Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine gennaio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A gennaio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Devil’s Advocate, Land of the Lost, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Il Traditore (diretto da Marco Bellocchio, film vincitore e candidato a diversi premi) e Full Out 2: You Got This!; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta della seconda stagione di My Hero Academia, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, South Park – Season 21 e diversi episodi di LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu.
Tra i documentari spiccano Tony Parker: The Final Shot, Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
e History of Swear Words; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide, Suits – Season 9 e dell’attesissima terza stagione di Cobra Kai (QUI per la nostra recensione).
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 31 gennaio:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine gennaio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Running Man
- LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
- South Park – Season 21
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Awakenings
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Once and for All
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu A Fragile Hope
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Corruption
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Kaiju Protocol
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu My Enemy, My Friend
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Last of the Formlings
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Secret of the Wolf
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Krag’s Lament
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Traveler’s Tree
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Message
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Absolute Worst
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu An Unlikely Ally
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Fire Maker
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Never-Realm
- My Hero Academia – Season 2
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Carmen Sandiego – Season 4
- Kuroko’s Basketball
- The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2
- Voltron: Legendary Defender – Season 7
- Voltron: Legendary Defender – Season 8
- Go Dog Go
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 2
- Hello Ninja – Season 4
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Documentari
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
- History of Swear Words
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- Pretend It’s a City
- Creating The Queen’s Gambit
- Spycraft
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
- Accomplice
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Film
- Il Primo re
- Tarung Sarung
- Asphalt Burning
- Rocketman
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
- Belleville Cop
- Oldboy
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Happy Death Day
- Land of the Lost
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- Il Traditore
- Full Out 2: You Got This!
- The Front Runner
- Restiamo amici
- Wish You
- Non sono un assassino
- Ava
- Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy
- Tanda Tanya
- Double Dad
- The Heartbreak Club
- Dead Calm
- Il Grande Spirito
- Momenti di trascurabile felicità
- Dolceroma
- The Dig
- Below Zero
- Finding ‘Ohana
- Welcome to Sajjanpur
- Sucker Punch
- Body of Lies
- Cobra
- Unforgiven
- Lethal Weapon
- Stuck Apart
- Pieces of a Woman
- Back to the 90s
- The Wilde Wedding
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Victoria & Abdul
- June & Kopi
- Escape Room
- Smallfoot
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!
- The White Tiger
- White Boy Rick
- The Book of Henry
- Un’Avventura
- The Goonies
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- The Netflix Afterparty
- Monarca – Season 2
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 2
- Cobra Kai – Season 3
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide
- Suits – Season 9
- Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3
- Dawson’s Creek
- Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6
- Lupin
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 That Hope Is You, Part 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5
- Surviving Death
- The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 Bling Empire
- 50M2
- BONDING – Season 2
- Snowpiercer – Season 2
- The Netflix Afterparty – Season 1 Bridgerton
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Busted! – Season 3
- Blown Away – Season 2
- Call My Agent! – Season 4
- Daughter From Another Mother
- I AM A KILLER – Season 2
- Dawson’s Creek – Season 2
- Dawson’s Creek – Season 3
- Dawson’s Creek – Season 4
- Dawson’s Creek – Season 5
- Dawson’s Creek – Season 6
