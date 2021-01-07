Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A gennaio, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Devil’s Advocate, Land of the Lost, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Il Traditore (diretto da Marco Bellocchio, film vincitore e candidato a diversi premi) e Full Out 2: You Got This!; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta della seconda stagione di My Hero Academia, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, South Park – Season 21 e diversi episodi di LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu.
Tra i documentari spiccano Tony Parker: The Final Shot, Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
e History of Swear Words; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide, Suits – Season 9 e dell’attesissima terza stagione di Cobra Kai (QUI per la nostra recensione).
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 gennaio:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Anime e Cartoon
- Running Man
- LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
- South Park – Season 21
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Awakenings
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Once and for All
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu A Fragile Hope
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Corruption
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Kaiju Protocol
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu My Enemy, My Friend
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Last of the Formlings
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Secret of the Wolf
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Krag’s Lament
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Traveler’s Tree
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Message
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Absolute Worst
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu An Unlikely Ally
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu Fire Maker
- LEGO Ninjago Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu The Never-Realm
- My Hero Academia – Season 2
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Documentari
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody
- History of Swear Words
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Film
- Il Primo re
- Tarung Sarung
- Asphalt Burning
- Rocketman
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
- Belleville Cop
- Oldboy
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Land of the Lost
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- Il Traditore
- Full Out 2: You Got This!
- The Front Runner
Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio gennaio 2021 – Serie Tv & Show
- The Netflix Afterparty
- Monarca – Season 2
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 2
- Cobra Kai – Season 3
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 There Is A Tide
- Suits – Season 9
- Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3
Acquista Hunger Games – Capitol Collec. (Box 4 Br )