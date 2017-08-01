Hellboy: Ian McShane sarà il prof. Broom nel reboot!
1 agosto 2017
Il fumetto Dark Horse di Mike Mignola torna sul grande schermo.
Hollywood Reporter annuncia che Ian McShane (Game of Thrones, American Gods) è entrato a far parte del casti di Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen nel ruolo del prof. Broom, padre adottivo del protagonista.
Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen sarà vietato ai minori e sarà diretto da Neil Marshall (The Descent, Doomsday, Game of Thrones, Constantine). David Harbour (Stranger Things) sarà il protagonista. Mike Mignola, creatore di Hellboy, ha scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Andrew Cosby e Christopher Golden.
