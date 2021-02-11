Nintendo Switch Online vedrà l’aggiunta di quattro nuovi titoli al proprio catalogo, disponibili per gli abbonati al servizio.

Dal 17 Febbraio 2021, come comunicato dall’account Twitter ufficiale di Nintendo Italia, gli iscritti potranno giocare a tre vecchie glorie per il Super Nintendo (SNES) e una per il NES:

Psycho Dream (SNES, Telenet Japan, 1992, Azione)

(SNES, Telenet Japan, 1992, Azione) Doomsday Warrior (SNES, Laser Soft, 1993, Combattimento)

(SNES, Laser Soft, 1993, Combattimento) Prehistorik Man (SNES, Titus Software – KEMCO, 1996, Platform)

(SNES, Titus Software – KEMCO, 1996, Platform) Fire ’n Ice (NES, Tecmo, 1993, Puzzle)

A proposito di Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo descrive così il servizio, che prevede vari piani di abbonamento che partono da una sottoscrizione mensile pari a 3,99 Euro a una annuale da 19,99 Euro per account singoli:

Gioca a classici per NES e Super NES quando e dove vuoi Se diventi membro del servizio con iscrizione a pagamento Nintendo Switch Online potrai accedere a un catalogo in continua espansione di titoli per NES e Super NES semplici da prendere in mano. Dai un Joy-Con a un amico e divertitevi insieme o gioca online! Finché rimarrai membro, avrai accesso all’intero catalogo di giochi in qualsiasi momento.

Nintendo Switch Online, il catalogo NES

Il catalogo NES giocabile su Nintendo Switch Online comprende finora:

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Donkey Kong

Double Dragon

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

The Legend of Zelda

Mario Bros.

Pro Wrestling

River City Ransom

Soccer

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis Yoshi

NES Open Tournament Golf

Solomon’s Key

Super Dodge Ball

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

TwinBee

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Ninja Gaiden

Wario’s Woods

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Blaster Master

Super Mario Bros. 2

Kirby’s Adventure

Kid Icarus

StarTropics

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

Star Soldier

Donkey Kong Jr. VS.

Excitebike

Clu Clu Land

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Volleyball

City Connection

Wrecking Crew

Donkey Kong 3

Kung-Fu Heroes

Vice: Project Doom

JOURNEY TO SILIUS

Crystalis

Shadow of the Ninja

Eliminator Boat Duel

Rygar

The Immortal

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Nightshade

Nintendo Switch Online, il catalogo SNES

Il catalogo SNES al momento disponibile su Nintendo Switch Online è composto da:

Super Mario World

Stunt Race FX

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Pilotwings

Super Tennis

Super Mario Kart

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Breath Of Fire

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Kirby’s Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Super Metroid

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Star Fox

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

F-ZERO

Super Soccer

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

Kirby Super Star

Breath of Fire II

Pop’n TwinBee

Smash Tennis

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Wild Guns

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2

Donkey Kong Country 3

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Super Mario All-Stars

Mario’s Super Picross

The Ignition Factor

The Peace Keepers

Super Valis IV

Tuff E Nuff

