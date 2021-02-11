Nintendo Switch Online vedrà l’aggiunta di quattro nuovi titoli al proprio catalogo, disponibili per gli abbonati al servizio.
Dal 17 Febbraio 2021, come comunicato dall’account Twitter ufficiale di Nintendo Italia, gli iscritti potranno giocare a tre vecchie glorie per il Super Nintendo (SNES) e una per il NES:
- Psycho Dream (SNES, Telenet Japan, 1992, Azione)
- Doomsday Warrior (SNES, Laser Soft, 1993, Combattimento)
- Prehistorik Man (SNES, Titus Software – KEMCO, 1996, Platform)
- Fire ’n Ice (NES, Tecmo, 1993, Puzzle)
A proposito di Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo descrive così il servizio, che prevede vari piani di abbonamento che partono da una sottoscrizione mensile pari a 3,99 Euro a una annuale da 19,99 Euro per account singoli:
Gioca a classici per NES e Super NES quando e dove vuoi
Se diventi membro del servizio con iscrizione a pagamento Nintendo Switch Online potrai accedere a un catalogo in continua espansione di titoli per NES e Super NES semplici da prendere in mano. Dai un Joy-Con a un amico e divertitevi insieme o gioca online!
Finché rimarrai membro, avrai accesso all’intero catalogo di giochi in qualsiasi momento.
Nintendo Switch Online, il catalogo NES
Il catalogo NES giocabile su Nintendo Switch Online comprende finora:
Nintendo Switch Online, il catalogo SNES
Il catalogo SNES al momento disponibile su Nintendo Switch Online è composto da:
