Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!

A novembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come A Wednesday, El patrón, radiografía de un crimen, LEGO City Where Ravens Crow, Operation Christmas Drop, Primo amore e L’amico di famiglia ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di The Garfield Show, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts – Season 2 e diversi episodi di Ricky Zoom.

Tra i documentari spiccano Ya no estoy aquí: Una conversación entre Guillermo del Toro y Alfonso Cuarón e Don’t Crack Under Pressure II; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Good Detective, Can You Hear Me? – Season 2, Record of Youth e Deadly Class (qui per la nostra recensione).

Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 30 novembre:

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre 2020

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Anime e Cartoon

The Garfield Show

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts – Season 2

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 27

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 28

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 29

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 30

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 31

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 32

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 33

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 34

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 35

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 41

Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 42

Kid-E-Cats – Season 2

LEGO: CITY Adventures

LEGO Ninjago

Once Upon a Time…The Discoverers

Trash Truck

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Great Pretender – Season 2

Alien Xmas

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome

The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Season 4

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Documentari

The Beginning of Life

Ya no estoy aquí: Una conversación entre Guillermo del Toro y Alfonso Cuarón

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Trial 4

A Lion in the House

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Film

LEGO City Spaced Out (Compilation)

Aamir

Sniper: Legacy

Alone/Together

Paan Singh Tomar

Storks

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Another 48 Hrs.

Chup Chup Ke

Grandmaster

Himmatwala

Heroine

A Wednesday

El patrón, radiografía de un crimen

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge

Satyagraha

What We Wanted

LEGO City Where Ravens Crow

Arjun: The Warrior Prince

12 Gifts of Christmas

My Christmas Inn

Raja Natwarlal

Hattrick

Chance Pe Dance

Christmas Made To Order

Ghanchakkar

The Bridges of Madison County

Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Under Wraps

Blood Diamond

Galaxy Quest

No One Killed Jessica

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Kalakalappu

Life in a … Metro

Katti Batti

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

One More Try

The Sign of Venus

Operation Christmas Drop

MOTHER

Settai

Primo amore

L’amico di famiglia

Do Dooni Chaar

Diaz

Miss India

The Life Ahead

Scandal in Sorrento

Two Women

Ocean’s 8

A Very Special Love

Ludo

Aagey Se Right

First Love

Girl’s Revenge

The Beguiled

American Made

Citation

Café Society

Instant Family

Don’t Listen

Fantastica

The Call

The Beast

Mosul

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Unexpectedly Yours

Hillbilly Elegy

The Suit

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Midnight at the Magnolia

Notes for My Son

Santa in Training

Andhakaaram

Anastasia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

The Accountant

The Disaster Artist

Singham

If Anything Happens I Love You

Well Done Abba

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti

Bodyguard

Break Ke Baad

Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Serie Tv & Show

How to Get Away With Murder – Season 6

Voice Voice 2

New School – Season 3

The Good Detective

Can You Hear Me? – Season 2

Record of Youth

Deadly Class

A Queen Is Born

The Master’s Sun

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Love & Anarchy

The Minions of Midas

The Hook Up Plan – Season 2 The Lockdown Plan

Paranormal

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Die Trying

Hemlock Grove – Season 2

Hemlock Grove – Season 3

Ethos

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

The Hook Up PlanSeason 2 – The Lockdown Plan

The Crown – Season 4

Graceful Friends

The Liberator

DASH & LILY

The Nokdu Flower

Undercover – Season 2

Doctor Stranger

Wrong Kind of Black

Tjovitjo

Country Ever After

Over Christmas

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Virgin River – Season 2

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Unification III

Heartbreak High

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert

Valentino

Mismatched

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Episode 19

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Episode 20

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Preparing for November 3rd

Voices of Fire

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Scavengers

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

We Are the Champions

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given

Birth of a Beauty

