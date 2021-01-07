Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A gennaio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Devil’s Advocate, Land of the Lost, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Il Traditore (diretto da Marco Bellocchio, film vincitore e candidato a diversi premi) e Full Out 2: You Got This!; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta della seconda stagione di My Hero Academia, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, South Park – Season 21 e diversi episodi di LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu.

Tra i documentari spiccano Tony Parker: The Final Shot, Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
e History of Swear Words; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide, Suits – Season 9 e dell’attesissima terza stagione di Cobra Kai (QUI per la nostra recensione).

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 gennaio:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon

  • Running Man
  • LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
  • South Park – Season 21
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Awakenings
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Once and for All
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu A Fragile Hope
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Corruption
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Kaiju Protocol
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu My Enemy, My Friend
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Last of the Formlings
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Secret of the Wolf
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Krag’s Lament
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Traveler’s Tree
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Message
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Absolute Worst
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu An Unlikely Ally
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Fire Maker
  • LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Never-Realm
  • My Hero Academia – Season 2
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Documentari

  • Headspace Guide to Meditation
  • The Minimalists: Less Is Now
  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot
  • Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
  • History of Swear Words

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Film

  • Il Primo re
  • Tarung Sarung
  • Asphalt Burning
  • Rocketman
  • What Happened to Mr. Cha?
  • Belleville Cop
  • Oldboy
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • Land of the Lost
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • Il Traditore
  • Full Out 2: You Got This!
  • The Front Runner

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021  – Serie Tv & Show

  • The Netflix Afterparty
  • Monarca – Season 2
  • Dream Home Makeover – Season 2
  • Cobra Kai – Season 3
  • Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide
  • Suits – Season 9
  • Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3

