Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow: annunciata la data del nuovo crossover
2 agosto 2017 - 19:27
Le serie tv DC Comics tornano il prossimo ottobre su TheCW negli USA.
Durante il tour estivo della Television Critics Association, TheCW ha annunciato la data del nuovo crossover tra le serie tv DC Comics che si svolgerà in due serate evento.
Lunedì 27 novembre il crossover inizia con un episodio di Arrow e proseguirà in Supergirl per concludersi Martedì 27 novembre con The Flash e DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
