yes Man, The Brig Three Lilies, As Seen On Tv

Mister Felicità, RocknRolla, The Ring Two e Corpse Bride; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Mighty Express – Season 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3.

Tra i documentari spiccano Pelé, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan Strip Dow e Rise Up; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles, The Good Place – Season 4 The Big Bang Theory e diversi episodi di Snowpierce.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 15 febbraio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express – Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Booba – Season 3

Xico’s Journey

High-Rise Invasion

Booba – Season 3

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine metà febbraio 2021 – Documentari

Strip Down, Rise Up

Ghosts of Cité Soleil

Pelé

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

Overcoming

Five Came Back: The Reference Films

Biking Borders

MeatEater Season 9 Part 2

Amend: The Fight for America

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Film

Space Sweepers

United

Andreaskorset

Babylonsjukan

Ulvenatten

En folkefiende

Olsenbanden Jr. – Sølvgruvens hemmelighet

Parterapi

Kærestesorger

Aftermath

The Big Day

Rosa Morena

All That Matters Is Past

To Love Someone

Olsenbanden jr. Det sorte gullet

SOS Svartskjær

Key House Mirror

Namaste Wahala

Miracle

Mini and the Mozzies

People in the Sun

Little Big Women

Who Am I

Ingrid Goes West

Så vit som en snö

Monster Run

The Great Adventure

Starring Maja

Pitta Kathalu

Svein og rotta

Sorrow and Joy

The Girl on the Train

Olsenbanden jr. På Cirkus

Svein og rotta og UFO-mysteriet

Crazy About Her

Irl (In Real Life)

Marias menn

Geez & Ann

Annabell’s Spectacularities

Malcolm & Marie

High Rise Life – The Movie

Miss Chic

Next Door

With Your Permission

The Norrtull Gang

Bad Faith

Mälar Pirates

Hanna in Society

Karl Fredrik Reigns

Career

Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind

Sir Arne’s Treasure

Ingeborg Holm

The Dream House

The Last Paradiso

The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar

Angel

Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story

A Dog’s Way Home

Artificial Svensson

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Erotikon

Black Beach

Inspector Späck

Bit By Bit

A Man There Was

Yes Man

The Brig Three Lilies

As Seen On Tv

Mister Felicità

RocknRolla

The Ring Two

Corpse Bride

A Day Will Dawn

Strong As A Lion

Four More Years

All My Friends Are Dead

Layla Majnun

A Star Is Born

Den sorte Madonna

Kenny Begins

Trust Me

Trust Me

Squared Love

Cockpit

Red Dot

Labrador

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Radiopiratene

Uno di famiglia

Cold Lunch

Att göra en pudel”

Ambulancen

Karla and Jonas

Mørke

Barbara

Superbror

Staying Alive

Stockholm East

Lost and Found

The Strongest

Sprængfarlig bombe

Bombay Dreams

Triple Dare

Kurt Blir Grusom

Apan

Asfaltenglene

Anklaget

Headhunter

Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday

Father of Four: The return of uncle Sofus

Room 205

Oh Happy Day

A Serious Game

The Crown Jewels

Behind Blue Skies

Someone Like Hodder

Oldboys

Easy Skanking

Grev Axel

Livet är en schlager

Lykkevej

The Shooter

The Art of Negative Thinking

Anja & Viktor

Temporary Release

Rene hjerter

Her i nærheden

Elsk meg i morgen

Reprise

M8 – When Death Rescues Life

Lotto

Den store badedag

Det største i verden

Classmates Minus

Det store flip

Fluerne på væggen

Baba’s Cars

Karla og Katrine

Skyskraber

Blodsbånd

The Last Sentence

Homesick

Olsenbanden Jr. På Rocker’n

Excuse Me

Eeb Allay Ooo!

Olsenbanden Jr. Går under vann

Sommaren med Göran

Titanics ti liv

Rosita

Detective Downs

Se min kjole

Unge andersen

Masterminds

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

As Above, So Below

Blackjack

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art

Il signor Diavolo

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine febbraio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

Invisible City

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 47

Ginny & Georgia – The Afterparty

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Smolder to Life

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 3

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 4

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 5

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 6

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 8

Hache – Season 2

Lovestruck in the City

Ginny & Georgia

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 9

Still Game – Season 6

Behind Her Eyes

The House Arrest of Us

Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 10

My Way

Canine Intervention

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Season 2

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 44

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles

The Good Place – Season 4

The Jackal

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 46

The Big Bang Theory

The Uncanny Counter

The Crew

Are You The One

Wheel of Fortune

Hate by Dani Rovira

The Big Day

Capitani

The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Nadiya Bakes

Buried by the Bernards

Run On

Five Came Back: The Reference Films

A Love So Beautiful

The Crew

Are You The One

Wheel of Fortune

Hate by Dani Rovira

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )