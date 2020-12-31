Giunti ormai in pieno inverno, salutando la fine del vecchio anno e il giungere del nuovo, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A fine dicembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Secret: Dare to Dream, Between Maybes
Angela’s Christmas Wish, Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show, Finding Agnes e Superman: The Movie ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Penguin Highway e My Hero Academia.
Tra i documentari spicca Alien Worlds; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Guest, Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter, Once Again, Club 57 e The 100 – Season 6.
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 16 dicembre:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre 2020
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Anime e Cartoon
- Big Mouth – Season 4
- My Hero Academia
- Thomas and Friends – Season 23
- Penguin Highway
- I Want to Eat Your Pancreas
- The Legend of Korra
- Hilda – Season 2
- Grizzy and the Lemmings – Season 2
- Canvas
- Archer – Season 11
- Masameer Classics – Masameer: Season 4
- Spirit Riding Free – Season 7
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 3
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 3: Sahara
- LEGO City – Where Ravens Crow
- LEGO City – LEGO City Spaced Out
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Picture Prefect / Duck!
- Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 The Stare / Hidden Talents
- Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Ping Pong Poacher / Bitzer For The Day
- Shaun the Sheep – Season 4 Fruit & Nuts / Save the Dump
- Shaun the Sheep – Season 5
- Super Wings – Season 3
- The Spectacular Spider-Man
- Morphle – Season 2
Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Documentari
- Alien Worlds
- Song Exploder – Volume 2
- Giving Voice
- Kalel, 15
- The Surgeon’s Cut
- Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday
- André & his olive tree
- SanPa: Sins of the Savior
- ariana grande: excuse me, i love you
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen
- Anitta: Made In Honório
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Film
- Leyla Everlasting
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- MANK
- Break
- The Meg
- Christmas Crossfire
- Stray Bullet
- Must Be… Love
- Just Another Christmas
- Fierce
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
- The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Between Maybes
- Angela’s Christmas Wish
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
- Finding Agnes
- Superman: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Warriors
- Glory
- The Time Machine
- Constantine
- Ghostbusters 2
- Father Figures
- Life of the Party
- A California Christmas
- A Trash Truck Christmas
- The Panti Sister
- Torbaaz
- The Prom
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
- Pet Sematary
- Just The Way You Are
- She’s the One
- Rose Island
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Christmas
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
- Room 2806: The Accusation
- The Rope Curse 2
- Cops and Robbers
- Wonder Park
- Death to 2020
- Bridezilla
- Grandma’s Last Wishes
- AK vs AK
- We Can Be Heroes
- Isa Pa with Feelings
- Cemara’s Family
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
- Sully
- Mohamed Hussein
- The Snowman
- Talentime
- Sakaling Maging Tayo
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Rabun
- Mukhsin
- An Unremarkable Christmas
- The Wedding Shaman
- Love You to the Stars and Back
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine dicembre – Serie Tv & Show
- Detention
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 7
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
- Kings of Jo’Burg
- Selena: The Series
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 The Sanctuary
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
- Sam & Cat – Season 1B #BlueDogSoda
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical
- Private Lives
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
- The Guest
- Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter
- Once Again
- Club 57
- The 100 – Season 6
- iZombie – Season 5
- Tiny Pretty Things
- The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year
- Start-Up
- The Mess You Leave Behind
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Terra Firma, Part 1
- Children of Adam
- Alice in Borderland
- Futmalls.com
- Mr. Iglesias – Part 3
- Once Upon a Time
- 100 Days My Prince
- Detention
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesThe Lead-up to December 31st, 2020: Part 1
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-Limited SeriesThe Lead-up to December 31st, 2020: Part 2
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Juman
- What Happens to My Family?
- Gameboys Level-Up Edition
- Still Game – Season 9
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Regiment Diaries
- My Father is Strange
- Find Me in Your Memory
- My Only One
- Sakho & Mangane
- Bridgerton
- The Moon Embracing the Sun
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Su’Kal
- QLIMAX THE SOURCE
- My Sassy Girl
- Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum
- Paava Kadhaigal
- Diamond City
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Terra Firma, Part 2
- Home for Christmas – Season 2
- CoComelon – Season 2
- Schulz Saves America
- How To Ruin Christmas
- Futmalls.com – Season 1 No chance to grow up(1)
- Futmalls.com – Season 1 No chance to grow up(2)
- Blue Cafe and Guests