Dagli Emmy 2020 arrivano le nomination degli Oscar della tv. La cerimonia di premiazione della 72esima edizione andrà in onda il 20 settembre su ABC condotta per la terza volta da Jimmy Kimmel.
Ad annunciare i candidati in modo virtuale sono stati Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen, Avenue 5) e Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason).
Nonostante la pandemia in corso, molte serie tv avevano finito la produzione e sono state mandate in onda. Colpisce tra le nomination la presenza di serie di genere, oramai definitivamente scardinate, come The Mandalorian, Watchmen e Stranger Things.
Emmy 2020: tutte le nomination
Drama – le nomination
MIGLIOR DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UN DRAMA
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UN DRAMA
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Comedy – le nomination
MIGLIOR COMEDY
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Miniserie e Film TV – le nomination
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
MIGLIOR FILM TV
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Emmy 2020 – Le nomination talk e reality
Queste invece le nomination agli Emmy 2020 per i talk show e i reality.
MIGLIOR PRESENTATORE DI REALITY
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
MIGLIOR REALITY
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
MIGLIOR VARIETA’
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MIGLIOR TALK VARIETA’
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Dopo le nomination degli Emmy 2020 i vincitori saranno svelati il 20 settembre su ABC.
