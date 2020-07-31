Giunti alla fine di luglio, nel vivo dell’estate, arrivano nuove uscite Netflix Italia per tutti i tipi di fan!

In questo mese, troviamo un’incredibile aggiunta di film, documentari, cartoni e serie tv, che permettono alla piattaforma di soddisfare i gusti di qualsiasi tipo di pubblico.

Tra i film possiamo trovare titoli come The Mirror Boy, The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later, Dunkirk, Mission: Impossible II e The Old Guard (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE), mentre per quanto riguarda gli anime e cartoon troviamo l’aggiunta di Gantz – The Second Stage e The Tatami Galaxy.

Tra i documentari spiccano Unsolved Mysteries e RIDE ON TIME, mentre per la categoria delle serie tv & show segnaliamo l’arrivo di El Chema, Kingdom, Deadwind – Season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club e Cursed, serie rivelazione tratta dal romanzo illustrato di Frank Miller e Tom Wheeler (QUI PER LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE).

Come consuetudine aggiorneremo tutte le uscite di Netflix anche all’inizio, a metà e a fine prossimo mese. Restate con noi, in attesa di novità riguardanti la piattaforma on demand più amata al mondo.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutte le uscite Netflix dal primo al 29 luglio:

Uscite Netflix luglio – Anime e Cartoon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Timeless Encounter!

Sunny Bunnies

Little Singham

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Living on the Cutting Edge!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Fiery Training Camp Trick!

Gantz – The Second Stage

The Tatami Galaxy

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends A Recipe for Success!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Spying for the Big Guy!

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2

Abby Hatcher

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The One That Didn’t Get Away!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The Battlefield of Truth and Love!

Hello Ninja – Season 3

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Japan Sinks: 2020

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battling on the Wing!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends The Road to the Semifinals!

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!- Season 3

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Season 4

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Imitation is the Sincerest Form of Strategy!

PAW Patrol – Season 2

PAW Patrol – Season 3

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends League Offenders and Defenders!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battle Royal 151!

Teen Titans Go! – Season 5

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Battling Besties!

Thomas and Friends

Masha and the Bear – Season 3

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Pikachu’s Exciting Adventure!

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Chasing Memories, Creating Dreams!

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Uscite Netflix luglio – Documentari

PNL – Dans la légende tour

Unsolved Mysteries

RIDE ON TIME

The Business of Drugs

We Are One

The Claudia Kishi Club

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Elena

Addicted to Life

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Magnetic

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Street Food: Latin America

Father Soldier Son

Uscite Netflix luglio – Film

Gabbar Is Back

Desperados

Sugar Rush

Hall Pass

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester

Pek Yakında

My True Friend

Deewana Main Deewana

The Mirror Boy

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later

Dunkirk

Mission: Impossible II

RED 2

Captain Phillips

2 Guns

Now You See Me

Eurotrip

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The Mask

Seven Years in Tibet

Spanglish

Namastey London

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler

X: Past Is Present

The F**k-It List

Socha Na Tha

I Am Kalam

Anthony Kaun Hai?

Tum Milo Toh Sahi

Under the Riccione Sun

DJ Cinderella

Love Wedding Repeat

Hole in the Wall

Bittoo Boss

The Old Guard

Michael

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap

Your Excellency

Chashme Baddoor

Budhia Singh: Born to Run

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai

Gollu Aur Pappu

Boss

What the Fish

One by Two

Penalty

Detroit

5Gang

The Hater

Redemption

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Gone with the Wind

Bad Boys II

Rambo

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

White House Down

The Leisure Seeker

Bleed for This

Dennis the Menace

You, Me and Dupree

Animal Crackers

Geronimo: An American Legend

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Overlord

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

Offering to the Storm

Double World

Door Ke Darshan

Nobody’s Fool

Nimbe

The Kissing Booth 2

Here Comes The Boom: Ça Va Faire Boom

Stepmom

Friday the 13th: Part 3

The Equalizer 2

Slender Man

The Larva Island Movie

Puzzle

Mama’s Boy

Jack and Jill

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka

Happy Old Year

Cold Feet

The Millions

Fatal Affair

Sylvia

MILF

The Players

The Conjuring 2

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

A Walk to Remember

Seed of Chucky

Patch Adams

