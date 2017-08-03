Teen Titans: Teagan Croft sarà Raven nella serie tv!
La serie tv sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma DC Digital.
Deadline annuncia che la giovanissima australiana Teagan Croft è entrata a far parte della serie tv Titans nel ruolo di Raven.
La serie tv Titans entrerà in produzione il prossimo 25 settembre ad Atlanta, in Georgia. Geoff Johns ha iniziato a scrivere la sceneggiatura.
La Warner Bros. e la DC Entertainment lanceranno nel 2018 la nuova piattaforma digitale DC Digital sulla quale debutterà la serie tv live-action Titans, realizzata da Greg Berlanti, produttore delle serie tv DC su TheCW, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter e Warner Bros. TV.
Titans è scritto da Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Underground), Geoff Johns (The Flash, Arrow), Presidente della DC Entertainment, e Berlanti (Arrow, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl), ed esplorerà uno dei più popolari team DC Comics. Dick Grayson diventerà il leader del team che includerà Starfire, Raven e altri ancora.