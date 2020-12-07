<a href='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoick.php?n=a49c7bb9&cb={random}' target='_blank'><img src='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoiavw.php?zoneid=286&cb={random}&n=a49c7bb9&ct0={clickurl_enc}' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoick.php?n=a49c7bb9&cb={random}' target='_blank'><img src='https://eki.trafficsan.com/server/www/uchi/sugoiavw.php?zoneid=286&cb={random}&n=a49c7bb9&ct0={clickurl_enc}' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio dicembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A novembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Secret: Dare to Dream, Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish, Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show, Finding Agnes e Superman: The Movie ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Penguin Highway e My Hero Academia.

Tra i documentari spicca Alien Worlds; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Guest, Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter, Once Again, Club 57 e The 100 – Season 6.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 dicembre:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio dicembre 2020

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Anime e Cartoon

Big Mouth – Season 4

My Hero Academia

Thomas and Friends – Season 23

Penguin Highway

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Documentari

Alien Worlds

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Film

Leyla Everlasting

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

MANK

Break

The Meg

Christmas Crossfire

Stray Bullet

Must Be… Love

Just Another Christmas

Fierce

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Between Maybes

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Finding Agnes

Superman: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Warriors

Glory

The Time Machine

Constantine

Ghostbusters 2

Father Figures

Life of the Party

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Serie Tv & Show

Detention

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 7

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Kings of Jo’Burg

Selena: The Series

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 The Sanctuary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Sam & Cat – Season 1B #BlueDogSoda

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Private Lives

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The Guest

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter

Once Again

Club 57

The 100 – Season 6

iZombie – Season 5

Acquista il Blu-Ray di Venom