Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A gennaio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Devil’s Advocate, Land of the Lost, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Il Traditore (diretto da Marco Bellocchio, film vincitore e candidato a diversi premi) e Full Out 2: You Got This!; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta della seconda stagione di My Hero Academia, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, South Park – Season 21 e diversi episodi di LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu.

Tra i documentari spiccano Tony Parker: The Final Shot, Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody

e History of Swear Words; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide, Suits – Season 9 e dell’attesissima terza stagione di Cobra Kai (QUI per la nostra recensione).

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 15 gennaio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

Running Man

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

South Park – Season 21

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Awakenings

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Once and for All

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu A Fragile Hope

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Corruption

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Kaiju Protocol

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu My Enemy, My Friend

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Last of the Formlings

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Secret of the Wolf

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Krag’s Lament

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Traveler’s Tree

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Message

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Absolute Worst

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu An Unlikely Ally

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Fire Maker

LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Never-Realm

My Hero Academia – Season 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Carmen Sandiego – Season 4

Kuroko’s Basketball

The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Season 7

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Season 8

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Documentari

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody

History of Swear Words

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Pretend It’s a City

Creating The Queen’s Gambit

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Film

Il Primo re

Tarung Sarung

Asphalt Burning

Rocketman

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Belleville Cop

Oldboy

The Devil’s Advocate

Happy Death Day

Land of the Lost

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Il Traditore

Full Out 2: You Got This!

The Front Runner

Restiamo amici

Wish You

Non sono un assassino

Ava

The Heartbreak Club

Dead Calm

Il Grande Spirito

Momenti di trascurabile felicità

Dolceroma

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Sucker Punch

Body of Lies

Cobra

Unforgiven

Lethal Weapon

Stuck Apart

Pieces of a Woman

Back to the 90s

The Wilde Wedding

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Victoria & Abdul

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà gennaio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show

The Netflix Afterparty

Monarca – Season 2

Dream Home Makeover – Season 2

Cobra Kai – Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide

Suits – Season 9

Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3

Dawson’s Creek

Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 That Hope Is You, Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5

Surviving Death

