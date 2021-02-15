Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Yes Man, The Brig Three Lilies, As Seen On Tv
Mister Felicità, RocknRolla, The Ring Two e Corpse Bride; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Mighty Express – Season 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3.

Tra i documentari spicca Strip Down, Rise Up; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles, The Good Place – Season 4 The Big Bang Theory e diversi episodi di Snowpierce.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 7 febbraio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

  • Kid Cosmic
  • Mighty Express – Season 2
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  • Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3
  • Booba – Season 3
  • Xico’s Journey

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Documentari

  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • Ghosts of Cité Soleil
  • Five Came Back: The Reference Films

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Film

  • Space Sweepers
  • Little Big Women
  • Monster Run
  • The Great Adventure
  • Starring Maja
  • Irl (In Real Life)
  • Annabell’s Spectacularities
  • Malcolm & Marie
  • High Rise Life – The Movie
  • Miss Chic
  • Next Door
  • With Your Permission
  • The Norrtull Gang
  • Bad Faith
  • Mälar Pirates
  • Hanna in Society
  • Karl Fredrik Reigns
  • Career
  • Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
  • Sir Arne’s Treasure
  • Ingeborg Holm
  • The Dream House
  • The Last Paradiso
  • The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar
  • Angel
  • Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story
  • A Dog’s Way Home
  • Artificial Svensson
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
  • Erotikon
  • Black Beach
  • Inspector Späck
  • Bit By Bit
  • A Man There Was
  • Yes Man
  • The Brig Three Lilies
  • As Seen On Tv
  • Mister Felicità
  • RocknRolla
  • The Ring Two
  • Corpse Bride
  • A Day Will Dawn
  • Strong As A Lion
  • Four More Years
  • All My Friends Are Dead
  • Layla Majnun
  • A Star Is Born
  • Den sorte Madonna
  • Kenny Begins
  • Trust Me
  • Trust Me
  • Squared Love
  • Cockpit
  • Red Dot
  • Labrador
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever
  • Radiopiratene
  • Uno di famiglia
  • Cold Lunch
  • Att göra en pudel”
  • Ambulancen
  • Karla and Jonas
  • Mørke
  • Barbara
  • Superbror
  • Staying Alive
  • Stockholm East
  • Lost and Found
  • The Strongest
  • Sprængfarlig bombe
  • Bombay Dreams
  • Triple Dare
  • Kurt Blir Grusom
  • Apan
  • Asfaltenglene
  • Anklaget
  • Headhunter
  • Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday
  • Father of Four: The return of uncle Sofus
  • Room 205
  • Oh Happy Day
  • A Serious Game
  • The Crown Jewels
  • Behind Blue Skies
  • Someone Like Hodder
  • Oldboys
  • Reprise
  • Masterminds
  • Blackjack

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021  – Serie Tv & Show

  • Invisible City
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Smolder to Life
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 3
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 4
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 5
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 6
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 8
  • Hache – Season 2
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 9
  • Still Game – Season 6
  • The House Arrest of Us
  • Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 10
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Season 2
  • Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 44
  • Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles
  • The Good Place – Season 4
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • The Uncanny Counter
  • The Crew
  • Are You The One
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • The Big Day
  • Capitani
  • The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 To All the Boys: Always and Forever
  • Nadiya Bakes
  • Buried by the Bernards
  • Run On
  • Five Came Back: The Reference Films

Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )

telegra_promo_mangaforever_2

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui