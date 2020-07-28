Tra le nomination spiccano anche Dead to Me, La fantastica Sig.ra Maisel e The Good Place.

Dagli Emmy 2020 arrivano le nomination degli Oscar della tv. La cerimonia di premiazione della 72esima edizione andrà in onda il 20 settembre su ABC condotta per la terza volta da Jimmy Kimmel.

Ad annunciare i candidati in modo virtuale sono stati Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen, Avenue 5) e Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason).

Nonostante la pandemia in corso, molte serie tv avevano finito la produzione e sono state mandate in onda. Colpisce tra le nomination la presenza di serie di genere, oramai definitivamente scardinate, come The Mandalorian, Watchmen e Stranger Things.

Emmy 2020: tutte le nomination

Drama – le nomination

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UN DRAMA

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UN DRAMA

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Comedy – le nomination

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Miniserie e Film TV – le nomination

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

MIGLIOR FILM TV

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Emmy 2020 – Le nomination talk e reality

Queste invece le nomination agli Emmy 2020 per i talk show e i reality.

MIGLIOR PRESENTATORE DI REALITY

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

MIGLIOR REALITY

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

MIGLIOR VARIETA’

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

MIGLIOR TALK VARIETA’

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Dopo le nomination degli Emmy 2020 i vincitori saranno svelati il 20 settembre su ABC.

