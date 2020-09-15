Netflix Italia: le uscite di metà settembre 2020

Giunti alla metà di settembre, vicini all’autunno, arrivano nuove uscite Netflix Italia per tutti i tipi di fan!

In questo mese, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come A Million Ways to Die in the West, Devil, Ride Along, Everyday I Love You, You’re My Boss e No Other Woman , mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Luo Bao Bei e The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!.

Tra i documentari spiccano Sky Tour: The Movie e The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (documentario sull’apprezzata serie con Henry Cavill), mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Top Chef Season 4: Chicago, Afonso Padilha: Classless, Young Wallander, Was It Love? e Away (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE).

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine prossimo mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 15 settembre:

Anime e Cartoon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2

Luo Bao Bei

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle

Buddi – Season 2

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Abracadabrapalooza

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #SoulSisters Part 1

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #SoulSisters Part 2

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Frenemies Part 2

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #TheGoodTheBadAndTheBizarre

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Ragecat

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #BackInAFlash

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #DCSuperHeroBoys Part 1

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #DCSuperHeroBoys Part 2

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #PowerSurge

Heidi

Beyblade Burst Turbo

The Idhun Chronicles

StarBeam – Season 2

Documentari

Human Nature

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Sky Tour: The Movie

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

The Social Dilemma

My Octopus Teacher

Film

The Lost Okoroshi

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Devil

Ride Along

Everyday I Love You

You’re My Boss

No Other Woman

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Saturday Night Fever

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Love, Guaranteed

Soldier

Always Be My Maybe

True: Friendship Day

Freaks – You’re One of Us

The Equalizer

Old School

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Event Horizon

Dudley Do-Right

The Match

Pets United

Kaagar

Cargo

Night of Knots

Cycle

Dad Wanted

Venom

The Captive

Horrible Bosses

School of Rock

The Sum of All Fears

The Smurfs 2

Sabotage

40 Days and 40 Nights

Grown Ups 2

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Cuties

Searching

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness

Dhh

#Alive

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

So Much Love to Give

Sisterakas

That Thing Called Tadhana

Blood Money

Starting Over Again

Toll Booth

The Love Affair

Project Marathwada

Finally Found Someone

Aapla Manus

Seven Sundays

Barcelona: A Love Untold

PhotoCopy

Crazy Beautiful You

Poshter Girl

Everything About Her

A Love Story

Lara and the Beat

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Poorvardha

Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Uttarardh

Son Of Adam

Serie Tv & Show

Away

Top Chef Season 3: Miami

Top Chef Season 4: Chicago

Afonso Padilha: Classless

Young Wallander

Was It Love?

Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 12

Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 11

H

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 3

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 4

The Barrier

The Duchess

Family Business – Season 2

Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 14

Julie and the Phantoms

The Gift – Season 2

Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 13

Get Organized with The Home Edit

The Platform

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Izzy’s Koala World

Taco Chronicles – Volume 2

