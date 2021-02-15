Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A febbraio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come Yes Man, The Brig Three Lilies, As Seen On Tv
Mister Felicità, RocknRolla, The Ring Two e Corpse Bride; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Mighty Express – Season 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3.
Tra i documentari spicca Strip Down, Rise Up; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles, The Good Place – Season 4 The Big Bang Theory e diversi episodi di Snowpierce.
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express – Season 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Zig & Sharko – Zig & Sharko Season 3
- Booba – Season 3
- Xico’s Journey
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Documentari
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- Ghosts of Cité Soleil
- Five Came Back: The Reference Films
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Film
- Space Sweepers
- Little Big Women
- Monster Run
- The Great Adventure
- Starring Maja
- Irl (In Real Life)
- Annabell’s Spectacularities
- Malcolm & Marie
- High Rise Life – The Movie
- Miss Chic
- Next Door
- With Your Permission
- The Norrtull Gang
- Bad Faith
- Mälar Pirates
- Hanna in Society
- Karl Fredrik Reigns
- Career
- Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
- Sir Arne’s Treasure
- Ingeborg Holm
- The Dream House
- The Last Paradiso
- The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar
- Angel
- Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story
- A Dog’s Way Home
- Artificial Svensson
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
- Erotikon
- Black Beach
- Inspector Späck
- Bit By Bit
- A Man There Was
- Yes Man
- The Brig Three Lilies
- As Seen On Tv
- Mister Felicità
- RocknRolla
- The Ring Two
- Corpse Bride
- A Day Will Dawn
- Strong As A Lion
- Four More Years
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Layla Majnun
- A Star Is Born
- Den sorte Madonna
- Kenny Begins
- Trust Me
- Squared Love
- Cockpit
- Red Dot
- Labrador
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Radiopiratene
- Uno di famiglia
- Cold Lunch
- Att göra en pudel”
- Ambulancen
- Karla and Jonas
- Mørke
- Barbara
- Superbror
- Staying Alive
- Stockholm East
- Lost and Found
- The Strongest
- Sprængfarlig bombe
- Bombay Dreams
- Triple Dare
- Kurt Blir Grusom
- Apan
- Asfaltenglene
- Anklaget
- Headhunter
- Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday
- Father of Four: The return of uncle Sofus
- Room 205
- Oh Happy Day
- A Serious Game
- The Crown Jewels
- Behind Blue Skies
- Someone Like Hodder
- Oldboys
- Reprise
- Masterminds
- Blackjack
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà febbraio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- Invisible City
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Smolder to Life
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 3
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 4
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 5
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 6
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 8
- Hache – Season 2
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 9
- Still Game – Season 6
- The House Arrest of Us
- Snowpiercer – Season 2 Episode 10
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – Season 2
- Men on a Mission – 2020 Episode 44
- Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles
- The Good Place – Season 4
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Uncanny Counter
- The Crew
- Are You The One
- Wheel of Fortune
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- The Big Day
- Capitani
- The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- Nadiya Bakes
- Buried by the Bernards
- Run On
