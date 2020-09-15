Netflix Italia: le uscite di metà settembre 2020

Giunti alla metà di settembre, vicini all’autunno, arrivano nuove uscite Netflix Italia per tutti i tipi di fan!
In questo mese, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come A Million Ways to Die in the West, Devil, Ride Along, Everyday I Love You, You’re My Boss e No Other Woman , mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Luo Bao Bei e The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!.
Tra i documentari spiccano Sky Tour: The Movie e The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (documentario sull’apprezzata serie con Henry Cavill), mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di Top Chef Season 4: Chicago, Afonso Padilha: Classless, Young Wallander, Was It Love? e Away (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE).
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine prossimo mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite dal primo al 15 settembre:
Anime e Cartoon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2
- Luo Bao Bei
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle
- Buddi – Season 2
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Abracadabrapalooza
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #SoulSisters Part 1
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #SoulSisters Part 2
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Frenemies Part 2
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #TheGoodTheBadAndTheBizarre
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #Ragecat
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #BackInAFlash
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #DCSuperHeroBoys Part 1
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #DCSuperHeroBoys Part 2
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 1 #PowerSurge
- Heidi
- Beyblade Burst Turbo
- The Idhun Chronicles
- StarBeam – Season 2
Documentari
- Human Nature
- Chef’s Table: BBQ
- Sky Tour: The Movie
- The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- The Social Dilemma
- My Octopus Teacher
Film
- The Lost Okoroshi
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Devil
- Ride Along
- Everyday I Love You
- You’re My Boss
- No Other Woman
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Saturday Night Fever
- Maniyarayile Ashokan
- Love, Guaranteed
- Soldier
- Always Be My Maybe
- True: Friendship Day
- Freaks – You’re One of Us
- The Equalizer
- Old School
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Event Horizon
- Dudley Do-Right
- The Match
- Pets United
- Kaagar
- Cargo
- Night of Knots
- Cycle
- Dad Wanted
- Venom
- The Captive
- Horrible Bosses
- School of Rock
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Smurfs 2
- Sabotage
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Grown Ups 2
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Cuties
- Searching
- Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness
- Dhh
- #Alive
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- So Much Love to Give
- Sisterakas
- That Thing Called Tadhana
- Blood Money
- Starting Over Again
- Toll Booth
- The Love Affair
- Project Marathwada
- Finally Found Someone
- Aapla Manus
- Seven Sundays
- Barcelona: A Love Untold
- PhotoCopy
- Crazy Beautiful You
- Poshter Girl
- Everything About Her
- A Love Story
- Lara and the Beat
- Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Poorvardha
- Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar
- Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Uttarardh
- Son Of Adam
Serie Tv & Show
- Away
- Top Chef Season 3: Miami
- Top Chef Season 4: Chicago
- Afonso Padilha: Classless
- Young Wallander
- Was It Love?
- Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 12
- Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 11
- H
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 3
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 4
- The Barrier
- The Duchess
- Family Business – Season 2
- Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 14
- Julie and the Phantoms
- The Gift – Season 2
- Unlucky Ploy – Season 1 Episode 13
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- The Platform
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Izzy’s Koala World
- Taco Chronicles – Volume 2