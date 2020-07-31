Giunti alla fine di luglio, nel vivo dell’estate, arrivano nuove uscite Netflix Italia per tutti i tipi di fan!
In questo mese, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.
Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Mirror Boy, The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later, Dunkirk, Mission: Impossible II e The Old Guard (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE), mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Gantz – The Second Stage e The Tatami Galaxy.
Tra i documentari spiccano Unsolved Mysteries e RIDE ON TIME, mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di El Chema, Kingdom, Deadwind – Season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club e Cursed, serie rivelazione tratta dal romanzo illustrato di Frank Miller e Tom Wheeler (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE).
Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine prossimo mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite Netflix dal primo al 29 luglio:
Uscite Netflix luglio – Anime e Cartoon
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Timeless Encounter!
- Sunny Bunnies
- Little Singham
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Living on the Cutting Edge!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Fiery Training Camp Trick!
- Gantz – The Second Stage
- The Tatami Galaxy
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Recipe for Success!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Spying for the Big Guy!
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2
- Abby Hatcher
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The One That Didn’t Get Away!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The Battlefield of Truth and Love!
- Hello Ninja – Season 3
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battling on the Wing!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The Road to the Semifinals!
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!- Season 3
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 4
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Imitation is the Sincerest Form of Strategy!
- PAW Patrol – Season 2
- PAW Patrol – Season 3
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
- My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends League Offenders and Defenders!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battle Royal 151!
- Teen Titans Go! – Season 5
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battling Besties!
- Thomas and Friends
- Masha and the Bear – Season 3
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Pikachu’s Exciting Adventure!
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Chasing Memories, Creating Dreams!
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Uscite Netflix luglio – Documentari
- PNL – Dans la légende tour
- Unsolved Mysteries
- RIDE ON TIME
- The Business of Drugs
- We Are One
- The Claudia Kishi Club
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Elena
- Addicted to Life
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- Magnetic
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
- Street Food: Latin America
- Father Soldier Son
Uscite Netflix luglio – Film
- Gabbar Is Back
- Desperados
- Sugar Rush
- Hall Pass
- Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester
- Pek Yakında
- My True Friend
- Deewana Main Deewana
- The Mirror Boy
- The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
- Dunkirk
- Mission: Impossible II
- RED 2
- Captain Phillips
- 2 Guns
- Now You See Me
- Eurotrip
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- The Mask
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Spanglish
- Namastey London
- Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler
- X: Past Is Present
- The F**k-It List
- Socha Na Tha
- I Am Kalam
- Anthony Kaun Hai?
- Tum Milo Toh Sahi
- Under the Riccione Sun
- DJ Cinderella
- Love Wedding Repeat
- Hole in the Wall
- Bittoo Boss
- The Old Guard
- Michael
- Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap
- Your Excellency
- Chashme Baddoor
- Budhia Singh: Born to Run
- Mumbai Delhi Mumbai
- Gollu Aur Pappu
- Boss
- What the Fish
- One by Two
- Penalty
- Detroit
- 5Gang
- The Hater
- Redemption
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- Gone with the Wind
- Bad Boys II
- Rambo
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- White House Down
- The Leisure Seeker
- Bleed for This
- Dennis the Menace
- You, Me and Dupree
- Animal Crackers
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Overlord
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- Offering to the Storm
- Double World
- Door Ke Darshan
- Nobody’s Fool
- Nimbe
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Here Comes The Boom: Ça Va Faire Boom
- Stepmom
- Friday the 13th: Part 3
- The Equalizer 2
- Slender Man
- The Larva Island Movie
- Puzzle
- Mama’s Boy
- Jack and Jill
- Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka
- Happy Old Year
- Cold Feet
- The Millions
- Fatal Affair
- Sylvia
- MILF
- The Players
- The Conjuring 2
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- A Walk to Remember
- Seed of Chucky
- Patch Adams
Collezionista? Acquista il Blu-Ray di Dunkirk
Uscite Netflix luglio – Serie Tv & Show
- Hook
- Riaad Moosa: Life Begins
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- JU-ON: Origins
- Cable Girls – Final Season: Part 2
- Southern Survival
- Warrior Nun
- Mystic Pop-up Bar
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS
- El Chema
- Kingdom
- Deadwind – Season 2
- Say I Do
- Snowpiercer – Season 1 The Train Demanded Blood
- Snowpiercer – Season 1 994 Cars Long
- Strongest Deliveryman
- Stateless
- Dating Around: Brazil
- The Twelve
- The Protector – Season 4
- Jim Jefferies: Intolerant
- The Underclass
- Jeopardy! Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
- Jeopardy! Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
- Snowpiercer – Season 1 These Are His Revolutions
- Jeopardy! Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
- Jeopardy! Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 4
- Jeopardy! College Championship III
- Jeopardy! Producer’s Pick
- Last Chance U Laney
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
- Good Girls – Season 3
- Sing On! Spain
- Suits – Season 8 Harvey
- Suits – Season 8 Stalking Horse
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 4
- Norsemen – Season 3
- Love on the Spectrum
- Suits Season 8 Peas in a Pod
- Suits – Season 8 The Greater Good
- Signs
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 2
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2
- Suits – Season 8 Rocky 8
- Suits – Season 8 Whale Hunt
- Kissing Game
- Cursed
- Dark Desire
- Indian Matchmaking
- Betty en NY
- Preso No. 1
- Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera Especial 20 años de Fútbol de Primera Episode 3
- Skin Decision: Before and After
- The Umbrella Academy – Season 2
- Sugar Rush Extra Sweet
- Sugar High
- Heidi, bienvenida a casa