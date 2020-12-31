Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, salutando la fine del vecchio anno e il giungere del nuovo, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A fine dicembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Secret: Dare to Dream, Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish, Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show, Finding Agnes e Superman: The Movie ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Penguin Highway e My Hero Academia.

Tra i documentari spicca Alien Worlds; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Guest, Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter, Once Again, Club 57 e The 100 – Season 6.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 16 dicembre:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre 2020

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Anime e Cartoon

Big Mouth – Season 4

My Hero Academia

Thomas and Friends – Season 23

Penguin Highway

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

The Legend of Korra

Hilda – Season 2

Grizzy and the Lemmings – Season 2

Canvas

Archer – Season 11

Masameer Classics – Masameer: Season 4

Spirit Riding Free – Season 7

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 3

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 3: Sahara

LEGO City – Where Ravens Crow

LEGO City – LEGO City Spaced Out

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Picture Prefect / Duck!

Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 The Stare / Hidden Talents

Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Ping Pong Poacher / Bitzer For The Day

Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Fruit & Nuts / Save the Dump

Shaun the Sheep – Season 5

Super Wings – Season 3

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Morphle – Season 2

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Documentari

Alien Worlds

Song Exploder – Volume 2

Giving Voice

Kalel, 15

The Surgeon’s Cut

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday

André & his olive tree

SanPa: Sins of the Savior

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen

Anitta: Made In Honório

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Film

Leyla Everlasting

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

MANK

Break

The Meg

Christmas Crossfire

Stray Bullet

Must Be… Love

Just Another Christmas

Fierce

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Finding Agnes

Superman: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Warriors

Glory

The Time Machine

Constantine

Ghostbusters 2

Father Figures

Life of the Party

A California Christmas

A Trash Truck Christmas

The Panti Sister

Torbaaz

The Prom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Pet Sematary

Just The Way You Are

She’s the One

Rose Island

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Christmas

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Room 2806: The Accusation

The Rope Curse 2

Cops and Robbers

Wonder Park

Death to 2020

Bridezilla

Grandma’s Last Wishes

AK vs AK

We Can Be Heroes

Isa Pa with Feelings

Cemara’s Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Sully

Mohamed Hussein

The Snowman

Talentime

Sakaling Maging Tayo

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Rabun

Mukhsin

An Unremarkable Christmas

The Wedding Shaman

Love You to the Stars and Back

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Serie Tv & Show

Detention

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 7

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Kings of Jo’Burg

Selena: The Series

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 The Sanctuary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Sam & Cat – Season 1B #BlueDogSoda

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Private Lives

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The Guest

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter

Once Again

Club 57

The 100 – Season 6

iZombie – Season 5

Tiny Pretty Things

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year

Start-Up

The Mess You Leave Behind

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Terra Firma, Part 1

Children of Adam

Alice in Borderland

Futmalls.com

Mr. Iglesias – Part 3

Once Upon a Time

100 Days My Prince

Detention

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesThe Lead-up to December 31st, 2020: Part 1

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesThe Lead-up to December 31st, 2020: Part 2

Best Leftovers Ever!

Juman

What Happens to My Family?

Gameboys Level-Up Edition

Still Game – Season 9

Best Leftovers Ever!

Regiment Diaries

My Father is Strange

Find Me in Your Memory

My Only One

Sakho & Mangane

Bridgerton

The Moon Embracing the Sun

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Su’Kal

QLIMAX THE SOURCE

My Sassy Girl

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum

Paava Kadhaigal

Diamond City

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Terra Firma, Part 2

Home for Christmas – Season 2

CoComelon – Season 2

Schulz Saves America

How To Ruin Christmas

Futmalls.com – Season 1 No chance to grow up(1)

Futmalls.com – Season 1 No chance to grow up(2)

Blue Cafe and Guests

Acquista il Blu-Ray di Venom