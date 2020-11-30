Giunti ormai in pieno autunno, arrivano le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre 2020 per tutti i tipi di fan!
A novembre, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come A Wednesday, El patrón, radiografía de un crimen, LEGO City Where Ravens Crow, Operation Christmas Drop, Primo amore e L’amico di famiglia ; mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di The Garfield Show, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts – Season 2 e diversi episodi di Ricky Zoom.
Tra i documentari spiccano Ya no estoy aquí: Una conversación entre Guillermo del Toro y Alfonso Cuarón e Don’t Crack Under Pressure II; mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di The Good Detective, Can You Hear Me? – Season 2, Record of Youth e Deadly Class (qui per la nostra recensione).
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 30 novembre:
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre 2020
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Anime e Cartoon
- The Garfield Show
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts – Season 2
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 27
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 28
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 29
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 30
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 31
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 32
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 33
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 34
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 35
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 41
- Ricky Zoom – Season 1 Episode 42
- Kid-E-Cats – Season 2
- LEGO: CITY Adventures
- LEGO Ninjago
- Once Upon a Time…The Discoverers
- Trash Truck
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- Great Pretender – Season 2
- Alien Xmas
- Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Season 4
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Documentari
- The Beginning of Life
- Ya no estoy aquí: Una conversación entre Guillermo del Toro y Alfonso Cuarón
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure II
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
- Trial 4
- A Lion in the House
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Film
- LEGO City Spaced Out (Compilation)
- Aamir
- Sniper: Legacy
- Alone/Together
- Paan Singh Tomar
- Storks
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Chup Chup Ke
- Grandmaster
- Himmatwala
- Heroine
- A Wednesday
- El patrón, radiografía de un crimen
- Dhoondte Reh Jaoge
- Satyagraha
- What We Wanted
- LEGO City Where Ravens Crow
- Arjun: The Warrior Prince
- 12 Gifts of Christmas
- My Christmas Inn
- Raja Natwarlal
- Hattrick
- Chance Pe Dance
- Christmas Made To Order
- Ghanchakkar
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Christmas Wonderland
- Christmas Under Wraps
- Blood Diamond
- Galaxy Quest
- No One Killed Jessica
- Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
- Kalakalappu
- Life in a … Metro
- Katti Batti
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- One More Try
- The Sign of Venus
- Operation Christmas Drop
- MOTHER
- Settai
- Primo amore
- L’amico di famiglia
- Do Dooni Chaar
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Primo amore
- Diaz
- Miss India
- The Life Ahead
- Scandal in Sorrento
- Two Women
- Ocean’s 8
- A Very Special Love
- Ludo
- Aagey Se Right
- First Love
- Girl’s Revenge
- The Beguiled
- American Made
- Citation
- Café Society
- Instant Family
- Grandmaster
- Don’t Listen
- Fantastica
- The Call
- The Beast
- Mosul
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- Unexpectedly Yours
- Hillbilly Elegy
- The Suit
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
- Midnight at the Magnolia
- Notes for My Son
- Santa in Training
- Andhakaaram
- Anastasia
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- The Accountant
- The Disaster Artist
- Singham
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Well Done Abba
- Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti
- Bodyguard
- Break Ke Baad
Le uscite Netflix Italia di fine novembre – Serie Tv & Show
- How to Get Away With Murder – Season 6
- Voice Voice 2
- New School – Season 3
- The Good Detective
- Can You Hear Me? – Season 2
- Record of Youth
- Deadly Class
- A Queen Is Born
- The Master’s Sun
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Love & Anarchy
- The Minions of Midas
- The Hook Up Plan – Season 2 The Lockdown Plan
- Paranormal
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Die Trying
- Hemlock Grove – Season 2
- Hemlock Grove – Season 3
- Ethos
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
- The Hook Up PlanSeason 2 – The Lockdown Plan
- The Crown – Season 4
- Graceful Friends
- The Liberator
- DASH & LILY
- The Nokdu Flower
- Undercover – Season 2
- Doctor Stranger
- Wrong Kind of Black
- Tjovitjo
- Country Ever After
- Over Christmas
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Virgin River – Season 2
- Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Unification III
- Heartbreak High
- Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert
- Valentino
- Mismatched
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Episode 19
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Episode 20
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- Limited Series Preparing for November 3rd
- Voices of Fire
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Scavengers
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
- We Are the Champions
- Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given
- Birth of a Beauty