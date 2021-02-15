Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Yes Man, The Brig Three Lilies, As Seen On Tv

Mister Felicità, RocknRolla, The Ring Two e Corpse Bride; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Mighty Express – Season 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3.

Tra i documentari spicca Strip Down, Rise Up; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles, The Good Place – Season 4 The Big Bang Theory e diversi episodi di Snowpierce.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 7 febbraio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express – Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3

Booba – Season 3

Xico’s Journey

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Documentari

Strip Down, Rise Up

Ghosts of Cité Soleil

Five Came Back: The Reference Films

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Film

Space Sweepers

Little Big Women

Monster Run

The Great Adventure

Starring Maja

Irl (In Real Life)

Annabell’s Spectacularities

Malcolm & Marie

High Rise Life – The Movie

Miss Chic

Next Door

With Your Permission

The Norrtull Gang

Bad Faith

Mälar Pirates

Hanna in Society

Karl Fredrik Reigns

Career

Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind

Sir Arne’s Treasure

Ingeborg Holm

The Dream House

The Last Paradiso

The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar

Angel

Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story

A Dog’s Way Home

Artificial Svensson

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Erotikon

Black Beach

Inspector Späck

Bit By Bit

A Man There Was

Yes Man

The Brig Three Lilies

As Seen On Tv

Mister Felicità

RocknRolla

The Ring Two

Corpse Bride

A Day Will Dawn

Strong As A Lion

Four More Years

All My Friends Are Dead

Layla Majnun

A Star Is Born

Den sorte Madonna

Kenny Begins

Trust Me

Squared Love

Cockpit

Red Dot

Labrador

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Radiopiratene

Uno di famiglia

Cold Lunch

Att göra en pudel”

Ambulancen

Karla and Jonas

Mørke

Barbara

Superbror

Staying Alive

Stockholm East

Lost and Found

The Strongest

Sprængfarlig bombe

Bombay Dreams

Triple Dare

Kurt Blir Grusom

Apan

Asfaltenglene

Anklaget

Headhunter

Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday

Father of Four: The return of uncle Sofus

Room 205

Oh Happy Day

A Serious Game

The Crown Jewels

Behind Blue Skies

Someone Like Hodder

Oldboys

Reprise

Masterminds

Blackjack

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

Invisible City

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Smolder to Life

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 3

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 4

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 5

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 6

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 8

Hache – Season 2

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 9

Still Game – Season 6

The House Arrest of Us

Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 10

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Season 2

Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 44

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles

The Good Place – Season 4

The Big Bang Theory

The Uncanny Counter

The Crew

Are You The One

Wheel of Fortune

Hate by Dani Rovira

The Big Day

Capitani

The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Nadiya Bakes

Buried by the Bernards

Run On

