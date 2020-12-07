Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio dicembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A novembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Secret: Dare to Dream, Between Maybes
Angela’s Christmas Wish, Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show, Finding Agnes e Superman: The Movie ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Penguin Highway e My Hero Academia.

Tra i documentari spicca Alien Worlds; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Guest, Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter, Once Again, Club 57 e The 100 – Season 6.

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Le uscite Netflix Italia di inizio dicembre

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 6 dicembre:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Anime e Cartoon

  • Big Mouth – Season 4
  • My Hero Academia
  • Thomas and Friends – Season 23
  • Penguin Highway
  • I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

big mouth

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Documentari

  • Alien Worlds

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Film

  • Leyla Everlasting
  • Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
  • MANK
  • Break
  • The Meg
  • Christmas Crossfire
  • Stray Bullet
  • Must Be… Love
  • Just Another Christmas
  • Fierce
  • Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
  • The Secret: Dare to Dream
  • Between Maybes
  • Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
  • Finding Agnes
  • Superman: The Movie
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • The Warriors
  • Glory
  • The Time Machine
  • Constantine
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Father Figures
  • Life of the Party

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Serie Tv & Show

  • Detention
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 7
  • Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
  • Kings of Jo’Burg
  • Selena: The Series
  • Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 The Sanctuary
  • Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
  • Sam & Cat – Season 1B #BlueDogSoda
  • Hazel Brugger: Tropical
  • Private Lives
  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
  • The Guest
  • Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter
  • Once Again
  • Club 57
  • The 100 – Season 6
  • iZombie – Season 5

