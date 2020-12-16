<a href='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoick.php?n=a49c7bb9&cb={random}' target='_blank'><img src='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoiavw.php?zoneid=286&cb={random}&n=a49c7bb9&ct0={clickurl_enc}' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoick.php?n=a49c7bb9&cb={random}' target='_blank'><img src='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoiavw.php?zoneid=286&cb={random}&n=a49c7bb9&ct0={clickurl_enc}' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A dicembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Secret: Dare to Dream, Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish, Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show, Finding Agnes e Superman: The Movie ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Penguin Highway e My Hero Academia.

Tra i documentari spicca Alien Worlds; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Guest, Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter, Once Again, Club 57 e The 100 – Season 6.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 dicembre:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Anime e Cartoon

Big Mouth – Season 4

My Hero Academia

Thomas and Friends – Season 23

Penguin Highway

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

The Legend of Korra

Hilda – Season 2

Grizzy and the Lemmings – Season 2

Canvas

Archer – Season 11

Masameer Classics – Masameer: Season 4

Spirit Riding Free – Season 7

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Documentari

Alien Worlds

Song Exploder – Volume 2

Giving Voice

Kalel, 15

The Surgeon’s Cut

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday

André & his olive tree

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Film

Leyla Everlasting

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

MANK

Break

The Meg

Christmas Crossfire

Stray Bullet

Must Be… Love

Just Another Christmas

Fierce

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Finding Agnes

Superman: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Warriors

Glory

The Time Machine

Constantine

Ghostbusters 2

Father Figures

Life of the Party

A California Christmas

A Trash Truck Christmas

The Panti Sister

Torbaaz

The Prom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Pet Sematary

Just The Way You Are

She’s the One

Rose Island

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Christmas

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Room 2806: The Accusation

Le uscite Netflix Italia di metà dicembre – Serie Tv & Show

Detention

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 7

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Kings of Jo’Burg

Selena: The Series

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 The Sanctuary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Sam & Cat – Season 1B #BlueDogSoda

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Private Lives

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The Guest

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter

Once Again

Club 57

The 100 – Season 6

iZombie – Season 5

Tiny Pretty Things

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year

Start-Up

The Mess You Leave Behind

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Terra Firma, Part 1

Children of Adam

Alice in Borderland

Mr. Iglesias – Part 3

Once Upon a Time

100 Days My Prince

Detention

